Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on E Pembroke Ave in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A bicyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle in Hampton over the weekend.

According to Hampton police, the crash occurred Saturday afternoon, just after 2 p.m., in the area of East Pembroke Avenue and Grimes Road.

When they got to the scene, officers reported seeing the pedestrian, identified as 36-year-old Aubrey B. Fouse, having been struck by a passing vehicle. Fouse was sent to a local hospital following the crash and succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and cooperated. There are no charges pending at this time.

