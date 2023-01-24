ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin Makes Front Row Debut in Tweed Set & Loafers at Chanel's Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
Apple Martin made her debut in the front row today, courtesy of Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is the latest young Hollywood star-turned-Chanel muse, similar to past additions including Lily-Rose Depp, Willow Smith and Ellie Bamber.

While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Martin led the front row alongside Angèle, Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton. For the occasion, the 18-year-old wore a black and white tweed plaid minidress with a matte black bodice, paired with a matching cardigan accented by smooth white buttons.

Finishing Martin’s ensemble was a delicate gold and diamond pendant necklace, as well as a square-quilted black leather mini flap bag by Chanel — whimsically accented with black and white “Chanel” lettering blocks on its chained strap.

When it came to footwear, Martin slipped on a set of Chanel loafers. Her rounded black leather style featured curved tongues with penny keeper straps, smoothly topped with the brand’s black “CC” logo accents. Thick platform soles and squared heels smoothly finished her preppy style for the fashionable occasion.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli , Dior , Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrities attending Haute Couture Week in the gallery.

