HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama A&M men's basketball program faces another road test on Saturday afternoon, taking on Florida A&M inside the Al Lawson Center for Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action. The Bulldogs (7-13, 3-4 SWAC) came away with a win against Prairie View A&M in their last outing,...

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO