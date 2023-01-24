ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Cape May Court House, NJ Mr. Softee Now Open

When we last caught up with well-known South Jersey resident and classic entrepreneur, Brian McDowell, he was excitedly talking about his new project. It was a labor of love and that involved an American classic that he was bringing to Cape May Courthouse in a unique way. In 1956, brothers...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

More Falconers Needed to Chase Seagulls Away in Ocean City

A unique job opportunity could be opening very soon for an unforgettable summer job in Ocean City chasing away seagulls as a falconer. East Coast Falconers, the company that contracts with Ocean City to handle the raptors that chase away seagulls over the beach and boardwalk has just been approved to return to Ocean City for summer 2023.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
Shore News Network

Amid investigation into Ocean City Beach Patrol former worker arrested

OCEAN CITY, NJ – Detectives with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office have announced the arrest of 41-year-old Jonathan C. Howell in connection with the sexual assault that took place on June 2, 2022. According to Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Howell was charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of aggravated sexual assault, official misconduct, and endangering the welfare of a child. Howell is a former Ocean City Beach Patrol employee. The prosecutor’s office was tipped off by a social media post made regarding allegations against the Ocean City Beach Patrol. Since June, the CMCPO has been investigating The post Amid investigation into Ocean City Beach Patrol former worker arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

Grants From the Fourth Round of the South Jersey Covid-19 Response Fund

The Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ) awarded its fourth COVID-19 Response Fund grants on October 20, 2020. Twenty-one South Jersey groups helping Coronavirus victims received $180,000 in grants. Seventy-four organisations in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, and Salem counties have received $663,000 thus far. “This fourth...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

