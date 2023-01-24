ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada Township, MI

103.3 WKFR

7 Adorable, Must-Visit Downtown Areas in Michigan

Some people love visiting big cities. There's always something to do, somewhere to go, and the busyness can be electrifying. Personally, I prefer the cute and often hidden downtown areas where you can visit quaint shops and casually stroll down the main street. If you're in the same boat as me, know that there are many spots worthy of a visit in the state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Michigan Concert-Goers, For the Love of God, Stop Doing This!

Being in the crowd at a concert has really changed over the years. Going to a concert to see your favorite bands and performers is amazing. The excitement that is in the air is hard to find in other parts of life. When the lights go out and the crowd begins to roar in anticipation of the show, all your cares seem to drift away. However, nowadays there is something else that happens that drives me up the wall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Brody's Be Cafe now serving free coffee to customers, all day, every day

Brody's Be Cafe in Ada is now serving customers free cups of coffee, all day, every day. Brody's Be Cafe employs special needs adults to give an opportunity to those who struggle to find it. Their mission is to provide a safe and enjoyable work environment for individuals with intellectual and developmental delays along with other special needs.
ADA TOWNSHIP, MI
HometownLife.com

Happy 186th Birthday, Michigan: 6 fun facts about the state

Known as the Mitten State, the Wolverine State or even the Great Lakes State — our beloved Michigan turns 186 today!. Here are some fun facts Michiganders can use to brag about their state. Surrounded by water. You are never more than 6 miles from a body of water...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

DNR map shows largest-ever fish catches in Michigan

(FOX 2) - Michigan fishermen have a new toy to play with - as well as a new way of finding the best places to cast their line. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has released an interactive map of each location a record-size fish was caught. Trophy icons around the map indicate each place the largest fish of each species native to Michigan was caught.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

This Has To Be The Weirdest Graveyard in Michigan

Since I moved to Michigan, I am always looking for the weirdest and creepiest things that the state can offer. Blame my obsession with crime shows like Criminal Minds. When you typically think of graveyards, it is already creepy with the tombstones and mausoleums. However, this story of the insanely...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE

