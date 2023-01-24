ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson compared to Trump over unfinished Number 10 'ambitions'

By Kate Plummer
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson has been compared to Donald Trump - and not for the first time.

The former prime minister was compared to the former US president by Labour peer Baroness Chakrabarti during today's edition of Politics Live.

Speaking about Johnson's popularity with members of the Tory party, and whether he could return to frontline politics she said: "Boris Johnson was once a huge admirer of Winston Churchill, but he actually became a pupil of Donald Trump and I think both of these gentlemen have significant egos and ambitions and I don't believe Boris Johnson is finished with Number 10 yet"

It comes as Johnson is in the news once again, this time over reports the BBC Chair helped get him a hefty loan.

Meanwhile it is not the first time Johnson has sparked Trump comparisons.

Last year, Labour MP Chris Bryant made the link after Johnson made his infamous Jimmy Savile comment to Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Bryant told BBC Breakfast: “Boris Johnson is ventriloquising the mob, if you like and I’m sorry but it is exactly the same as the Trump playbook.”

We can think of a few people we'd rather be compared to.

Related
Indy100

Who won today's PMQs? Starmer calls Sunak 'hopelessly weak' over Zahawi

As news of Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs continued dominating the news, Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer appeared in the commons to tackle that and other issues at PMQs.The prime minister and the leader of the opposition stared each other down at the weekly session where they clashed on this issue as well as why Zara Aleena's killer was wrongly assessed as a medium risk by probation staff.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWho came up on top and who floundered? Here's what happened:Sunak: "The action we are taking is already making a difference," 3/10After Starmer brought up the tragic...
Indy100

Labour politician uses one of Trump's favourite phrases to criticise Nadhim Zahawi

A Labour politician used a phrase popularised by Donald Trump to criticise Nadhim Zahawi amid his ongoing tax row.Speaking on the BBC's Question Time, Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said we need to "drain the swamp" and root out people in a "corrupt" Tory party.Speaking about Zahawi, she said: "He's being investigated by the department that he was leading as chancellor and what you've got is a party that is corrupt and we've just got to just drain the swamp."We've got to get back to some sort of level where the public are treated with respect because the people...
Indy100

Tucker Carlson shares theory on how 'pure' Pence is trying to stitch up Trump

Fox News host Tucker Carlson believes “flamboyantly pure” Mike Pence was trying to stitch up Donald Trump after saving President Joe Biden following the discovery of classified documents in his home.On Tuesday evening (24 January), Carlson didn’t hesitate to go into a tirade about the former vice president.“Mike Pence of all people has swooped in to save Joe Biden,” he says on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight.“Yes, Mike Pence. A man so flamboyantly pure he won’t have dinner with ladies, not his wife. Mike Pence had secret documents in his house, just like Joe Biden. Bet you didn’t see that...
INDIANA STATE
M. L. French

Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics

Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
Indy100

Elon Musk let antisemite back on Twitter and it went as badly as you'd expect

Elon Musk's Twitter allowed white nationalist and antisemite Nick Fuentes back on the platform after two years of being banned this week – only to ban him again just 24 hours later.Fuentes recently became known to a wider audience after being spotted dining with Donald Trump and Kanye West in 2022, and also made an infamous appearance on InfoWars last year.Fuentes and the rapper appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s broadcast in December, where West praised Nazism and Adolf Hitler and denied that the Holocaust happened.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn 7.30am ET on 24 January, Fuentes posted...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

Will Trump be allowed to post QAnon conspiracies on Facebook?

Donald Trump has been allowed back on Meta’s platforms after a long time away, and people are already worried about the prospect of him sharing conspiracies online. The former president is back on Facebook and Instagram after parent company Meta reinstated his personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.People are asking what kinds of content his followers can expect him to be posting. While he’s yet to post using his reinstated account (which might have something to do with a deal he previously signed regarding Truth Social), Meta has come out to say that there will be...
Indy100

Did Silk send secret message to Donald Trump at Diamond's memorial?

Some members of the far-right believe Monday’s memorial service for Lynnette Hardaway, known as “Diamond” included a subtle message to former president Donald Trump. Hardaway’s sister, Rochelle Richardson, known as “Silk” delivered a eulogy for her sister who died earlier this year at 51 years old.During his speech, Richardson insinuated her sister died unexpectedly, “As soon as Diamond hung up the phone she said to me ‘I can’t breathe’ it was suddenly, out of nowhere and no warning,” Richardson said. She claimed she and her husband began administering CPR to Hardaway until emergency services arrived but it was too late....
Indy100

Fox News host urges Mike Pence to commit a major crime

Fox News host Jesse Watters didn’t seem thrilled that former Vice President Mike Pence revealed that he had classified documents in his Indiana home.He even said Pence should have committed a serious crime - suggesting he destroy any questionable documents to avoid any issues.The news outlet had been covering the recent news that classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home.On Tuesday’s episode of “The Five,” Watters and the other panel members, including Jeanine Pirro and Greg Gutfeld, had concerns that this news could ruin their time poking fun at Biden.“I mean Pence, seriously, we have this great...
INDIANA STATE
Indy100

Conspiracy theorists get Paul Pelosi video - and still won't face reality

Footage and audio from the October 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi were released to the public on Friday after news organizations pushed for it to become public. And despite many conspiracy theorists pushing for the video to be released - there are still people online who are supposedly 'just asking questions' after being presented with proof that a clearly terrified Pelosi was attacked with a hammer.Newly published body camera footage shows police approaching Pelosi’s California home after he called the police on an intruder, who was looking to harm Pelosi’s wife, Nancy Pelosi.In the footage, a clearly anxious Pelosi, 82,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indy100

Here's why Dominic Raab bullying allegations have resurfaced

Dominic Raab is back in the news for the wrong reasons, after further accusations of bullying against him were reported this week. Raab first came under Westminster's microscope back in November after reports emerged that the deputy prime minister left staff "scared" to enter the office.Reports at the time also alleged that the justice secretary threw tomatoes across the office and one source reportedly told The Guardian that Raab created “a culture of fear” when running the department and was “very rude and aggressive” to workers, reducing some to tears.Now, further reports have emerged in the publication that claim Raab...
Indy100

A public inquiry into Brexit will now be considered by parliament

A petition that has called for a public inquiry in to Brexit will be considered by Parliament for debate after reaching the threshold of 100,000 signatures.It was created by Peter Nigel Packham who runs a Remainer Facebook page, and the petition has now 101,697 signatures at the time of writing.The petition outlines its request for the government to "assess the impact that Brexit has had on this country and its citizens," and believes "The benefits that were promised if the UK exited the European Union have not been delivered."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"It is time that the...
Indy100

Menopause law change blocked over fears it 'will discriminate against men'

A move to protect the rights of women experiencing menopause has been in part rejected by the government due to fears it could discriminate against men.The proposed change was a recommendation to make menopause a “protected characteristic” under the Equality Act, making it illegal to discriminate against and it came out of across-party women and equalities report focusing on menopause and the workplace.But the government has rejected the proposal in an official response, warning of “unintended consequences which may inadvertently create new forms of discrimination, for example, discrimination risks towards men suffering from long-term medical conditions”.It also rejected calls...
Indy100

What happened to Matt Hancock on the tube on Tuesday?

A man has been charged with assaulting former health secretary Matt Hancock while on the Tube in London.Geza Tarjanyi, 61, from Leyland, Lancashire was charged with common assault and two public order offences, British Transport Police said.It is understood that the MP for West Suffolk was not hurt in the alleged attack that took place on Tuesday (January 24).Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Footage has emerged on social media of Hancock being followed and shouted at in Westminster Station, as a member of staff from the Transport for London walked beside the politician on the platform where...
Indy100

Indy100

