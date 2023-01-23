In Case You Forgot: Super Producer Darkchild’s Biggest Hits

When discussing the all time great producers, one name that should surely be mentioned is Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins . To remind everyone of his greatness, we put together a gallery that showcases some of his biggest hits.

Like many musicians, Jerkins got his start in the church. His father was an Evangelical pastor so it only made sense that he played the piano (which he learned how to play at the age of five) at church gatherings. Although he declined, the New Jersey native had a chance to work at a studio in Atlantic City at the age of 13. The next year, he started getting mentored by his idol Teddy Riley. After turning down several offers, Darkchild moved in with James Jones of Uptown Records and began working with him. One of their first sessions was with the legendary Patti LaBelle.

This was one of the first of many huge names he would go on to work with. At 17, Jerkins signed a worldwide publishing deal with the EMI Music Corporation and adopted the Darkchild nickname. His commercial music career was then catapulted as he initially worked with artists such as Joe, Mary J. Blige and Brandy. Since then, Darkchild has become one of the most influential figures in music. He’s produced countless hits for the biggest artists in the world, developed a camp of writers and A&R’d at one of the biggest labels in the world (The Island Def Jam Group).

One way or another, Darkchild has had his fingerprints on some of the biggest songs in music history. To celebrate the four-time Grammy winner’s greatness, enjoy a gallery of some of his greatest slaps to date!

1. Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine

2. Michael Jackson – You Rocked My World

3. Kirk Franklin – Revolution

4. Lady Gaga ft. Beyonce – Telephone

5. Destiny’s Child – Cater 2 U

6. Monica – Angel Of Mine

7. Mary J Blige ft. Brook Lynn – Enough Cryin

8. Mary J. Blige ft. Lil Kim – I Can Love You

9. Keyshia Cole ft. Amina – Shoulda Let You Go

10. Ray J – One Wish

11. Joe – Don’t Wanna Be A Player

12. Destiny’s Child – Say My Name

13. Beyoncé – Deja Vu

14. Mary Mary – Shackles (Praise You)

15. Justin Bieber – As Long As You Love Me

16. Toni Braxton – He Wasn’t Man Enough

17. Jennifer Lopez – If You Had My Love

18. Whitney Houston – It’s Not Right But It’s Okay

19. Ciara ft. 50 Cent – Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone

20. SZA – Shirt

