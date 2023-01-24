United Airlines adds nonstop flight from Cincinnati to Kansas City for AFC Championship Game

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans looking for a quick way to get to Kansas City to watch Cincinnati take on the Chiefs Sunday now have another option.

Ahead of the AFC Championship Game, United Airlines added a nonstop flight from Cincinnati to Kansas City, our news partners at WCPO reported.

“Called an audible and added some flights to the lineup today,” United Airlines officials wrote in a post on social media.

The flight leaves Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. and arrives at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) at 1:50 p.m. CT. The return flight for Bengals fans is scheduled to leave Monday at 7:45 a.m. CT and return at CVG at 10:14 a.m.

While it will be a faster alternative to driving to Kansas City, it will be expensive. The price for one person traveling in economy will cost $1,580 roundtrip, WCPO reported.

United Airlines also added an additional flight from San Francisco to Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game between the 49ners and Eagles.

If you aren’t planning on heading to Kansas City for the game, you can watch it on WHIO-TV on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

