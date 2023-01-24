Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver of 18-wheeler charged in fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County. It happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 87 near the Cumberland County line. Troopers said an 18-wheeler pulled out in front of another...
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office charges woman in animal cruelty case
CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has shared the details surrounding a Cerro Gordo woman who was charged in a case related to animal cruelty. According to a representative with the CCSO, a deputy and animal control units arrived at 52 Pond Drive in Cerro Gordo in reference to animal cruelty on Jan. 20. Authorities found numerous cages occupied by dogs that were malnourished and unkempt. Additionally, they found numerous animal carcasses that were in various states of decomposition.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Family of man charged in 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron speaks
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The trial for the 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron set to begin next week. The family of the defendant is now speaking out. In November of 2020, Jaquan Cortez Jackson was arrested and charged with the second degree murder of Carly Rae Baron. Wilmington...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County man sentenced to life for 1988 murder up for parole
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An investigation is underway to see if a convicted murderer can be granted parole. The case concerns James Daniels, who was convicted of 2nd degree murder in 1988 and sentenced to life in prison. Investigators will look at the person — the facts...
WECT
Leland Police Department searching for runaway juvenile
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has announced that they are looking for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Jan. 25. According to the announcement, 17-year-old Riley Hooper was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near Windsor Park. Authorities stated that Hooper left the area of her...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Warrants for man charged in KC Johnson’s murder provide new details
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Arrest warrants for the man charged in the murder of KC Johnson are providing us with new details in the case. William Haven Hicks, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft. According to warrants...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide of 18-year-old
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent homicide. The incident took place on Old Dothan Road in Tabor City around 12:50 p.m. Monday. According to a report, an 18-year-old male was killed, with the weapon being listed as a handgun. No...
WECT
All suspects arrested, charged in connection to N.C. man found dead in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The seventh and eighth suspects in the case of a North Carolina man who was found dead in Horry County after being reported missing earlier this month are in custody Wednesday morning. The Horry County Police Department said Friday that eight suspects in total...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Woman facing charges after multiple dogs found dead in Currie
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County woman is facing several charges of cruelty to animals after several dogs were found dead at a farm in Pender County. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Manuela Strand, 40. She is charged with 8 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and 1 count misdemeanor of disposition of dead domesticated animals.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man sentenced after intentionally hitting pedestrian, stealing cell phone in 2021
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been found guilty and sentenced to over 7 years in prison for a hit and run incident in 2021. 21-year-old William Logan Buck was found guilty by a New Hanover County jury of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Hit and Run Causing Serious Injury, and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
James McKamey sentenced to death for killing retired Columbus County music teacher
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A jury has reached a decision on the fate of James McKamey. A Columbus County jury decided on the death penalty for McKamey, who received his sentence Thursday morning from Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser. “The Death penalty is the law...
YAHOO!
Facing DUI charge in South Carolina, Brunswick County deputy suspended
A deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office was arrested early Monday morning in North Myrtle Beach. According to online booking records, 58-year-old James Richey Geiger was booked into the Horry County Detention Center shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. He was arrested by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and charged with driving under the influence.
Lumberton man gets 15 months for 2020 hit-and-run death in Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to hit and run in the 2020 death of a motorcyclist on Highway 9 in Horry County and was sentenced to 15 months in prison, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Justin Lindsay, 23, pleaded guilty to hit and run, duties of a driver […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
State Auditor’s report finds insufficient evidence to prosecute Ocean Isle Beach mayor
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith will not face criminal charges following a State Auditor’s report regarding a 2018 land deal. A 2022 state audit into the sale of the Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s police department building and land to a real estate company co-owned by the mayor revealed numerous instances of alleged wrongdoing by Mayor Debbie Smith and the Board of Commissioners.
WECT
Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday morning. According to Trooper Shepherd, the wreck occurred around 6 a.m. when the 18-wheeler traveling on Tobermory Road failed to yield for a Sonoma pickup truck traveling on N.C. 87. The 18-wheeler then left the scene.
wpde.com
Crews respond to Myrtle Beach-area crash involving building
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a building on Preservation Drive. No injuries were reported and there was no significant damage to the building. NEW: 5th arrest made after victim held in dog kennel & shot, killed in Darlington County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver killed in Bladen County hit and run involving tractor-trailer
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run driver in a recent deadly crash in Bladen County. Around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, the Highway Patrol responded to a collision on NC87 at Tobermory Road in...
WRAL
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
Comments / 1