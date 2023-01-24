ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Tiffany Haddish Pops in Plunging Red Dress & Knee-High Boots for ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2023

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xu6U3_0kPYQuyO00

TIffany Haddish made a vibrant appearance at the “Landscape With Invisible Hand” premiere during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival yesterday. The Emmy Award-winning actress looked chic while arriving at the Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah, for the occasion.

Haddish wore a gray knee-length blazer jacket. The outerwear featured pointy shoulder pads and sharp lapels. Underneath, the “Girls Trip” star wore a plunging red dress that included a deep V-neckline and subtle pleats on the hem.

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Haddish simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings and an Apple Watch. The comedian slicked her bleach-blond hair to the side and rounded out the look with soft makeup and a brown matte lip.

Completing the entertainer’s outfit was a pair of black leather knee-high boots. The slouchy silhouette had an almond-shaped toe and sat atop a chunky cylinder-shaped heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste . For red-carpet events, she’s all about fashion statements. She frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” star tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival takes place from Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Utah. This year, it takes on a hybrid method, showcasing films in-person and online after being virtual for the past two years due to the global pandemic. Notable films shown at the festival include “Bad Behaviour,” “Cat Person” and “L’Immensità” among others.

PHOTOS: See more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival .

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Vanna White Goes Viral in ‘Strange’ Hot Pink Dress With Pantaboots on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Vanna White had Twitter abuzz thanks to an outfit she wore on the latest episode of “Wheel of Fortune.” The episode, which aired on Jan. 18, saw White on the arm of famed host Pat Sajak waltzing across the stage in a hot pink floor-length gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline and a revealing sky-high side slit giving way to a pair of high-waisted black leggings. The episode was won by Tricia Scaglione from Plantation, Fla., but focus of the episode ended up being directed in White’s direction. The half-pink, half-black ensemble was worn alongside a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that...
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Dances Barefoot in Pajamas for TikTok Dance Challenge With Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Cast

Kerry Washington showcased her dance moves in cozy style for her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a Reel video, which sees her taking part in Coi Leray’s “Player” TikTok dance challenge. “The 6888 dance team reporting for duty @tylerperry,” Washington wrote under the post. Washington is set to star in Perry’s, “Six Triple Eight” film, which is about the 6888th Battalion — an all-Black, all-female unit that fought in World War II. In the recording, the “Scandal” star dances alongside her fellow castmates Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay ,Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock and Moriah Brown. ...
Footwear News

Queen Latifah Gets Edgy in Leather Blazer With Sleek Leggings & Chunky Ankle Boots at Mary J. Blige’s 52nd Birthday Party

Queen Latifah mastered monochromatic styling while attending Mary J. Blige’s 52nd birthday party. The star-studded event was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Jan. 14. The event brought out some of the biggest names in entertainment including, Usher, Remy Ma, Papoose and Fat Joe. Latifah appeared in all-black attire for the celebration. The world-renowned rapper and actress donned a black leather blazer that included sleek lapels and side slant pockets. She teamed both pieces with a button-down shirt and sleek leggings. To amp up her look, Latifah accessorized with diamond stud earrings and covered her straight tresses with...
OK! Magazine

Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery

Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
Footwear News

Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Plays Golf in Track Pants & White Lace-Up Puma Shoes

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, played golf this week in relaxed style. On Saturday, the 15-year-old hit the green with golfer Lexi Thompson in a light blue long-sleeved top, which was covered in a darker watercolor-like print. For additional ease, Trump paired the piece with black track pants and a light gray top. A gray Puma beanie completed her outfit, as seen on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai (@kaitrumpgolfer) When it came to footwear, the granddaughter of former president Donald Trump opted for a set of white golf shoes by Puma. Her...
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Footwear News

Melania Trump Sparkles in Silver Midi Dress & Shiny Heels for New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump dressed to sparkle for New Year’s Eve while at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. The former first lady appeared with husband Donald Trump at a New Year’s event on Saturday, wearing a silver sequined midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Her long-sleeved style featured a slim-fitting bodice with a hemline that hit just below the knee. The metallic piece was coated in silver sequins, creating a burst of allover sparkle. For footwear, Trump donned a pair of shiny pumps. The former model’s sharp style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least...
PALM BEACH, FL
HollywoodLife

50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Black Enterprise

Get It Steve! Steve Harvey Dances Into 66th Birthday With Wife Marjorie and Family

Can’t nobody dip and slide like a cat from Cleveland! — At least that’s how celebrated radio host and TV game show guru Steve Harvey would tell it on any given day. But on his birthday, which is actually January 17, Harvey who celebrated a wee bit early, put on his dancing shoes with his Queen Marjorie Harvey by his side and danced the night away in a private disco, complete with a DJ playing his favorite hits.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai

Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
Vogue Magazine

Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
NEW YORK STATE
seventeen.com

Storm Reid and Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Euphoria star Storm Reid just hard launched the new love in her life, and yes, it’s both red carpet *and* Instagram official. On January 12, at the premiere of her new movie “Missing,” Storm made her debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders, a quarterback on the University of Colorado football team and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders.
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Shines in Fuzzy Slit Dress & Sparkling Sandals at Sister Jodie Woods’ Birthday Party

Jordyn Woods was a vision in white while attending her sister Jodie Woods’ birthday party on Saturday. Over the weekend, the model and fashion influencer uploaded a slew of images and Reels on Instagram. Woods posed in a white fuzzy one-shoulder dress by Hanifa. The soft floor-length piece featured sheer slits at the top and throughout the skirt. The garment also included a thick shoulder strap and fitted bodice. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) To further elevate the moment, the ShoeDazzle ambassador accessorized with an array of jewelry including dangling diamond earrings, statement pearl and...
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Footwear News

Karrueche Tran Puts Edgy Finish on Metallic Minidress With Knee-High Boots for ‘Divinity’ Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Karrueche Tran took an edgy approach to style for the “Divinity” premiere during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 21. While arriving at the Egyptian Theatre, the Emmy Award-winning actress posed for photos in a cropped brown leather jacket. The outerwear had sleek lapels, a pointy hemline and was accented with buttons near the cuffs of the sleeves. Underneath the “Claws” star wore a bronze metallic minidress that featured an asymmetrical neckline and a fitted bodice. To place more emphasis on her look, Tran simply accessorized with a curved gold earring in one ear and a straight...
PARK CITY, UT
Footwear News

Footwear News

187K+
Followers
21K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy