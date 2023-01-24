ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Gunman reportedly takes his own life after shooting, killing 3 at Yakima Circle K

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
YAKIMA, Wash. — Three people were shot and killed at a Circle K store in Yakima early Tuesday.

At 3:30 a.m., police received a call about a man who was shooting people at a Circle K on 18th Street and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray.

Police arrived to find three people dead inside and outside the store.

Initially, officers believed there may have been another shooting victim in the parking lot of an ampm/Arco across the street, where the gunman had fired into a vehicle, but later said new information indicated there may not be a fourth victim.

Police said that after shooting into the vehicle, the gunman stole it and fled eastbound on Highway 24 toward Moxee. The car is a gray or silver sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200.

At 9:17 a.m., Yakima police said the presumed homicide suspect is Jarid Haddock, a 21-year-old Yakima County man who was considered armed and dangerous.

Murray said the shooting appeared to be random and there was no apparent conflict before the man walked into the convenience store and started shooting.

Investigators have video from the Circle K and are collecting other surveillance videos in the area.

At 2:16 p.m, officers received a 911 call from a woman that said the suspect had used her phone. The suspect called his mother, where he made incriminating statements, and according to Yakima police, the suspect said that he “killed those people.”

The 911 caller said the suspect said he was going to kill himself. The woman said the suspect was near a Pizza Hut, next door to a Target in Yakima.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect at a marijuana store behind the Target, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KIRO 7 Seattle

