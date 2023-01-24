ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humeston, IA

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Eldon Woodward

BETHANY, MO: Eldon Woodward, 86, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 2, 1936, in Bethany Missouri, the son of Frank and Lucile (McKay) Woodward. Eldon grew up in Eagleville, Missouri and settled in Bethany, Missouri with his beloved wife...
BETHANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Thursday Scoreboard

12pm East Buchanan vs South Harrison girls championship. 1:30 Gallatin vs Lafayette County boys championship. 6:30 East Harrison vs North Harrison boys consolation. 2pm Platte Valley vs West Platte girls championship. 3:30 Platte Valley vs West Platte boys championship. Meadville Tournament. Girls. Thursday Schedule-semis. Girls. Mercer 48 Linn County 39.
GILMAN CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

High Speed Pursuit Near Bethany Ends With Arrest of St. Joseph Man

HARRISON COUNTY, MO- A St. Joseph man was taken into custody following a high speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to an affidavit filed with the court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 96 miles per hour near the 98 mile marker on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but says the vehicle accelerated to 110 miles per hour and began passing other vehicle’s on the shoulder of roadway.
BETHANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Former Iowa Governor Branstad Named President of World Food Price

Terry Branstad. Official photo. (Radio Iowa) Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is the new leader of the Des Moines based foundation that awards the annual “World Food Prize.”. “I don’t intend to do this for a long time,” Branstad says, “but I intend to do it, say, at least...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy