Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart basketball sweeps Monticello on the road Tuesday night
Stuttgart’s senior varsity traveled to Monticello on Tuesday night, winning both contests. The wins move both Stuttgart teams into sole possession of third place in the 8-4A. The senior boys survived a 30-point effort from Luke Jones to come home with a 77-68 win, while the ladies eased past...
Monroe, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
magnoliareporter.com
El Dorado's Reed new running backs coach at Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, GA -- Taylor Reed, who has coaching experience at three Power 5 programs, has been named as the running backs coach for Georgia Southern by head coach Clay Helton. Reed, an El Dorado native, joins the staff after spending two seasons with the Illinois football program. "My family and...
Pine Bluff’s talented 2024 WR Courtney Crutchfield reacts to Razorbacks offer
Pine Bluff star junior wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield reacts to receiving an offer from his home-state Razorbacks in a weekend visit to the program.
FOX Food Spotlight: Lil D’s BBQ
Lil D's BBQ, which is based in Pine Bluff, stopped by FOX 16's Good Day Arkansas on Friday.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week
FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
Arkansas average gas price jumps 11 cents for two consecutive weeks
The average gas price in Arkansas has jumped 11 cents two weeks in a row due to increased crude oil prices.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Paula Juels Jones (1972–)
Paula Juels Jones is arguably the finest women’s tennis player that the state of Arkansas has ever produced. She has also served as a civic leader and lawyer focused on public service. Paula Juels was born on April 23, 1972, to Woody Juels and Laura Juels. Her father introduced...
salineriverchronicle.com
Pine Bluff to get new Chick-fil-A on Highway 63
According to partnering news outlets, Saline River Chronicle has learned that a new Chick-fil-A is planned to be built on Highway 63 south of Walmart. As you can see from the above photo, the planned location is set to be south of the intersection of Highway 63 and I-530. That will put the new restaurant north of the popular Southern Edge truck stop.
KNOE TV8
Monroe PD looking into getting new armored vehicle
KNOE Wednesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death. Grambling State offers rides to students who feel in danger on-campus or off, while ULM and Louisiana Tech provide on-campus safety escorts. aarons aces. Updated: 18 hours ago. KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Comedian brings laughter to Stuttgart for the Hunting for a Cure Price Hancock Foundation
Award-winning Christian comedian Jason Earls performed in Stuttgart earlier this month. The Hunting for a Cure Price Hancock Foundation hosted a fundraiser featuring Earls on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Grand Prairie Center. Foundation organizer Bryan Hancock and his sister, Hannah Maier, kicked off the night by introducing Earls and...
Sherwood community remembers teens killed in car wreck
SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood community is grieving after two current and three former Sylvan Hills students died in a car crash over the weekend. The two current students worked at The Humble Crumb Bakery, and the owners have chosen to close their business for the next two weeks to regroup and grieve.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Birth Announcement: Parker Ann White
Taylor Harvey and Christopher White of Stuttgart are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Parker Ann White. Parker was born on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 18 inches in length.
Snow, rain causing central Arkansas drivers to use caution
With rain giving way to incoming snow in central Arkansas, drivers are having to take a bit more caution on their commute home.
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas
When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
Arkansas State Fair makes history with new general manager pick
The Arkansas State Fair has appointed a new general manager and made history in doing so.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Soybean yield contest winners announced
BRINKLEY, Ark. – The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (ASPB) and the Arkansas Soybean Association (ASA) are pleased to announce the 2022 Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Contest winners. The contest divides state soybean producers into nine groups, seven geographic regions, one all-state conventional (non-GMO) category and a Champions Category consisting of all previous 100-bushel winners. Cash prizes were awarded to the top three in each division achieving a minimum of 60 bushels/acre with the exception of the Champions. Winners were announced at the Arkansas Soybean Association Annual Meeting.
svinews.com
Five killed in crash on I-80
JACKSON (WNE) — Five young people from Arkansas were killed Sunday after a pickup driving the wrong way caused a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins. The five people fatally injured in the crash, ages 18 to 23, were road-tripping 1,500 miles back from a vacation in Jackson Hole when they were hit by a semi truck that was trying to avoid the pickup driving the wrong way.
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
onlyinark.com
Only the Classics at Cotham’s in the City
Those who have lived in Central Arkansas for any amount of time know that Cotham’s is proudly “Home of the Hubcap Burger.” This meat monstrosity starts out with a 1-pound, cheese-laden patty, then you’re free to add slabs of beef at an additional cost. Some folks like to stare death in the eye, like a buddy who once took down a Quad Cap in my presence at the old Cotham’s Mercantile in Scott. Yes, if you do the math, after factoring in toppings and bun, that’s almost 5 pounds of food.
