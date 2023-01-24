ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

New Jersey 101.5

Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk

Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
New York Post

Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%

Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90.  “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Ars Technica

Gonorrhea is becoming unstoppable; highly resistant cases found in US

The most highly drug-resistant cases of gonorrhea detected in the US to date appeared in two unrelated people in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Thursday. The cases mark the first time that US isolates of the gonorrhea-causing bacterium, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, have shown complete resistance or reduced susceptibility to all drugs that are recommended for treatment.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PennLive.com

Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant

If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
AOL Corp

CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that a preliminary COVID-19 vaccine "safety signal" has been identified and is investigating whether the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine creates an increased risk of ischemic stroke in people 65 and older. In the Friday statement, the CDC said that the preliminary signal...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Don’t smoke pot if you’re old, experts warn

(WTVO) — Health experts are warning Baby Boomers they can’t smoke marijuana the way they used to in the ’60s, as more seniors using cannabis and ending up in the emergency room. “They think they know from the sixties and seventies, I know how to do marijuana,” said Harris Stratyner, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychology […]
Michael Simpson

Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong

On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
msn.com

Ask an expert: Is banana the best fruit for diabetics?

Bachelor degree in Human Nutrition · 4 years of experience · Argentina. The banana is a good fruit for people with diabetes when it is not ripe. If the banana ripens, the starch turns into simple sugar. Simple sugar moves fast as glucose into the blood. There are no best fruits for diabetes. You have to take into account the glycemic index of the food and whether it is consumed whole with the peel or in juices.
