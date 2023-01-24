Read full article on original website
Eldon Woodward
BETHANY, MO: Eldon Woodward, 86, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 2, 1936, in Bethany Missouri, the son of Frank and Lucile (McKay) Woodward. Eldon grew up in Eagleville, Missouri and settled in Bethany, Missouri with his beloved wife...
Thursday Scoreboard
12pm East Buchanan vs South Harrison girls championship. 1:30 Gallatin vs Lafayette County boys championship. 6:30 East Harrison vs North Harrison boys consolation. 2pm Platte Valley vs West Platte girls championship. 3:30 Platte Valley vs West Platte boys championship. Meadville Tournament. Girls. Thursday Schedule-semis. Girls. Mercer 48 Linn County 39.
High Speed Pursuit Near Bethany Ends With Arrest of St. Joseph Man
HARRISON COUNTY, MO- A St. Joseph man was taken into custody following a high speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to an affidavit filed with the court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 96 miles per hour near the 98 mile marker on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but says the vehicle accelerated to 110 miles per hour and began passing other vehicle’s on the shoulder of roadway.
Several Thousand Dollars Raised to Help Pay Mount Ayr Student Lunch Accounts
LAMONI, IA – Over $2,000 has been raised to help pay for Mount Ayr student’s school lunches. Abbey Hoffman of Lamoni began raising funds after a Facbook post said sack lunches would be served to students who owed more than $5 on their lunch account. Donations poured in,...
Amity Resident that was Wanted on Outstanding Warrant Arrested and Facing Multiple Charges
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – An Amity resident that was wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested Wednesday in Gentry County and is facing multiple charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 9:38 P.M. they arrested 39-year-old Hannah L. Summers. Summers was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant...
Former Iowa Governor Branstad Named President of World Food Price
Terry Branstad. Official photo. (Radio Iowa) Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is the new leader of the Des Moines based foundation that awards the annual “World Food Prize.”. “I don’t intend to do this for a long time,” Branstad says, “but I intend to do it, say, at least...
