Watauga County citizens recently received two grants worth $15,000 from the Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation
Watauga County citizens recently received two grants worth $15,000 from the Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation. This grant is a testament to why the organization was established in 2007: to support the work of community organizations that are essential to the quality of life of its members. Since then, the Foundation has granted over $1.5 million in community grants.
Wilkes Community College announced the recipients of the 2022-2023 Adrienne Necessary Scholarship
Wilkes Community College announced the recipients of the 2022-2023 Adrienne Necessary Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to students who are residents of Wilkes County, enrolled full-time, maintain a 3.0 grade point average, and plan to enter a nursing career. The Adrienne Necessary Scholarship was established at WCC in 2008 by the J.F. Cook Foundation to honor Adrienne Necessary, who was a long-term employee at Cook’s, Inc. Adrienne Necessary graduated from WCC in 2001 with a degree in nursing and was later employed by Wilkes Regional Medical Center. Her family and friends remember Adrienne as a bright young woman who always wore a smile and brought joy to others.
Announcements For Friday January 27
Ashe County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay with limited bus routes Friday January 27. Avery County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday. Watauga County Schools will operate on a two (2) hour delay on Friday, January 27th. Staff may report on a two hour delay if needed to ensure safe travels to work. Buses will travel Limited A Routes in Bethel, Green Valley and Valle Crucis districts; all other districts will run Paved Roads only.
W.A.M.Y. had a successful year of "Santa for Seniors"
W.A.M.Y. Community Action, recently distributed 1,431 holiday gift bags to senior citizens in Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. The "Santa for Seniors" gift drive was the fourth of its kind and included items such as blankets, puzzle books, lotion, lip balm, candies and treats. The presents were delivered in-person by local volunteers who wanted to spread some holiday cheer to those in need. The organization was founded with the mission of providing assistance to seniors in the counties it serves. It has since grown to become a major source of aid for those in need, especially during the holidays. The organization is always looking for volunteers and donations to help make the holidays brighter for seniors in the area. The "Santa for Seniors" gift drive is just one example of how W.A.M.Y. Community Action is making a difference in the lives of seniors throughout Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. By providing gifts and spreading holiday cheer, they are helping to make this season a little brighter for those who need it most.
Two Virginia Inmates are on the loose
Yesterday, Two inmates with ties to Ashe County escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, VA. Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson, both with violent criminal histories, are both on the run with a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV, Virginia license plates UDZ-6049. Brown is a 51-year-old white male who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 182 pounds, with gray hair. Ricketson is a 31-year-old white male who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 212 pounds, with brown hair. They were last seen wearing red jumpsuits and possibly white t-shirts. Washington County, VA Sheriff's Office is offering a combined reward of $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension of the two escapees. In the meantime, the Sheriff's Office has urged citizens to keep their families safe and lock all home and car doors. If anything suspicious is seen, they are urged to call 911 immediately.
Karen Powell is retiring from SkyLine/SkyBest after 32 Years
After 32 years of dedication to her community, Karen Powell has retired from SkyLine/SkyBest. She first began working at SkyLine in West Jefferson and Banner Elk as a college student in the early 80s. After graduating from the School of Journalism at UNC, she pursued a career in higher education and media before returning home to Ashe County. Powell's hard work and commitment to service has been an inspiration for many. Her legacy will continue to be remembered for years to come.
NEW Boone Police Car Design
In August of 2022, the Boone Police Department held a community wide competition to create a new design for their police vehicles that would capture the beauty of the Boone area, while also having a professional and approachable look that would represent their mission statement on community policing. After reviewing...
The Kruger Brothers return to Ashe County
The Kruger Brothers return to Ashe County this weekend for two concerts on January 28 and 29 at the Ashe Civic Center. Both shows begin at 7:30 pm and tickets are $20 adults, $5 students plus tax and fees. Tickets can be purchased by phone by calling 336-846-2787, in person by visiting the Ashe Arts Center located at 303 School Ave. in West Jefferson, or online at AsheCountyArts.org and click on Civic Center.
Woman arrested in Connection to Drug Trafficking
Haley M. Dowell, a 22-year-old woman from Sparta, North Carolina, was arrested on December 22nd, 2022 on multiple charges related to drug trafficking. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Ashe County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and additional assistance from the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office, the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, and the Boone Police Department. The investigation included multiple undercover operations within Ashe, Alleghany, and Watauga counties over the course of several months. Ultimately, the investigation resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of Fentanyl. Dowell is currently being held in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.
Dog House Fire in Zionville
Firefighters from Zionville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a small blaze on Saturday, January 21st in the 7300 block of Old U.S 421. The department was dispatched at 10:43 PM after a neighbor reported that a dog house was on fire. Firefighters arrived shortly afterwards and quickly extinguished the flames. It appears that there was a heating source inside the doghouse, but fortunately the vinyl siding of the house only sustained some heat damage and did not catch fire.
