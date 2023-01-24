ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

School system braces for challenges ahead

Stokes County School Board members came in ready to discuss nearly 400 pages of a Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) in preparation for Monday night’s meeting with Peterson / Gordon Architects Consultant Engineering Service. The FCA assessment began in August of last year and concluded in October. Teams from the firm visited every school in Stokes County to collect data and help define the condition of the schools. The lengthy report focused on each of the 19 school’s exteriors, interiors, roof surfaces, plumbing systems, HVAC, and electrical systems.
Rural Hall taps Niland as interim manager

When his phone rang, Ron Niland reached into the depths of his closet to locate and dust off his town manager’s hat so he could help “get things straightened out” down in Rural Hall. The former Mount Airy town manager and mayor answered the call and is...
2 students pepper-sprayed to break up fight at Paisley Magnet School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A School Resource Officer pepper-sprayed two students who were fighting atPaisley Magnet School. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said some students were temporarily outside due to the smell. The school’s principal said the pepper spray was used near a vent causing the odor to spread. However, everything is back to normal and all students are back in the school.
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907.  Over the years, […]
Society names news leadership

The African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Surry County installed a new slate of officers at its recent meeting on Jan. 10. The newly elected officers are President Marie Nicholson, Vice President Adreann Belle, Treasurer Brenda Scales, and Secretary Vera Reynolds. The society is a nonprofit organization whose mission...
Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday January 25, 2023

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ011-013-014-016>020-022>024-032>035-045- 260000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, and Lynchburg. 448 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023.
New movie theater, Habit Burger among businesses coming to Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon. Brassfield Shopping Center, at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road in Greensboro, will soon have multiple new businesses calling it home. The old Brassfield movie theater, once operated by Cinemark, will be filled by North Carolina-based […]
East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
Mountain counties issue two-hour delays Friday due to freezing conditions

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school districts in the North Carolina mountains have issued two-hour delays for Friday morning as freezing temperatures could create hazardous conditions. Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties each made announcements Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the high country Friday...
N.C. Structure Fire Called For 23 Agencies To Respond

Wednesday night, an enormous structure fire broke out in Eden, North Carolina. 23 crews responded to the famous former ‘Spray Cotton Mill’ building off of Church street in Rockingham County. The flames began around 10:40p.m. Firefighters were still working to put out the fire early Thursday morning and...
NC high school football state records: Most state championships

Below is information about the team record for most total state championships in N.C. High School Athletic Association state history. 1. Reidsville - 18 championships (1930-present) Tabbed as the football capitol of North Carolina, Reidsville High School holds the state record for most total football state championships with 18. Reidsville...
Henry County juvenile charged with felony after bomb threat at middle school

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A juvenile has been arrested and charged after a bomb threat was reported at Laurel Park Middle School Friday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 27, authorities said a juvenile made a bomb threat via social media, and the recipient...
Partners Health offering suicide prevention training

Partners Health Management has issued an invitation for members of the community to participate in “Question, Persuade, and Refer Suicide Prevention Training” this weekend in Jonesville. “In this training, you will learn how to act as a ‘Gatekeeper,’ which is something we want all our community members to...
Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
Randolph County telecommunicator rescues teen

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. 9WGHP) — Randolph County Telecommunicator Cheyenne Allred was getting ready to end her shift on Dec. 29 when the phone rang. She decided to take one more call before switching out with her colleagues who were coming in to work. That final call would be the most intense of the day. A […]
