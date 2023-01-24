Sadie Sink Is Being Praised For The Gracious And “Humble” Way She Reacted To Lea Michele Seemingly Moving Her Out Of The Way To Take Center Stage

Read full article on original website
Anissa Jones: The Sad, Short and Tragic Life of the "Family Affair" Star
She was one of the darlings of 1960s family television. She was also one of several former child-stars who died too young after years of being in the spotlight that proved to be overwhelming.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
Taylor Swift Cast A Trans Model As The Love Interest In Her "Lavender Haze" Video And Fans Are Thanking Her For The Representation
Laith Ashley thanked Swift "for being an ally" after the video's premiere, saying "representation matters." Taylor Swift's much-anticipated music video for "Lavender Haze" is now out, after premiering Friday at (when else?) midnight. Laith Ashley, a trans model and activist, stars in the video as Swift's love interest. In a...
The Trailer For Season 4 Of "Succession" Is Here, And The Roy Family Is Still Fighting
Everyone's favorite fictional nepo babies are back. HBO announced on Thursday that the much-anticipated fourth season of Succession will premiere March 26. A trailer for the new season also dropped Thursday, showing the Roy siblings in the aftermath of the Season 3 finale, where they attempted to go "full coup" and seize control of the Waystar Royco. The effort was unceremoniously quashed after Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) turned on Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) and aligned himself with his father-in-law, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).
The Oscars Are Reviewing Their Campaign Rules After Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar Nomination
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Academy Awards, announced Friday it will conduct a review of the campaign procedures for this year’s Oscar nominees. The investigation follows Tuesday’s announcement of the nominees, which caused confusion after actor Andrea Riseborough received a surprise Best Actress...
