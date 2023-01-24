90 days: RGV Humane Society on the clock to turn Mission shelter into no-kill

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The clock is ticking for the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society to transform the Mission Aminal Shelter into a no-kill shelter.

On Monday, the Mission mayor and council unanimously voted to enter into an agreement with the RGV Humane Society to manage the shelter and change it to a no-kill operation within 90 days.

“We fully intend on doing that as fast as we possibly can,” Luis Quintanilla, executive director of the RGV Humane Society said online after Monday’s vote. “We’ve done it in Harlingen for years. Our team has done nothing except offer results, never excuses and we intend to do the same thing here in the city of Mission.”

The partnership comes a week after the formerly known Humane Society of Harlingen changed its name to the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society, citing its impact on pets across the Rio Grande Valley.

The RGV Humane Society-run Harlingen animal shelter is the only no-kill animal shelter and community resource center in the Valley. This means that animals are never killed to free up space for other animals.

Although it exclusively received animals from the city of Harlingen, the Humane Society of Harlingen served the Rio Grande Valley community through monthly wellness clinics and weekly spay and neuter surgeries, a release from the society stated.

“Together we’ve made Harlingen a safe place for pets, and together we’re going to make Mission a safe place for pets,” Quintanilla said. “With your help, this is just the beginning. RGV Humane Society is going to make the entire Valley a safer place for pets.”

