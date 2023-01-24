Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
bvmsports.com
Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please coach, not vice versa
Sports Sports ColumnistsOpinion, Opinion ColumnistOpinion, Opinion Columnist Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author’s interpretation of facts and data. , Represents the opinion of the author who is either a paid columnist or an unpaid guest columnist. Sports Columnists | Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please…
Dallas Cowboys making changes: Mike McCarthy declines to renew contracts of 6 coaches
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
Travis Kelce warns Bengals about calling Arrowhead ‘Burrowhead’
The Cincinnati Bengals have called Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead,” but Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave them a warning. The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are set to face off in the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row. When it comes to the Joe Burrow-led Bengals, they have had the Chiefs’ number since entering the league in 2020. Specifically, Burrow is 3-0 against the Chiefs in his career, including the 27-24 overtime win in the AFC Championship Game last year to clinch a spot in Super Bowl 56.
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
4 takeaways from Seahawks GM John Schneider's radio interview
Seahawks general manager John Schneider was a guest on 933 KJR radio yesterday. He was naturally asked about veteran quarterback Geno Smith’s contract situation as well as some other pressing business for the franchise. Here are four takeaways from the interview. 'We know what we need to fix'. First...
NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub
NFL Coach of the Year award winners inexplicably snubbed Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll from being a finalist for the award. The NFL world learned of the coaching candidates up for the award on Wednesday. The NFL announced that Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, New York Giants coach Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Mariners outright former first-round pick
The Seattle Mariners outrighted former first-round pick and top prospect Justus Sheffield on Thursday. The Mariners’ PR account tweeted, “Roster move: LHP Justus Sheffield cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.”. Sheffield, who Cleveland drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, spent four...
Sauce Gardner has the perfect NBA comparison for Eli Apple
New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner gave the perfect NBA comparison to Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple, who has gotten under the skin of the Buffalo Bills. When the Cincinnati Bengals win, cornerback Eli Apple sure lets the NFL world know about it. The team’s defensive back has...
Seahawks GM reveals plan for Geno Smith and QB depth chart
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider revealed the team’s plans for the quarterback position, and if Geno Smith is involved. The Seattle Seahawks did what no one besides their fanbase thought would happen, they made the playoffs in 2022 with Geno Smith at quarterback. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks went ahead with Smith as their starter, who went on to break the single-season passing yards record. Now, with the 2022 season at its end following their Wild Card Round elimination by the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks have an important decision to make regarding what to do with Smith, as he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent.
Yardbarker
Giants, Seahawks about to enter quarterback no-man's land with big contracts
The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks are about to enter the doomed world of quarterback purgatory when it comes to their contract situations with Daniel Jones and Geno Smith. One of their greatest values to their team's success — a cheap contract — is about to go away....
9News
Addressing Broncos comments by Colin Cowherd on Russell Wilson
DENVER — It’s no secret the 2022 season went about as poorly as it could have for the Denver Broncos. After trading significant draft capital to acquire superstar quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle, the Broncos fell flat on their face, going 5-12 and ultimately letting go of head coach Nathaniel Hackett after just one season.
Top-ranked Lynden erases double-digit deficit to upend No. 3 Anacortes on road
ANACORTES, Wash. – The annual boys basketball matchup between Lynden and Anacortes for the last decade can be best defined by one word: domination. Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Lions were winners of five straight and eight of the last nine against the Seahawks. With a 78-73 Lynden win, the ...
Former SF Giants 1B/3B Jason Vosler signs with Mariners
After spending two years in the SF Giants organization, Jason Vosler has inked a minor-league deal with the Mariners.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
604K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0