Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomers
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This WeekendVegOut MagazineBrooklyn, NY
Fun facts, history, people, and things from The Bronx you probably didn't knowWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
Fans Concerned After Rapper Nelly’s Eyes Roll to Back of His Head in Bizarre Performance
Rapper Nelly had the internet running wild with theories about why he was rolling his eyes in the back of his head during a recent live performance. Nelly hit the stage in Melbourne, Australia to perform a few of his hits for a crowd of fans at Juicy Fest. One fan was recording and zoomed in during Nelly’s performance of his county hit Over and Over.
Gayle King Goes from Getting a Colonoscopy to Watching Drake at the Apollo Theater
The CBS Mornings co-host chronicled her activity-filled weekend on Instagram Gayle King is making sure her health is in check. Before attending Drake's career-spanning SiriusXM show at the Apollo Theater on Saturday, the CBS Mornings co-host began her activity-filled weekend by getting a colonoscopy done with Oprah Daily creative director Adam Glassman. "Soooo what did you do this morning!," she quipped in an Instagram post on Friday. In the series of pictures, Glassman and the 68-year-old television personality posed for photos wearing matching medical gowns and resting on their hospital beds as they awaited the...
Drake Stopped His Concert After Finding Out That A Fan Had Fallen From A Balcony Into The Crowd
Drake's show had to be put on hold for 15 minutes while the man was treated.
hypebeast.com
Drake Spotted Wearing $104K USD Jacob & Co. Skateboard Pendant Chain Once Belonging to Pharrell
Drake has certainly upped his chain game, showing off his latest one-of-a-kind memorabilia piece. Earlier this week, Norwegian influencer Sara Benedikte Nilsen posted a photo with Drizzy at Eden rock in St. Barths. The image, featuring the caption, “Started from the bottom now we here,” sees Drake rocking a new chain, familiar to many hip-hop fanatics as one that was famously worn and owned by Pharrell. The chain appears to be a custom Jacob & Co. necklace that features a double skateboard pendant in 22 karat gold, featuring white, pink and yellow diamonds as well as the “Jesus Piece” that adorns the necks of many hip-hop icons over the years.
Drake Pauses Performance at Apollo Theater After Fan Incident
Drake's latest concert was briefly put on pause after an unexpected fan incident. While performing at New York's Apollo Theater for SiriusXM Jan. 22, the Grammy winner temporarily stopped his show...
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
Beyoncé's private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai leaked despite the singer banning phones and recording devices
The hour-long performance took place Saturday at the Atlantis The Royal, where fans were asked to place their phones in pouches.
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
Headed Down Splitsville? Chrisean Rock Reveals Boyfriend Blueface Has Blocked Her on Social Media
If toxic had a face it would have two: Chrisean Rock and Blueface. The noxious couple had a troubling 2022 after a string of concerning incidents involving drugs, guns and violence made national headlines. Now it appears that the pair may be bringing “new year, new me” energy into 2023 after it has been revealed that the rapper couple can no longer follow each other’s shenanigans on social media.
Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper
Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
Video Shows Blueface Fighting in Street Brawl That Leaves Man Knocked Out
Blueface recently got into an altercation that was captioned on camera. On New Year's Day (Jan. 1), video surfaced of a huge brawl that reportedly took place during the let out of a club in Baltimore, his girlfriend Chrisean Rock's hometown. In the video, a melee is ensuing, with several men pouncing on an individual in a yellow shirt. The chaos lasts for nearly a minute in the clip, with it ending with a man knocked out on the pavement.
Damson Idris Responds To ‘Miserable People’ Trolling Him Since Going Public With Lori Harvey Relationship
Damson Idris was clearly very excited to go public with his new relationship, but fans can't help but troll him for not knowing how to act.
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial
50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
Actor Taye Diggs and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Apryl Jones’ Relationship Timeline
A match made in TikTok heaven? Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones connected via social media and have continued to share their love story online. The All American star revealed he met the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood personality after he joined TikTok in December 2021. “I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and […]
thesource.com
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
Comments / 0