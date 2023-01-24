ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia crash involving KRT bus cancels 2 trips, no injuries

By Jessica Patterson
 3 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus trips have been canceled this morning due to a crash.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a KRT bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 10:36 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24 near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street W in Charleston.

Dispatchers say no one was injured and there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

The KRT Authority says however due to the crash, the 10:35 a.m. trip to Riverwalk and the 11:22 a.m. trip from Riverwalk to City Center had to be canceled for today.

