Stuttgart Daily Leader
Longtime Cooperative Extension Service economist named Farm Foundation Round Table Fellow
LITTLE ROCK — Ron Rainey, extension economist, professor and assistant vice president for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Cooperative Extension Service, was named a Farm Foundation Round Table Fellow. “I am honored to be invited into this select group made up of distinguished U.S. leaders...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Youth cooking program CrEATe Lab returns Feb. 4; Arts & Science Center’s 7-week food series features gardening, community service
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Arts & Science Center’s (ASC) hit cooking series CrEATe Lab is back, not only teaching students how to prepare nutritious meals but also the importance of choosing something nutritious. Open to ages 10-17, the program aims to teach several life skills through cooking, including confidence, dealing with the unfamiliar, and trying new things.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Soybean yield contest winners announced
BRINKLEY, Ark. – The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (ASPB) and the Arkansas Soybean Association (ASA) are pleased to announce the 2022 Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Contest winners. The contest divides state soybean producers into nine groups, seven geographic regions, one all-state conventional (non-GMO) category and a Champions Category consisting of all previous 100-bushel winners. Cash prizes were awarded to the top three in each division achieving a minimum of 60 bushels/acre with the exception of the Champions. Winners were announced at the Arkansas Soybean Association Annual Meeting.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
AGFC, Academics Afield brings new audience outdoors
PINE BLUFF — A group of students has begun building a community of hunters on the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff campus. Hollie Sanders, an assistant chief in the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Education Division, offered a glimpse into the Academics Afield program during the Commission’s January meeting.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Grand Prairie Historical Society holds winter program at museum; hears presentation on WWII Army Airfields
The Grand Prairie Historical Society held its winter quarterly meeting at the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie on Thursday, Jan. 19. Some fifty attendees were on hand for the interesting program and business meeting. After a social hour with light refreshments, a presentation on the World War II Army...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
USDA/1890 National Scholars Program application deadline March 15
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)/1890 National Scholars Program is March 15, Belinda Demmings, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Winter Forage Conference to focus on coping with drought
EL PASO, Ark. — Drought conditions in 2022 had an extraordinary impact on the cattle industry in Arkansas as well as much of the country. As water supplies became increasingly scarce throughout the summer, pastures and forage stocks throughout the Mid-South and beyond dwindled, and many producers were forced to cull their herds.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Division of Agriculture guides offer latest research on weed, pest and disease management
LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture has released the 2023 edition of three publications containing updated research-based recommendations for managing pests, weeds and diseases in row crop agriculture as well as fruit, vegetable and garden production. The guides are available online for download, and...
uams.edu
UAMS Dental Hygiene Program Offers Free Sealant Clinic for Children on Feb. 18
Jan. 27, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Department of Dental Hygiene is offering a free Sealant Clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Freeway Medical Tower, 5800 W. 10th St., Suite 501. The clinic is for children 5-17...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Boy Scout Troop and Club Scout Pack 84 hold successful fundraiser
Stuttgart’s Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop and Cub Scout Pack 84 held a chili supper fundraiser on Thursday, Jan. 19. The fundraiser was held at the American Legion Building on S. Park Ave. The group served nearly 150 bowls of chili and raised approximately $1,100. The proceeds from...
ualr.edu
University Leaders Selected for Arkansas 250
Five University of Arkansas at Little Rock leaders have been recognized in the 2022 edition of Arkansas 250. They include Chancellor Christina Drale, Christian O’Neal, vice chancellor for university advancement, Theresa Beiner, dean of the William H. Bowen School of Law, Laura Fine, state director of the UA Little Rock-based Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center, and Michael Pakko, chief economist and state economic forecaster for the Arkansas Economic Development Institute at UA Little Rock.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Comedian brings laughter to Stuttgart for the Hunting for a Cure Price Hancock Foundation
Award-winning Christian comedian Jason Earls performed in Stuttgart earlier this month. The Hunting for a Cure Price Hancock Foundation hosted a fundraiser featuring Earls on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Grand Prairie Center. Foundation organizer Bryan Hancock and his sister, Hannah Maier, kicked off the night by introducing Earls and...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Prairie Wings subdivision heads to city council for annexation approval
The Prairie Wings subdivision brought before the Stuttgart Planning Commission in December returned during the regular meeting held on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Dr. Chris Morgan first visited the commission in December about the new subdivision. The commission voted to move forward with the annexation process, which involved submitting land plats to the commission before moving to the city council.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 26th
No new Saline County Obituaries were added today. Check back tomorrow for updated information or click the link below for previous days postings.
ucanews.live
People of UCA: Taylor Aldridge
Taylor Aldridge is a senior student with a passion for fitness and body positivity. Aldridge is from Vilonia, Arkansas majoring in public relations with a minor in English. When she is outside the classroom, she is busy creating fitness content and helping others along their self-love journey. What’s your dream...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Birth Announcement: Parker Ann White
Taylor Harvey and Christopher White of Stuttgart are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Parker Ann White. Parker was born on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 18 inches in length.
salineriverchronicle.com
Jefferson Regional welcomes infectious disease specialist
Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Infectious Disease Physician Mallory Smith, MD has joined the medical staff. Dr. Smith earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Commonwealth of Dominica. She completed an Internship and Residency in Pediatrics and Internal Medicine at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, followed by an Adult Infectious Disease Fellowship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. She is Board Certified in Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine.
Female-Owned Food Truck Offers the Best Pink Pizza in Arkansas
Food trucks are all the rave these days, there's always someone out there trying to do something different than stands out from other food vendors. After a little research, I found one located in Cabot, Arkansas it's named, "The Pink Pepperoni" and it's a one-of-kind food truck that was founded by Brooke Ashworth. Their slogan, "Everything is Better in Pink" pretty much says it all and with Valentine's Day just around the corner why not try their.
Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says
Terry Lauderdale and his two roommates live in a camper in the backyard of the house they rent on West 24th Street in Little Rock. The house itself is no longer livable because of nonworking drains and faucets, a broken water heater, and holes in the walls and ceilings, Lauderdale said. He is fed up […] The post Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Interstate 30 construction in Little Rock expected to create lane closures: Here’s the list
The Arkansas Department of Transportation has released its list of expected lane Little Rock – North Little Rock closures beginning Jan. 30.
