Industry Analyst Matt Powell Is Launching a Consulting Firm

By Peter Verry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMwzu_0kPYQjVd00

Industry analyst Matt Powell is setting out on his own.

Powell, who most recently served as the senior sports industry adviser with market research company The NPD Group, announced on LinkedIn today that he has left to start his own consulting firm, Spurwink River.

“I want to help the industry with strategy, concept and execution,” Powell wrote on LinkedIn. “I will be offering consulting and advisory services to the retail industry, with a focus on merchandising and marketing. I also will advise the stock market on topics in retail. I am available for board work as well.”

The career of Powell — who is one of the most sought-after expert voices in footwear — includes experience in both the retail and research industries, and spans 40-plus years. He most recently spent more than eight years at The NPD Group, joining the firm in 2014 as its VP of sports and leisure industry analysis. During his time at The NPD Group, Powell also wrote the “Sneakernomics” blog for Forbes from 2014-2016, which addressed the business of sneakers and sneaker culture.

“Having Matt [join our team] is a game changer. His analytical, strategic and marketplace expertise is invaluable to NPD,” Dennis Brown, then president of the Americas at The NPD Group, said of Powell’s hiring in 2014 .

Before joining The NPD Group, the industry insider spent nearly 12 years at SportsOneSource as an analyst.

Prior to his career as an analyst, Powell held several leadership positions within the world of sporting goods retail, including stints at Modell’s Sporting Goods, MVP.com, Sportsmart and Sneaker Stadium.

Analysts Say Recovery in China Is Imminent — These Brands Are Set to Benefit

Throughout the pandemic, lockdowns across China have had negative ramifications for the footwear industry, which relies on the region for production and sales. But since China made the move to relax its zero-COVID policy and travel restrictions in recent months, global footwear companies have been cautiously optimistic about what this means for their businesses moving forward. “Chinese consumers want our brands,” Matt Priest, president and CEO of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA), told FN in an interview. “Some of the brands I’m talking to are starting to see some growth back in China, which is positive.” This recovery comes as retailers...
Shaq’s Baby Hairs Go Viral After Falling Off His Forehead on ‘NBA on TNT’ After Losing Joel Embiid Bet to Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal humorously showcased a “new” hairstyle, which has quickly gone viral online. On Wednesday, O’Neal appeared on the latest episode of “NBA on TNT” alongside Candace Parker, Adam Lefkoe and Jamal Crawford, with a curl of brown fake baby hairs affixed to his signature bald forehead silhouette. The hairstyle — as revealed in the show, which can be seen on YouTube — was worn by the basketball star after losing a bet to Parker that Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers would score 50 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 17. However, in a humorous twist, the fake hair soon...
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Models in 6-Inch Heels & Versace Minidress for ‘WSJ’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren Sanchez was sharply dressed in a new editorial for The Wall Street Journal‘s WSJ magazine. In the new editorial by Daniel Jack Lyons, shared to the magazine’s Instagram page on Wednesday, Sanchez wore all-black. The former “Extra” correspondent posed on a couch in a black long-sleeved Versace minidress with padded shoulders and a corset bodice. In the shoot, she simply accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a single ring. View this post on Instagram A post shared by WSJ. Magazine...
Sam’s Club Plans to Open 30 New Stores With Larger Spaces for Sushi Islands, Floral Shops & More Services in Nationwide Expansion

After six years since its last opening, Sam’s Club is planning its biggest expansion yet. According to CNBC, the Walmart-owned warehouse brand announced today its plans to open 30 clubs nationwide over the next five years, and more in the two years afterward. The company is planning to start this expansion with an opening in Florida in 2024. Five new fulfillment and distribution centers are planned for this year, with the first opening in Georgia. The news came after the company’s success over the last couple of years with strong gains in sales and an all-time high in memberships. Since the beginning of...
FLORIDA STATE
Deckers Says Walmart Copied Ugg, Hoka and Teva Designs in New Lawsuit

Deckers filed a lawsuit against Walmart on Wednesday, claiming the retailer infringed on designs for its Ugg, Hoka and Teva brands According to the suit, filed in a California court, Walmart is selling lookalikes of Deckers’ Ugg Classic Ultra Mini, the Ugg Oh Yeah slide, the Hoka Ora Recovery slide, the Teva Hurricane Drift sandal and the Teva Original Universal sandal in the 90’s multi colorway. Walmart introduced these similar products to the marketplace “in an effort to exploit Deckers’ goodwill and the reputation” of its brands, the complaint read. Deckers said it believes Walmart obtained some of these lookalike products through third-party...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Doja Cat Reaches New Heights in 7-Inch Heels & Dramatic Coat at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Doja Cat suited up — with a sultry twist — for  Valentino’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris today, the Grammy Award-winning musician dynamically arrived in a black bra and short shorts. The set, styled over sheer black tights by Brett Alan Nelson, was paired with a lapeled black cape-style coat featuring slit sleeves, double-breasted buttons and a massive rosette. Giving Doja Cat’s outfit a gothic edge were black gloves and a long brunette wig, as well as a diamond crucifix necklace. When it came to footwear, the “Moo” singer finished her ensemble with...
Hailey Bieber Cozies Up in Fuzzy Coat & Pointy Boots With Justin Bieber in Baggy Jeans & Sneakers

Hailey and Justin Bieber were a stylish duo during their latest outing. The couple was spotted strolling through New York City on Jan. 24. Hailey was cozy-chic for the occasion, stepping out in a cropped black fuzzy coat. To keep warm during the chilly east coast temperatures, the supermodel layered her brown knit sweater with a white shirt underneath. She complemented both pieces with low-rise baggy denim jeans. For accessories, Hailey added chunky gold hoop earrings, dark sunglasses and carried her essentials in a black shoulder bag. The Rhode Skin founder parted her fresh blunt cut bob in the middle and styled...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The RealReal Names New CEO

The RealReal on Wednesday named John E. Koryl chief executive officer. Previously an e-commerce and digital executive at the Canadian Tire Corp., Koryl will take over as CEO and join The RealReal’s board on Feb. 6. He held a previous executive role at Neiman Marcus, helping to modernize the retailer’s omnichannel experiences as president of stores and online of Neiman Marcus Direct. He is also a board member of Dubai-based holding company Al Tayer Group whose retail division, Al Tayer Insignia, hosts a portfolio of brands including Bloomingdale’s, Armani Outlet, Coach and the like.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy...
Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral

Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals. However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she...
Penske Media Eldridge Acquires Dick Clark Productions in Major Deal

In a major expansion, Penske Media Eldridge has acquired Dick Clark Productions. The producer is know for live events and popular awards show programs including the Golden Globe Awards, American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and So You Think You Can Dance. The deal marks the continued expansion and investment in Penske Media Eldridge’s live-event portfolio, which includes SXSW, Life is Beautiful, ATX TV festival and LA3C.   DCP was briefly known as MRC Live and Alternative before it reverted to the Dick Clark Productions title last year. As part of the acquisition, Penske Media Eldridge will assume...
Jordyn Woods Channels Jessica Rabbit in Red Bodycon Dress & Fiery Hair for Shein

Jordyn Woods had an all-red moment as she took to Instagram to remind her followers to shop from Shein for their Valentine’s Day outfits and gifts. Channeling the likes of Jessica Rabbit from the 1988 film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” the model donned a red off-the-shoulder bodycon dress that featured a crisscross detailing along the neckline. The fitted piece is from the brand’s Sxy collection. Woods opted for no jewelry to keep the focus on the vibrant dress. Her fiery red hair was parted to the side with soft curls framing her face which featured glamorous makeup with a cut crease and...
Pamela Anderson Finds the Perfect Ladylike Dress for Her Gray Louboutins at ‘The Howard Stern Show’

Pamela Anderson arrived to “The Howard Stern Show” today in a ladylike ensemble reminiscent of ’50s Hollywood stars. The “Baywatch” alum went to the Sirius XM studio to discuss her upcoming memoir “Love, Pamela” and Netflix documentary “Pamela, a Love Story,” both dropping on Jan. 31. Anderson donned a champagne-colored dress with a knee-length A-line skirt for the occasion. The dress featured a semi-corseted bodice and the sleeves were gathered to the actress’s elbows. The model forewent accessories and wore her iconic blond locks in tousled waves. For glam, Anderson had rosy pink cheeks, an arched brow, a smokey gray eye and...
TheDailyBeast

Rupert Murdoch Pulls the Plug on News Corp.-Fox Corp. Merger

Rupert Murdoch has withdrawn his proposal to remerge Fox Corp. and News Corp. nine years after they split, sending a letter to his board of directors on Tuesday announcing the decision. “In withdrawing the proposal, Mr. Murdoch indicated that he and Lachlan K. Murdoch have determined that a combination is not optimal for shareholders of News Corp and Fox at this time,” News Corp’s board wrote in a press release announcing that Murdoch had pulled the plug on a merger. “As a result of this action, the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of News Corp has been dissolved.” The 91-year-old mogul and his son sought to reunite the media empire, which split up following a phone-hacking scandal in 2013, but the proposal faced investor opposition. As Confider reported earlier this month, Murdoch had hoped to remarry his two companies and eventually give the top job to key lieutenant Rebekah Jones, currently CEO of News UK.Can’t get enough media news? Subscribe to Confider, the Daily Beast’s media newsletter here.Read it at PR News Wire
Ayesha Curry Pairs Sleek Minidress With Orange Mesh Sandals for Date Night With Steph Curry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Curry had a standout fashion moment for her date night with husband Steph Curry this week. Ayesha shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram. “Love a date night… cam on the cam,” she captioned, referencing the NBA player’s god-sister and fellow basketball player Cameron Brink who took the picture. The television personality wore a black minidress that featured a display of colorful birds. She layered the top with a black leather trench coat. Ayesha accessorized with a pair of...
Earnings Wrap: Boot Barn Reports Latest Results + More

FN keeps track of all of our earnings coverage for retailers and footwear companies here. Jan. 25, 2023: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) Revenue: Net income in the third quarter was $52.8 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared to $69.2 million, or $2.27 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Sales: Net sales increased 5.9% over the prior-year period to $514.6 million. CEO Comments: “Our growth opportunities remain as strong as ever, with very successful recent store openings combined with a robust new store pipeline,” Jim Conroy, president and CEO of Boot Barn, said in a statement. “We feel good about our level of...
Katharine McPhee Talks ‘American Idol’ & Impersonates Celine Dion in Cropped Blazer With Satin Sandals on ‘Jennifer Hudson’

Katharine McPhee shined as she visited “The Jennifer Hudson Show” today. While starring on the show, the singer talked about her KMF Jewelry line, revealed the desire to have another baby with husband David Foster, and bonded with the host over their previous “American Idol” experience. For her talk show appearance, McPhee wore a light pink cropped satin blazer to set that featured silver-toned buttons along the cuffs. She paired it with matching high-waisted trousers that connected to a corset waist detailing. The singer opted for rose gold jewelry with a rope chain and a set of rings. She kept her dark...
Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby Boy With Carter Reum With Photo Reveal of New Son

Paris Hilton is officially a mom. The “Simple Life” star and business mogul revealed her new status as a parent to a baby boy with husband Carter Reum in a new Instagram post on Tuesday, where Hilton holds her child’s hand with manicured fingers. The couple welcomed their son into their family via surrogate, Hilton and Reum shared in an interview with People. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) “You are already loved beyond words,” Hilton captioned her post, complete with a blue heart emoji. The “Stars Are Blind” singer‘s exciting news has sparked instant fanfare online, with positive...
Dove Cameron Sees Red in Dramatic Shirt Dress With Sheer Tights & 7-Inch Heels at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Dove Cameron gave lady in red a new meaning at the Valentino spring 2023 Haute Couture show today. The “Breakfast” singer arrived at the high-fashion affair in Paris in a full fiery red ensemble. For the occasion, Cameron donned a floor-length button-down shirt dress. The garment draped delicately off one shoulder and included a sharp collar, side slits and billowy sleeves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the Emmy Award-winning actress added a red rectangle Valentino handbag and dramatic red-winged eyeliner. She continued to accessorize with one dangling earring and a collection of midi rings. Cameron styled her hair in a high ponytail...
Lisa Rinna Gets Whimsical in Patchwork Minidress & Velvet Pumps at Viktor & Rolf’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Lisa Rinna patched things up — literally — at Viktor & Rolf’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris on Wednesday, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star sat in the front row alongside Poppy, Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus. For the occasion, Rinna wore a spring 2020 design from Viktor & Rolf: a white long-sleeved minidress crafted from gathered white tulle, lace and numerous multicolored fabric squares in an eclectic variety of prints. When it came to footwear, Rinna smoothly slid into a pair of velvety pointed-toe pumps. Her soft cream style, featured...
Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Suede Boots to Visit St. Cyriacs Church in England

Queen Consort Camilla visited St. Cyriacs Church in Lacock, England for a charitable visit, which she was practically outfitted for. On Wednesday, Camilla arrived at the church to meet community representatives, visit shops and residents and plant a tree for the Queens Green Canopy initiative. For the occasion, she wore a brown dress beneath a dark brown wool coat. Her belted, collared outerwear was paired with matching leather gloves and a light tan printed scarf. The royal’s outfit was finished with gold post earrings accented by filigree drop charms. When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of black boots....
