ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Christine Chiu Blossoms in Lace Boots & Cutouts at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GPAwl_0kPYQovG00

Christine Chiu brought dynamic style to Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris.

While arriving to the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Chiu wore a slick Chanel ensemble featuring a white draped midi skirt, topped with a massive bow to create a thigh-high slit. Boosting her outfit was a black sleeveless knit crop top, trimmed in glittering silver sequins. The bold knitwear and skirt created a cutout appearance, which Chiu accessorized with a sheer black fascinator, white squared Chanel minaudière and sparkling star-topped stud earrings.

Chiu was one of the numerous celebrities leading a star-studded front row, including Roger and Mirka Federer, Sadie Sink, Apple Martin and Tilda Swinton.

When it came to footwear, the “Bling Empire” star slipped into a bold pair of boots, featuring thick black soles with heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. However, the set’s most unique feature came from its tall black peep-toe shafts, crafted entirely from floral lace. Accented by closed counters, the pair gave Chiu’s textured outfit a romantic finish — with a sleek height boost, to boot.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli , Dior , Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrities attending Haute Couture Week in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Marjorie Harvey Gets Romantic in Hoodie & Combat Boots for ‘Last Dance’ With Steve Harvey at His 66th Birthday Celebration

Marjorie Harvey gave an all-black outfit an edgy finish while celebrating her husband Steve Harvey and Lori Harvey’s birthday. Lori completed 26 years on Jan. 13, while Steve turned 66 on Jan. 17. Over the weekend, Marjorie took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse of the festivities. The star uploaded an Instagram Reel, which sees her and Steve dancing on a colorful disco floor. “I’ll always save the last dance for you Birthday Boy,” Marjorie wrote under the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) Majorie was casually dressed for the event, wearing a black...
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Footwear News

Irina Shayk Storms the Runway in Lion-Head Dress & Heels for Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show

Irina Shayk made a viral runway statement while walking in Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While in Paris, Shayk hit the runway for creative director Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired collection on Monday morning. The supermodel’s ensemble featured a ruched black velvet one-sleeved gown with a draped floor-length skirt. However, the dress’ pièce de résistance was a massive tawny golden lion’s head — and, though appearing to be real taxidermy, the piece was actually built and embroidered by hand in the Schiaparelli atelier. The accent has quickly gone viral, though Schiaparelli clarified on Instagram that no animals were harmed in...
Vogue

Getting Ready With The White Lotus’s Simona Tabasco For Her First Haute Couture Show

It’s no secret that The White Lotus season two has become the hit TV series of the moment. Aside from its twisting plot and breathtaking cinematography, the show’s cast has made quite the splash on the front row at fashion week – from Sabrina Impacciatore at JW Anderson, to Adam DiMarco at Prada. By way of Giambattista Valli, Simona Tabasco, who plays the chaotic yet endearing Lucia Greco on the show, made her first-ever appearance at haute couture fashion week. “I’ve never been to a couture show before and I am happy to have been invited by Giambattista Valli,” Tabasco tells Vogue. “His creations remind me of the sweetest dreams that we could ever have – it’s always an explosion of colours!”
Vogue

How Mirror Palais Became Hailey, Bella And Kylie’s Favourite Cult Brand

From Kylie Jenner announcing her second pregnancy wearing its Grand Finale gown to Hailey Bieber ringing in the festive season in one of its sheer dresses, New York-based cult label Mirror Palais – founded by Marcelo Gaia in 2019 – has become a go-to for the style set.
shefinds

The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022

Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Vogue Magazine

Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
NEW YORK STATE
Footwear News

Melania Trump Sparkles in Silver Midi Dress & Shiny Heels for New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump dressed to sparkle for New Year’s Eve while at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. The former first lady appeared with husband Donald Trump at a New Year’s event on Saturday, wearing a silver sequined midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Her long-sleeved style featured a slim-fitting bodice with a hemline that hit just below the knee. The metallic piece was coated in silver sequins, creating a burst of allover sparkle. For footwear, Trump donned a pair of shiny pumps. The former model’s sharp style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least...
PALM BEACH, FL
WWD

Doja Cat Dons Head-to-toe Red and 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Schiaparelli Couture Show Front Row

Doja Cat arrived at Schiaparelli’s haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing head-to-toe red — literally. To support Schiaparelli and its creative director Daniel Roseberry in debuting the brand’s latest couture offerings, the musician wore a red Schiaparelli corset dress with beaded skirt and a red shawl with red below-the-knee boots, with her body covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals applied by hand by makeup artist Pat McGrath.More from WWDFront Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023Atlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet Arrivals She accessorized with a pair of red statement earrings....
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter

While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
Footwear News

Rita Ora Gets Futuristic in Blue Cutout Dress & Wedge Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Rita Ora donned a post-modern look during her latest outing. The “Your Song” musician hit the Fendi spring 2023 show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Thursday. She sat front row with other familiar faces, like Sarah Paulson and Kerry Washington. To the show, Ora donned a cool blue dress from the luxury house. Her periwinkle garment resembled a coat, with a collar and pockets. The satin dress featured long sleeves and cutouts in the bodice. Ora carried a beige clutch bag and added large drop earrings. She also wore a deep blue lip color, adding to the futuristic style of...
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign

Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
NEW YORK STATE
Footwear News

Lara Trump Favors Sheer in Thigh-High Slit Dress & Strappy Sandals for New Year’s Eve Party 2022 at Mar-a-Lago

Lara Trump embraced cocktail dressing to celebrate New Year’s Eve ahead of 2023. While in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday with husband Eric Trump, as seen on her Instagram, Trump wore a black floor-length dress. Her sheer style included a matte bandeau base, thigh-high slit and high neckline. Giving the piece added dimension was a single draped sheer sleeve. Delicate allover sequined embellishments added a sprinkle of sparkle to the piece, as well as a set of statement earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) The former “Real News Update” host’s footwear featured a...
PALM BEACH, FL
OK! Magazine

Kylie Jenner Gets Ripped Apart For Wearing Blue Dress & Sequin Pink Boots During Paris Fashion Week: 'You Need A Better Stylist'

Kylie Jenner was slammed for another outfit she wore during Paris Fashion Week.On Monday, January 23, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to show off her fit, but fans were less than pleased with the blue dress and pink sequin boots. One person wrote, "me picking my outfits in 3rd grade," while another stated, "You need a better stylist😭."A third person fumed, "No offense but you should hire me as your fashion advisor. I’m highly disappointed in you," while another said, "Horrible boots 😣🤣."As OK! previously reported, the reality star was called out for wearing a black dress with a lion's...
Footwear News

Footwear News

187K+
Followers
21K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy