Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
7 Adorable, Must-Visit Downtown Areas in Michigan
Some people love visiting big cities. There's always something to do, somewhere to go, and the busyness can be electrifying. Personally, I prefer the cute and often hidden downtown areas where you can visit quaint shops and casually stroll down the main street. If you're in the same boat as me, know that there are many spots worthy of a visit in the state of Michigan.
Michigan Concert-Goers, For the Love of God, Stop Doing This!
Being in the crowd at a concert has really changed over the years. Going to a concert to see your favorite bands and performers is amazing. The excitement that is in the air is hard to find in other parts of life. When the lights go out and the crowd begins to roar in anticipation of the show, all your cares seem to drift away. However, nowadays there is something else that happens that drives me up the wall.
Fox17
Brody's Be Cafe now serving free coffee to customers, all day, every day
Brody's Be Cafe in Ada is now serving customers free cups of coffee, all day, every day. Brody's Be Cafe employs special needs adults to give an opportunity to those who struggle to find it. Their mission is to provide a safe and enjoyable work environment for individuals with intellectual and developmental delays along with other special needs.
Winter is just beginning in Metro Detroit — Bitter winds and more snow chances on the way
Wednesday’s snow storm is only the beginning, expert warned, with chances of flurries persisting into the weekend and a bigger weather system expected to impact Southeast Michigan on Saturday.
Rare piebald deer seen in Mid-Michigan
A Mid-Michigan woman was in for a rare sight after she spotted an unusual looking deer roaming near medical offices in Alma. A photo of the animal was captured
HometownLife.com
Happy 186th Birthday, Michigan: 6 fun facts about the state
Known as the Mitten State, the Wolverine State or even the Great Lakes State — our beloved Michigan turns 186 today!. Here are some fun facts Michiganders can use to brag about their state. Surrounded by water. You are never more than 6 miles from a body of water...
fox2detroit.com
DNR map shows largest-ever fish catches in Michigan
(FOX 2) - Michigan fishermen have a new toy to play with - as well as a new way of finding the best places to cast their line. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has released an interactive map of each location a record-size fish was caught. Trophy icons around the map indicate each place the largest fish of each species native to Michigan was caught.
Fox17
Marketplace App created by West Michigan woman seeing egg listings rise drastically
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We’ve seen prices increase on average $2.31 in the last year according to the latest U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics report. And that’s caused local backyard egg producers to speak up. In recent weeks, Farmish App creator Terra Osman tells FOX 17 that...
Fox17
West Michigan brunch spots feeling pinch from high egg prices
ZEELAND, Mich. — In recent weeks, egg prices have soared at the grocery store. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, from the start of 2022 to the end of 2022, a carton of grade A eggs went up in price on average $2.31 per dozen eggs. In...
Remembering the monster Blizzard of 1978: Winter sure packed a wallop 45 years ago
It has been 45 years since the Great Blizzard of 1978, and that storm is still a vivid memory for many Michiganders. Over the course of three days - Jan. 25-27 - the Great Lakes state was in the grip of a powerful snow-maker. MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has described...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
Michigan Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 12 Items
How to Get Clients for a Cleaning Business: Top 25 House Cleaning Advertising Ideas to Get More Cleaning Contracts. You are probably checking around the house for what you can and cannot donate. If you are planning to drop things off at a Goodwill in Michigan any time soon, you...
Buy pot, get free night skiing at highly-ranked US resort, located in Michigan
MOHAWK, MI - One of the top-ranked ski resorts in all of North America, located in a remote part of Michigan, has partnered with the largest cannabis retailer in the state to offer free nighttime skiing with the purchase of its products. Beginning this Thursday, January 26, Mount Bohemia will...
This Has To Be The Weirdest Graveyard in Michigan
Since I moved to Michigan, I am always looking for the weirdest and creepiest things that the state can offer. Blame my obsession with crime shows like Criminal Minds. When you typically think of graveyards, it is already creepy with the tombstones and mausoleums. However, this story of the insanely...
ClickOnDetroit.com
45 years later: Remembering the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Southeast Michigan
DETROIT – It’s been 45 years since a powerful blizzard dropped more than a foot of snow in Southeast Michigan, establishing itself as one of the more memorable weather events in recent history. The Great Blizzard of 1978 not only brought heavy snow totals - but also hurricane...
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
Heavy lake-effect and first Alberta Clipper of winter will pile up more snow today and Friday
We have two separate snow-producing situations coming between today and tomorrow night. First, we will have a heavy lake-effect snow situation developing for southwest Lower Michigan today. Some of those snow showers will drift into southeast Lower Michigan, but not pile up much. Then tomorrow will have our first Alberta...
Comments / 0