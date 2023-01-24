Drake has certainly upped his chain game, showing off his latest one-of-a-kind memorabilia piece. Earlier this week, Norwegian influencer Sara Benedikte Nilsen posted a photo with Drizzy at Eden rock in St. Barths. The image, featuring the caption, “Started from the bottom now we here,” sees Drake rocking a new chain, familiar to many hip-hop fanatics as one that was famously worn and owned by Pharrell. The chain appears to be a custom Jacob & Co. necklace that features a double skateboard pendant in 22 karat gold, featuring white, pink and yellow diamonds as well as the “Jesus Piece” that adorns the necks of many hip-hop icons over the years.

14 DAYS AGO