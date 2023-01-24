ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

bvmsports.com

Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please coach, not vice versa

Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please coach, not vice versa
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Travis Kelce warns Bengals about calling Arrowhead ‘Burrowhead’

The Cincinnati Bengals have called Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead,” but Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave them a warning. The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are set to face off in the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row. When it comes to the Joe Burrow-led Bengals, they have had the Chiefs’ number since entering the league in 2020. Specifically, Burrow is 3-0 against the Chiefs in his career, including the 27-24 overtime win in the AFC Championship Game last year to clinch a spot in Super Bowl 56.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub

NFL Coach of the Year award winners inexplicably snubbed Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll from being a finalist for the award. The NFL world learned of the coaching candidates up for the award on Wednesday. The NFL announced that Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, New York Giants coach Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Mariners outright former first-round pick

The Seattle Mariners outrighted former first-round pick and top prospect Justus Sheffield on Thursday. The Mariners’ PR account tweeted, “Roster move: LHP Justus Sheffield cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.”. Sheffield, who Cleveland drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, spent four...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Sauce Gardner has the perfect NBA comparison for Eli Apple

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner gave the perfect NBA comparison to Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple, who has gotten under the skin of the Buffalo Bills. When the Cincinnati Bengals win, cornerback Eli Apple sure lets the NFL world know about it. The team’s defensive back has...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Seahawks GM reveals plan for Geno Smith and QB depth chart

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider revealed the team’s plans for the quarterback position, and if Geno Smith is involved. The Seattle Seahawks did what no one besides their fanbase thought would happen, they made the playoffs in 2022 with Geno Smith at quarterback. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks went ahead with Smith as their starter, who went on to break the single-season passing yards record. Now, with the 2022 season at its end following their Wild Card Round elimination by the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks have an important decision to make regarding what to do with Smith, as he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent.
SEATTLE, WA
9News

Addressing Broncos comments by Colin Cowherd on Russell Wilson

DENVER — It’s no secret the 2022 season went about as poorly as it could have for the Denver Broncos. After trading significant draft capital to acquire superstar quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle, the Broncos fell flat on their face, going 5-12 and ultimately letting go of head coach Nathaniel Hackett after just one season.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

FanSided

