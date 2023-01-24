Read full article on original website
Kan. woman accused in 19-year-old's fentanyl overdose death
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a drug overdose death and have made an arrest. On August 22, police responded to a call of an unresponsive subject in the 1500 Block of Patriot Drive in Junction City, according to a media release. First responders discovered Caytlin P. Hinkle, 19,...
Driver who fled from police dies from injuries in Kan. crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash after a driver fled from police. On Thursday morning, police were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassal in Wichita following up on information regarding a vehicle that had been involved in several larcenies in the Wichita area, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Rape arrest: Kansas felon caught with 13-year-old at motel
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged child sex crime and have arrested a Kansas felon. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a 36-year-old woman reported to police that a 13-year-old was at a motel in the 2300 block of S. Broadway with a man identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo Gary, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Jimmy Johns robbed Tuesday night in Hutch, suspect arrested
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested after Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B was robbed Tuesday night. Officers were called to the restaurant at 8:53 p.m. Employees reported that a male suspect who attempted to conceal his identity, entered the store and demanded currency out of the register.
Sheriff IDs Kan. man who died after dog steps on rifle
SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hunting accident involving a dog stepping on a rifle have identified the man who died as 30-year-old Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita, according to the Sumner County Sheriff. Just after 9:30a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 80th Street...
Employee tied up during armed robbery of Kan. long term care home
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help with information. Just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to an armed robbery call at a longterm care home in the 600 block of S. Maize Court in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Kan. woman, dogs escape fire that damaged rural home
A 74-year-old woman was able to escape with her dogs from a fire in her residence north of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 7 personnel were sent to the 5800 block of N. Bartley Road at approximately 2:24 p.m. Thursday for the report of a structure fire.
🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
Sprinklers do their job in care facility fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson firefighters were called just after 3 a.m. Thursday to Hutchinson Health and Rehab at 2301 North Severance for a fire in the facility. They found light smoke coming from the laundry room. Residents in the north wing of the building were evacuated while the fire was put out.
Whitetail Management Summit 2023 in Salina in Feb.
SALINA, Kan. — Phillips Seed Farms is hosting a Whitetail Management Summit at the Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina on February 18th starting at 10:00 a.m., doors open at 9:30 a.m. There will be 3 speakers for the event, all experts on whitetail management in their own unique...
Stacy Goss: City has many issues to work through
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stacy Goss looks at the city of Hutchinson before her installation as a council member next month, there are several issues the council may have the opportunity to address. "There is an issue with water," Goss said. "Not only our own water, but what are...
School Yard Eggs at Yoder Charter School
YODER, Kan. — Yoder Charter School announced last week their newest Ag project, School Yard Eggs. The school's flock of 1 year-old hens have started laying eggs and are getting accustomed to their new coop and surroundings. K-3 students at Yoder Charter School are taking care of the chickens...
QuikTrip development in Newton approved
NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. The Commission also received the developer’s petition for a traffic signal at First and Spencer and approved an engineering agreement with MKEC Engineering for the improvements. The City will pay for 67% of the cost of the signal (estimated total cost of $672,000), and the developer will pay for the rest of the improvements.
Newest featured neighborhood picks name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents in the seventh and newest featured neighborhood in southeast Hutchinson voted on their neighborhood name during a Jan. 24 meeting. Residents selected the name, “The Founders Neighborhood,” recognizing the neighborhood’s history and area where several early civic leaders lived in Hutchinson. The...
Salvation Army still short of goal in home stretch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army of Reno County finds itself slightly shy of its Christmas 2022 fundraising goal, despite raising over $75,000 through kettle donations this season. Overall, the Christmas Campaign has made 91% of its total goal, with the campaign set to end Jan. 31. "Current numbers...
When Everyone Leads is new book from Kansas Leadership Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In the latest book from the Kansas Leadership Center, When Everyone Leads, co-authors Ed O’Malley and Julia Fabris McBride present a revolutionary approach to leadership. According to O'Malley, it’s not about position or authority and it is informed by the experiences of the Center.
Legislative forums coming up in Feb. and March
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2023 Legislative Forum dates. A forum will take place Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. at the Stringer Fine Arts Center at 600 E. 11th, Hutchinson and again March 4 at the same location.
Wilderness first aid classes coming up this spring
NEWTON, Kan. — US Outdoor First Aid is holding its first Wilderness and Remote First Aid Classes for 2023 training season on Saturday and Sunday, February 25 and 26, 2023 and Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16, 2023. The February class will be held at Camp Hawk, just...
🏀 Salthawk Girls' win over Shawnee Mission North in Thunderbird Classic
TECUMSEH, Kan.—The Hutchinson High School Girls' basketball advanced to the semi-final games at the Shawnee Heights Thunderbird Classic on Thursday night with a 48-23 win over Shawnee Mission North High. Hutch got off to a slow start trailing 7 to 6 afther the first quarter of play. Hutch then...
The Nick Geankoplis Show at Bethany College
LINDSBORG, Kan. — The Bethany College Department of Art presents Imperial Press: Nick Geankoplis Show. One privileged white, cis-het dudes’ artistic rumination on Sino-Western complexities. The exhibit opened Monday, Jan. 16 and will continue to be shown through Feb. 17 at the Mingenback Art Center Gallery on the...
