Sadie Sink Is Being Praised For The Gracious And “Humble” Way She Reacted To Lea Michele Seemingly Moving Her Out Of The Way To Take Center Stage

Everyone's favorite fictional nepo babies are back. HBO announced on Thursday that the much-anticipated fourth season of Succession will premiere March 26. A trailer for the new season also dropped Thursday, showing the Roy siblings in the aftermath of the Season 3 finale, where they attempted to go "full coup" and seize control of the Waystar Royco. The effort was unceremoniously quashed after Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) turned on Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) and aligned himself with his father-in-law, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

2 DAYS AGO