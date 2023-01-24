Read full article on original website
msn.com
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
TODAY.com
Sally Field is just as surprised as you are about the rumor Tom Brady would date her
Tom Brady and Sally Field could be the greatest pairing since Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Oscar-winning star said she could not wrap her head around the idea that she and Brady, 45, with whom she stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” would become an item.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date
Longtime friends Tom Brady and David Beckham got together for dinner in Miami with their daughters, Vivian and Harper, in tow Tom Brady and David Beckham can't get enough quality time with their daughters. The two proud dads and sports icons got together with their little girls, the NFL star's 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and the Inter Miami co-owner's daughter, Harper Seven, 11. Both athletes shared photos from the night on their Instagram Story Friday. In the photo, Harper stands in front of her dad, who has an arm around her as he sits next...
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
Tom Brady's Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took a Bigger Physical Toll Than Anyone Realized
Even though it was Tom Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL, which led to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, don’t think for a minute that the split didn’t affect him. One sports reporter is sharing how the athlete’s personal life impacted his mental and physical health during the football season. ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington shared on Twitter that the 45-year-old quarterback lost a considerable amount of weight on his usual 225-pound body. “But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season,” Darlington said in a video clip summing up Brady’s 2022-2023 season....
Joe Burrow was caught on a hot mic saying 'I'm him,' and his response was perfect
Cincinnati’s impressive 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills was one of the most impressive of Joe Burrow’s five playoff wins as he picked apart one of the league’s more talented defenses as a barrage of snow fell in Orchard Park, New York. During that win — which...
sportszion.com
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett deletes all tributes to her boyfriend after breakup
Breakups can be pretty depressing, especially when you spend most of your time with your partner. Dak Prescott has been dating model Natalie Buffett since 2020. However, there were several rumors last year about the couple breaking up, yet there was no official confirmation from the couple. Coming into 2023,...
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Scott Ferrall Says Aaron Rodgers Has Lost His Mind
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss Aaron Rodgers.
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Vernon Davis Would Rather See the 49ers Stick With Brock Purdy Than Go After Tom Brady
All eyes will be on the San Francisco 49ers and their perplexing quarterback situation this offseason. Has Brock Purdy already done enough to secure the starting job moving forward? What will the team do with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo? And what happens if Tom Brady picks up the phone and states his interest in joining his hometown team for a swan song?
The Bengals are playing with fire with their cocky attitude as an angry Patrick Mahomes awaits
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Robert Zeglinski is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. I would never dare tell the Cincinnati Bengals to fix what isn’t broken. Joe Burrow...
NBC Sports
The scouting report on Purdy from Eagles who have played him
During this magical seven-game stretch as a starter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown just two interceptions and he hasn’t thrown a single one in the last three games. It’s part of what has been really impressive about him. But one Eagles defensive back knows exactly what it...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
CBS Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'
Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
TMZ.com
Ex-Eagles TE Trey Burton Says Jason Kelce, Not Jalen Hurts, Is Philadelphia's MVP
No, the Eagles' MVP ain't their star quarterback ... it's actually their best offensive lineman -- so says ex-Philadelphia tight end Trey Burton, who tells TMZ Sports Jason Kelce is more deserving of the honor than Jalen Hurts. Don't get it twisted ... Burton wasn't shading Jalen at all --...
People
