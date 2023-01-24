Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
Cape May Court House, NJ Mr. Softee Now Open
When we last caught up with well-known South Jersey resident and classic entrepreneur, Brian McDowell, he was excitedly talking about his new project. It was a labor of love and that involved an American classic that he was bringing to Cape May Courthouse in a unique way. In 1956, brothers...
Formerly Submerged Pier From 1800s Finally Free In Cape May
You're never far from a new discovery in Cape May County. From shipwrecks to the Cape May diamonds, Cape May always has something for you to check out if you're feeling adventurous. Get ready to add something else to the list of sights you should head out to see. The...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Calls for Halt to Offshore Wind Activity Amid Whale Deaths
Ocean City has become the latest community to call for an investigation into whether a series of whale deaths at the Jersey Shore and elsewhere along the East Coast are being caused by development work on a proposed offshore wind energy project. Mayor Jay Gillian and City Council want an...
2 Crashes at the Same Busy Intersection in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Thursday Night
One of the busiest intersections in Egg Harbor Township was the scene of two accidents Thursday night. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the first crash at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue happened at 6:55 PM. They say,. a vehicle driven by Olivia Reese (21...
Delicious Seafood Soups Available In Atlantic City & Cape May
We have traveled throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties in search of the best seafood soups. Our list is hard-earned, diverse, and sensational. We found what we believe are the very best versions of:. Crab Bisque. Lobster Bisque. Atlantic Seafood Chowder. Crawfish Chowder. Clam Chowder (both white and red) Seafood...
This Jersey Shore Town Just Might Scare the Dickens Out of You
It's true, this very popular Jersey Shore town is hopping in the summertime with families all up and down the east coast and beyond. I had no idea this family-friendly and very popular Jersey Shore spot is incredibly haunted. What?. There are three places that are so haunted in this...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
ocnjsentinel.com
Ocean City firefighters battling a blaze
Ocean City firefighters were battling a blaze around noon Friday at 922 Simpson Ave.
Find a Crazy Burger Like the One in ‘The Menu’ Movie Right in Atlantic City, NJ
A crazy cheeseburger featured in the new movie 'The Menu' has everyone talking. Now, you can find one just like it being served in Atlantic City. In the critically acclaimed 'The Menu', Chef Slowick, played by Ralph Fiennes, serves diners a gourmet burger with “No F###ing substitutions!”. If you've...
Ocean City, NJ’s Newest Bakery Has Our Tongues Wagging
A new bakery just opened along Asbury Avenue in Ocean City today, and its creations look divine. My goodness is my sweet tooth aching just looking at photos from Lisa's Sweet Treats. I spot cupcakes, tarts, cheesecake, macarons, key lime pie, MINI key lime pies, and so much more. Lisa's...
Lower Twp Police Look for Suspects in North Cape May Store Caper
Lower Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in an incident that recently occurred in North Cape May. Lower Police say the two are suspected in a "cash back theft attempt" at the ACME store in North Cape May. A cash-back attempt is when someone...
More Falconers Needed to Chase Seagulls Away in Ocean City
A unique job opportunity could be opening very soon for an unforgettable summer job in Ocean City chasing away seagulls as a falconer. East Coast Falconers, the company that contracts with Ocean City to handle the raptors that chase away seagulls over the beach and boardwalk has just been approved to return to Ocean City for summer 2023.
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
Police Save Man’s Life During Atlantic County, NJ Homeless Count
Members of the Hope One outreach program and police canvassing Atlantic County during the annual count of the homeless saved the life of a homeless man who was overdosing Friday morning. The Hope One workers and local police found a man who was suffering from an overdose and quickly administered...
We found It: The Best Braciole In Atlantic City, New Jersey
We went in search of the best braciole in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and (in our opinion), we have found it. It is a unique recipe that is 35 years in the making. We have selected our winner and a first runner-up. There are so many wonderful versions of this...
Amid investigation into Ocean City Beach Patrol former worker arrested
OCEAN CITY, NJ – Detectives with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office have announced the arrest of 41-year-old Jonathan C. Howell in connection with the sexual assault that took place on June 2, 2022. According to Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Howell was charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of aggravated sexual assault, official misconduct, and endangering the welfare of a child. Howell is a former Ocean City Beach Patrol employee. The prosecutor’s office was tipped off by a social media post made regarding allegations against the Ocean City Beach Patrol. Since June, the CMCPO has been investigating The post Amid investigation into Ocean City Beach Patrol former worker arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey’s Best Small Town is One of the Coolest in America
This is a fun article especially if you love to travel here in the United States. It's the coolest small town in America and we have our selection right here in New Jersey for you to check out. When it comes to Jersey we have many "cool" small towns to...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Grants From the Fourth Round of the South Jersey Covid-19 Response Fund
The Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ) awarded its fourth COVID-19 Response Fund grants on October 20, 2020. Twenty-one South Jersey groups helping Coronavirus victims received $180,000 in grants. Seventy-four organisations in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, and Salem counties have received $663,000 thus far. “This fourth...
Salem County man accused of making bomb threats in Florida airport
John Magee from Carney's Point is accused of making bomb threats inside of Palm Beach international Airport in Florida, according to police.
NJ.com
N.J. state office building remains closed after SUV slammed into 1st floor
An entire state office building in downtown Bridgeton remains closed after an alleged drunken driver plowed through the front of the structure over the weekend. The site is expected to reopen next week.
