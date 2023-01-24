Boris Johnson compared to Trump over unfinished Number 10 'ambitions'

Boris Johnson has been compared to Donald Trump - and not for the first time.

The former prime minister was compared to the former US president by Labour peer Baroness Chakrabarti during today's edition of Politics Live.

Speaking about Johnson's popularity with members of the Tory party, and whether he could return to frontline politics she said: "Boris Johnson was once a huge admirer of Winston Churchill, but he actually became a pupil of Donald Trump and I think both of these gentlemen have significant egos and ambitions and I don't believe Boris Johnson is finished with Number 10 yet"

It comes as Johnson is in the news once again, this time over reports the BBC Chair helped get him a hefty loan.

Meanwhile it is not the first time Johnson has sparked Trump comparisons.

Last year, Labour MP Chris Bryant made the link after Johnson made his infamous Jimmy Savile comment to Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Bryant told BBC Breakfast: “Boris Johnson is ventriloquising the mob, if you like and I’m sorry but it is exactly the same as the Trump playbook.”

We can think of a few people we'd rather be compared to.

