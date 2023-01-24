Christine Chiu Blossoms in Lace Boots & Cutouts at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Christine Chiu brought dynamic style to Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris.

While arriving to the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Chiu wore a slick Chanel ensemble featuring a white draped midi skirt, topped with a massive bow to create a thigh-high slit. Boosting her outfit was a black sleeveless knit crop top, trimmed in glittering silver sequins. The bold knitwear and skirt created a cutout appearance, which Chiu accessorized with a sheer black fascinator, white squared Chanel minaudière and sparkling star-topped stud earrings.

Chiu was one of the numerous celebrities leading a star-studded front row, including Roger and Mirka Federer, Sadie Sink, Apple Martin and Tilda Swinton.

When it came to footwear, the “Bling Empire” star slipped into a bold pair of boots, featuring thick black soles with heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. However, the set’s most unique feature came from its tall black peep-toe shafts, crafted entirely from floral lace. Accented by closed counters, the pair gave Chiu’s textured outfit a romantic finish — with a sleek height boost, to boot.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli , Dior , Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrities attending Haute Couture Week in the gallery.