The rise of corporate rebranding
Moments of disruption are an opportune time for companies to rethink their brand and positioning. Due to transformative shifts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of U.S. businesses have attempted to reposition themselves within the last three years, according to an UpCity report. Why it matters: Consumers, employees...
Walmart and CVS cutting pharmacy hours
Pharmacy hours at Walmart and CVS will be reduced starting in March as the major retailers continue to deal with a nationwide shortage of pharmacy staff. Driving the news: Walmart confirmed to Axios that its pharmacies will close at 7pm weekdays, which is two hours earlier than the current closing time of 9pm. Weekend hours will stay the same, the company said.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Americans pull back on spending, boost savings
The overall labor market is solid and real incomes are growing. But the consumer — once eager to spend — is now socking away their cash, appearing more hesitant about opening their wallets for various things. That's the takeaway from Friday's personal income and spending data showing that...
Xbox surprise-launches new game as it seeks a silver lining
Microsoft attempted to create some good vibes around its Xbox operations yesterday, with an online gaming showcase that included the surprise announcement — and release — of a new game. Why it matters: The tech giant has had a stretch of glum gaming news, including layoffs, revenue decline...
MoviePass pushes forward with comeback
MoviePass, the once-popular movie subscription plan whose too-good-to-be-true pricing structure led to its spectacular downfall, is opening a second waitlist for a revamped version of the program. Why it matters: A new MoviePass could help bring in audiences as movie theaters around the country shutter. The box office is having...
Communicator Spotlight: Alan Sexton, Prudential Financial CCO
Alan Sexton, chief communications officer of Prudential Financial, is shepherding the nearly 150-year-old institution into the digital age. Why it matters: Sexton's team is revamping the way Prudential engages with its stakeholders across the globe — particularly its digitally savvy employees and young consumers. 📍How he got here: Sexton...
FreightOS CEO talks going public via SPAC in 2023
Much of the market has soured on special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) over the past year, but it hasn't stopped every company with blank-check aspirations. In fact, online shipping marketplace FreightOS merged with one, and began trading on the stock market on Thursday. What they're saying: "We didn't decide to...
Life after tech layoff: Ex-Coinbase designer resets after setback
Michelle Chiu was among the roughly 950 people who were laid off from Coinbase in the firm's most recent round of cuts earlier this month. Just weeks later, Chiu tells Axios, "the stress and uneasiness" about her abruptly halted career has slipped off. Why it matters: Chiu is one of...
