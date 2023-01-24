ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office charges woman in animal cruelty case

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has shared the details surrounding a Cerro Gordo woman who was charged in a case related to animal cruelty. According to a representative with the CCSO, a deputy and animal control units arrived at 52 Pond Drive in Cerro Gordo in reference to animal cruelty on Jan. 20. Authorities found numerous cages occupied by dogs that were malnourished and unkempt. Additionally, they found numerous animal carcasses that were in various states of decomposition.
CERRO GORDO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Family of man charged in 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron speaks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The trial for the 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron set to begin next week. The family of the defendant is now speaking out. In November of 2020, Jaquan Cortez Jackson was arrested and charged with the second degree murder of Carly Rae Baron. Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Leland Police Department searching for runaway juvenile

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has announced that they are looking for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Jan. 25. According to the announcement, 17-year-old Riley Hooper was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near Windsor Park. Authorities stated that Hooper left the area of her...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Warrants for man charged in KC Johnson’s murder provide new details

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Arrest warrants for the man charged in the murder of KC Johnson are providing us with new details in the case. William Haven Hicks, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft. According to warrants...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Woman facing charges after multiple dogs found dead in Currie

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County woman is facing several charges of cruelty to animals after several dogs were found dead at a farm in Pender County. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Manuela Strand, 40. She is charged with 8 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and 1 count misdemeanor of disposition of dead domesticated animals.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man sentenced after intentionally hitting pedestrian, stealing cell phone in 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been found guilty and sentenced to over 7 years in prison for a hit and run incident in 2021. 21-year-old William Logan Buck was found guilty by a New Hanover County jury of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Hit and Run Causing Serious Injury, and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
LELAND, NC
YAHOO!

Facing DUI charge in South Carolina, Brunswick County deputy suspended

A deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office was arrested early Monday morning in North Myrtle Beach. According to online booking records, 58-year-old James Richey Geiger was booked into the Horry County Detention Center shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. He was arrested by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and charged with driving under the influence.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

State Auditor’s report finds insufficient evidence to prosecute Ocean Isle Beach mayor

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith will not face criminal charges following a State Auditor’s report regarding a 2018 land deal. A 2022 state audit into the sale of the Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s police department building and land to a real estate company co-owned by the mayor revealed numerous instances of alleged wrongdoing by Mayor Debbie Smith and the Board of Commissioners.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday morning. According to Trooper Shepherd, the wreck occurred around 6 a.m. when the 18-wheeler traveling on Tobermory Road failed to yield for a Sonoma pickup truck traveling on N.C. 87. The 18-wheeler then left the scene.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Crews respond to Myrtle Beach-area crash involving building

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a building on Preservation Drive. No injuries were reported and there was no significant damage to the building. NEW: 5th arrest made after victim held in dog kennel & shot, killed in Darlington County.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

