ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sadie Sink Is Being Praised For The Gracious And “Humble” Way She Reacted To Lea Michele Seemingly Moving Her Out Of The Way To Take Center Stage

By Stephanie Soteriou
buzzfeednews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos

Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
buzzfeednews.com

The Trailer For Season 4 Of "Succession" Is Here, And The Roy Family Is Still Fighting

Everyone's favorite fictional nepo babies are back. HBO announced on Thursday that the much-anticipated fourth season of Succession will premiere March 26. A trailer for the new season also dropped Thursday, showing the Roy siblings in the aftermath of the Season 3 finale, where they attempted to go "full coup" and seize control of the Waystar Royco. The effort was unceremoniously quashed after Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) turned on Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) and aligned himself with his father-in-law, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).
buzzfeednews.com

The Oscars Are Reviewing Their Campaign Rules After Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar Nomination

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Academy Awards, announced Friday it will conduct a review of the campaign procedures for this year’s Oscar nominees. The investigation follows Tuesday’s announcement of the nominees, which caused confusion after actor Andrea Riseborough received a surprise Best Actress...

Comments / 0

Community Policy