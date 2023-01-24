Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news
While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
southerneronline.com
JV basketball going strong this season, takes wins against Boonville, Tell City and Bosse
On Saturday, January 14, the Gibson Southern Titans’ junior varsity basketball staved off the Boonville Pioneers, winning 37-25. Despite the outcoming favoring the Titans, junior varsity head coach Matt Obert was critical about the first three quarters of the game. “It was a little frustrating not being able to...
country1037fm.com
Video: North Carolina High School Player Hits Half Court Game Winner
It was a picture-perfect, straight-out-of-the-movies evening for Lincolnton High School when a local student-athlete helped bring home a big win for his team Tuesday. A WBTV story shows Eian Stancil, a student and basketball player for the Wolves Varsity Men’s team, sending a half-court shot into the air and through the hoop at the buzzer, defeating Newton Conover High School in overtime.
KOMU
Hickman boys basketball dominates Helias in a 22-point win
After a tough 72-46 loss against Oak Park on Saturday, Hickman boys basketball bounced back and won its Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup over Helias (8-7) on Tuesday at home. Brock Camp led the Kewpies in the 69-47 win with 15 points, followed by Jordan Richardson with 14 and Langston...
