thestokesnews.com
School system braces for challenges ahead
Stokes County School Board members came in ready to discuss nearly 400 pages of a Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) in preparation for Monday night’s meeting with Peterson / Gordon Architects Consultant Engineering Service. The FCA assessment began in August of last year and concluded in October. Teams from the firm visited every school in Stokes County to collect data and help define the condition of the schools. The lengthy report focused on each of the 19 school’s exteriors, interiors, roof surfaces, plumbing systems, HVAC, and electrical systems.
Mount Airy News
Rural Hall taps Niland as interim manager
When his phone rang, Ron Niland reached into the depths of his closet to locate and dust off his town manager’s hat so he could help “get things straightened out” down in Rural Hall. The former Mount Airy town manager and mayor answered the call and is...
WXII 12
2 students pepper-sprayed to break up fight at Paisley Magnet School
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A School Resource Officer pepper-sprayed two students who were fighting atPaisley Magnet School. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said some students were temporarily outside due to the smell. The school’s principal said the pepper spray was used near a vent causing the odor to spread. However, everything is back to normal and all students are back in the school.
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
Mount Airy News
Society names news leadership
The African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Surry County installed a new slate of officers at its recent meeting on Jan. 10. The newly elected officers are President Marie Nicholson, Vice President Adreann Belle, Treasurer Brenda Scales, and Secretary Vera Reynolds. The society is a nonprofit organization whose mission...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday January 25, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ011-013-014-016>020-022>024-032>035-045- 260000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, and Lynchburg. 448 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023.
New movie theater, Habit Burger among businesses coming to Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon. Brassfield Shopping Center, at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road in Greensboro, will soon have multiple new businesses calling it home. The old Brassfield movie theater, once operated by Cinemark, will be filled by North Carolina-based […]
carolinajournal.com
High Point College Republicans: HPU canceled our event, classmates threatened us, but we won’t be silenced
Have you ever felt that your voice wasn’t loud enough to be heard?. On Sunday, the High Point University College Republicans Chapter felt this way as the school canceled our documentary screening event and we received threatening comments. The event, to be hosted by HPUCR president Hayley Hill, who...
East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
WBTV
Mountain counties issue two-hour delays Friday due to freezing conditions
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school districts in the North Carolina mountains have issued two-hour delays for Friday morning as freezing temperatures could create hazardous conditions. Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties each made announcements Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the high country Friday...
North Carolina families lose hundreds in SNAP benefits due to card skimmers
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Victims are sharing their experiences after scammers changed their lives with a single swipe. There have been over 800 reports filed in the Piedmont Triad of card skimmers impacting people’s EBT cards. Most of the cases are in Guilford, Randolph and Yadkin Counties. Nearly a dozen were reported in January, […]
wfxb.com
N.C. Structure Fire Called For 23 Agencies To Respond
Wednesday night, an enormous structure fire broke out in Eden, North Carolina. 23 crews responded to the famous former ‘Spray Cotton Mill’ building off of Church street in Rockingham County. The flames began around 10:40p.m. Firefighters were still working to put out the fire early Thursday morning and...
WRAL
NC high school football state records: Most state championships
Below is information about the team record for most total state championships in N.C. High School Athletic Association state history. 1. Reidsville - 18 championships (1930-present) Tabbed as the football capitol of North Carolina, Reidsville High School holds the state record for most total football state championships with 18. Reidsville...
Nearly 2 dozen departments battle fire at historic building in North Carolina city
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews responded Thursday morning to a massive building fire at the historic Spray Cotton Mill building in Rockingham County. The building on Church Street in Eden caught fire at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, and crews from 23 agencies fought the flames well into Thursday morning before getting it under control. At […]
WXII 12
Surry County inmate suffered a medical emergency before dying, deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate died on Friday after being found suffering a medical emergency, deputies say. The Surry County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an inmate had a medical emergency and was transported to Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy for treatment. The inmate died five hours later.
WSLS
Henry County juvenile charged with felony after bomb threat at middle school
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A juvenile has been arrested and charged after a bomb threat was reported at Laurel Park Middle School Friday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 27, authorities said a juvenile made a bomb threat via social media, and the recipient...
Mount Airy News
Partners Health offering suicide prevention training
Partners Health Management has issued an invitation for members of the community to participate in “Question, Persuade, and Refer Suicide Prevention Training” this weekend in Jonesville. “In this training, you will learn how to act as a ‘Gatekeeper,’ which is something we want all our community members to...
Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
Former substitute teacher in NC faces over 2 dozen charges after indecent liberties arrest
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former substitute teacher who was arrested on alleged sex crime charges is now facing over two dozen charges as the investigation continues. Richard Gene Martin, 73, was taken into custody on May 10 and charged with indecent liberties with a child by a school official, among other charges. He was […]
Randolph County telecommunicator rescues teen
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. 9WGHP) — Randolph County Telecommunicator Cheyenne Allred was getting ready to end her shift on Dec. 29 when the phone rang. She decided to take one more call before switching out with her colleagues who were coming in to work. That final call would be the most intense of the day. A […]
