Industry Analyst Matt Powell Is Launching a Consulting Firm

Industry analyst Matt Powell is setting out on his own.

Powell, who most recently served as the senior sports industry adviser with market research company The NPD Group, announced on LinkedIn today that he has left to start his own consulting firm, Spurwink River.

“I want to help the industry with strategy, concept and execution,” Powell wrote on LinkedIn. “I will be offering consulting and advisory services to the retail industry, with a focus on merchandising and marketing. I also will advise the stock market on topics in retail. I am available for board work as well.”

The career of Powell — who is one of the most sought-after expert voices in footwear — includes experience in both the retail and research industries, and spans 40-plus years. He most recently spent more than eight years at The NPD Group, joining the firm in 2014 as its VP of sports and leisure industry analysis. During his time at The NPD Group, Powell also wrote the “Sneakernomics” blog for Forbes from 2014-2016, which addressed the business of sneakers and sneaker culture.

“Having Matt [join our team] is a game changer. His analytical, strategic and marketplace expertise is invaluable to NPD,” Dennis Brown, then president of the Americas at The NPD Group, said of Powell’s hiring in 2014 .

Before joining The NPD Group, the industry insider spent nearly 12 years at SportsOneSource as an analyst.

Prior to his career as an analyst, Powell held several leadership positions within the world of sporting goods retail, including stints at Modell’s Sporting Goods, MVP.com, Sportsmart and Sneaker Stadium.