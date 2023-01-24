ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Woman left with ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time

A woman says she has been left with a ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time, admitting she felt ‘kind of freaked out’. Shelby Hooks (@shelby.kight) posted a video on TikTok recently to show what happened to her face after getting masseter Botox, asking: “What is happening with my masseter Botox?!”
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Abby Joseph

Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things

Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
Tyla

Woman left gobsmacked over 'best dishwasher hack she's ever seen'

Stacking the dishwasher can be a pretty frustrating household chore, especially if yours is on the small side. But one woman was left in shock after she discovered the ultimate dishwasher hack - and it's pretty mindblowing. We can't believe we never realised this existed:. Posted on Facebook by Rae...
Tyla

Woman so ashamed she bought flowers for women who humiliated her for using parent parking spot

A woman whose health issues prompted her to park in a parent and child bay was left so ashamed by two critical onlookers that she bought them flowers to apologise. Abbie Bush, from Norwich, was left regretting her reaction to the women after coming to the conclusion that she hadn't actually done anything wrong while she was making her way to breakfast with a friend on 19 January.
Tyla

Couple's big day 'ruined' after family refuses to attend child-free wedding

The dreaded pre-wedding jitters are perfectly normal when getting married and drama between family members is bound to happen... but what about when your 'fiancée 'hates' your family and 'ruins' everything?. Well, this is a reality for one man who took to Mumsnet anonymously and opened up on the...
Tyla

Tyla

69K+
Followers
13K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy