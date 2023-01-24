Read full article on original website
Who Is Gucci's New Creative Director, Sabato De Sarno?
After months of speculation, Gucci has finally unveiled its new creative director succeeding Alessandro Michele. The fashion house and Kering Group made the official announcement that Sabato De Sarno will helm the Italian luxury brand, and that he will show his first Gucci collection during the Spring/Summer 2024 collection at Milan Fashion Week this coming September.
Gigi Hadid Is Matthew M. Williams' Muse for Givenchy SS23
Gigi Hadid stars in Givenchy‘s new Spring/Summer 2023 collection, helmed by Creative Director Matthew M. Williams. The new campaign, lensed by Heji Shin, features Hadid alongside Selena Forrest and Brazilian model Luna Passos, showcasing the brand’s most vibrant styles. This season, all eyes are on Givenchy’s newest statement bag, the Voyou, which made its debut at the brand’s SS23 runway last year.
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Napapijri's New Capsule Uses Fabrics From Liberty London's Archive
Napapijri‘s new countryside capsule takes inspiration from the archive of iconic London department store, Liberty, utilizing classic designs to revive its signature silhouettes. Taking cues from the concept of exploration and travel, the collection draws on Liberty’s extensive archive of textiles, honing in on the store’s Magnified Wildflowers print...
TEKLA x Stüssy Announce Third Sleepwear and Bedding Collaboration
Stüssy is continuing its collaborative streak with Tekla, with an all-new collection of sleepwear, bedding and bath robes for lounging at home and hanging out at the beach. Introducing a new “Berry” colorway, a slight departure from the collaboration’s previously muted color palette, the collection features a selection of pyjamas, duvet covers, pillowcases and a new hooded bathrobe in a “Black/Natural Stripes” colorway.
Millie Savage Jewelry Has All the Cosmic Cowgirls Covered
Eponymous jewelry label, Millie Savage, has unveiled a campaign full of glitter, color, high-end crystals and cowboy hats, hard not to feel energized by. Just in time for Valentine’s Day (or to lift the winter blues), the range offers ethically sourced and high-end unique pieces that instantly make any look bling.
Roxwear’s "Celebrasian" Collection Offers a Sensory Feast Against the Patriarchy
Streetwear label Roxwear continues to embrace youth and dreams with its latest collection, “Celebrasian.” Serving as the fifth release, the lineup explores the rich and diverse world of Central Asia’s zeitgeist, showcasing the complexity and variety of subcultures and various societies in the region. In particular, the...
Our Favorite Pieces from Palace's Spring/Summer 2023 Lookbook
London-based label, Palace, is gearing up for the Spring/Summer season with the release of its SS23 lookbook. As always, there’s an extensive list of new offerings, from fan favorites in new colorways to unexpected collaborations, and this season is no different. Standout pieces in the collection include Mount Fuji-print jackets, knitted zip-ups and graphic shirts which feature digital prints of U.K. lottery banners.
Rihanna Has Reportedly Filed a Trademark for Fenty Kids
Now that Rihanna is a mom, it seems like she’s expanding her business to cater to children and babies. The businesswoman has reportedly filed a trademark for Fenty Kids. According to a screenshot obtained by Pop Crave, Fenty Kids will consist of the following products: clothing, swimwear, beachwear, tennis wear, surf wear, ski wear, layettes, infantwear, infants sleepers, booties, baby bibs not of paper, cloth diapers, caps, swim caps, berets, beanies, hats, aprons, scarves, bandanas, belts, suspenders, neckwear, underwear, bras, sports bras, singlets, socks, loungewear, pajamas, sleepwear, leggings, body shapers, gloves, mittens and footwear.
BTS Member V Is Reportedly CELINE's New Brand Ambassador
Following in the footsteps of his bandmates, V is reportedly the latest BTS member to sign a deal with a luxury brand. The 27-year-old, real name Kim Tae-hyung, seems to have partnered with CELINE as the label’s newest brand ambassador, joining BLACKPINK’s Lisa and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum. The three stars previously attended Hedi Slimane‘s Summer 2023 menswear show together, creating a viral moment on social media.
If AirPods Max Were a Crocs Clog, This Is What They Would Look Like
Hybridity continues to be put first in fashion and each season it’s bringing more and more striking silhouettes that cause a stir. Taking things one step further, designer Offgod has unveiled a Crocs Pollex Clog altered Airpods Max attachments commissioned by Salehe Bembury himself. The sculpture was intentionally crafted...
Creating JT's Experimental Lip is Easier Than You Think
JT, one of two members of the City Girls, was seen playing up her luscious pout at Mugler‘s Fall/Winter 2023 show during Paris Couture Week. The ombre lip was created by makeup artist Sophia Sinot, and is one of the first experiential looks we’ve seen the rapper in, but we’re hoping it isn’t the last.
