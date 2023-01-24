Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safeEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Marilyn Mosby's legal team allowed to withdraw; declared indigent, gets public defender
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Judge Lydia Griggsby has allowed former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's entire legal team to withdraw from her case. Judge Griggsby also said that the court found Mosby to be indigent and eligible to have a public defender appointed. Mosby's attorneys had included A. Scott...
Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's entire legal team seeks to withdraw from case
Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's is asking a federal judge to withdraw from representing the former prosecutor in a federal case.
Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson
BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
foxbaltimore.com
Former Baltimore Police Commissioner says consent decree feeding gun violence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2022 marked Baltimore's 8th straight year surpassing 300 homicides. For the majority of those years, the Baltimore Police Department has been under a federal consent decree. Since 2017, BPD has been working to implement required changes to the Department after an investigation by federal law enforcement...
Couple found guilty in Annapolis woman's murder
Nearly six years after Megan Tilman's killing, a pair of former roommates have confessed to the murder as part of a plea agreement and will face up to 40 years in prison once they're sentenced.
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
foxbaltimore.com
Reviewing the headcounts of Baltimore police officers since 2011
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The police officer shortage is apparent in Baltimore City and has been a major issue for years. Debates on how many officers are short continue, with numbers ranging from 200 to nearly 600 officers. Adam Andrzejewski, founder and CEO of openthebooks.com joins the morning show with...
foxbaltimore.com
21 killed, 32 shot in 2023 | Mayor Scott appears to shift goals, blame for city crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In Baltimore City, 21 people have been killed so far this year. On Wednesday, a 15-year-old Forest Park High School student was shot and killed just blocks from the school. On the scene, Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the crime and placed blame on gun manufacturers. “We...
WBAL Radio
Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison
A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
foxbaltimore.com
Former city leader questions the impact of the consent decree
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At a quarterly hearing on Thursday, the federal judge overseeing Baltimore's consent decree took aim at the continued officer shortage at the city's police department. "Insufficient staffing is the largest single barrier standing between the police department and this court's finding," said Judge James Bredar. In...
foxbaltimore.com
Judge says staffing crisis BPD's biggest barrier, and most serious issue
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department had its first quarterly consent decree hearing of 2023. The federal consent decree is a court order that requires changes to the Department after an investigation by the Department of Justice found that BPD engaged in a pattern and practice of unconstitutional policing.
foxbaltimore.com
Drug kingpin sentenced to 20 years prison in connection to Md. fentanyl distribution ring
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 36-year-old man has pled guilty to a Howard County Circuit Court Judge on multiple charges in connection to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said the case began as an...
Alleged stabbing incident in Baltimore Co. placed Dundalk Middle on lockout
Dundalk Middle School was made aware of a possible stabbing incident in the community and as a result, they activated their Lockout Protocol.
WJLA
DC man sentenced to 13 years in prison after killing father in front of his 2 children
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. man was sentenced to a 13-year prison term on Thursday for killing a man in broad daylight in March of 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced. 28-year-old Jarell Harris was arrested in May of 2022 after he became...
foxbaltimore.com
Annapolis man pleads guilty to threatening to murder member of congress
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 39-year-old man from Annapolis pleads guilty to a federal charge for threatening to murder a member of the U.S. Congress. The United States States Attorney's Office District of Maryland says Justin Kuchta pleaded guilty on Thursday after allegedly sending a menacing message through an event management website that was being used to coordinate an event held in the State of Missouri, being attended by Member of Congress.
foxbaltimore.com
Residents in Maryland counties frustrated and concerned over juvenile crime trend
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore city isn't the only place seeing an uptick in juvenile crime. Some surrounding Maryland counties are too, leaving some residents concerned and frustrated over the troubling trend. In Anne Arundel County, a 16-year-old boy was gunned down while standing on the back porch of his...
Baltimore Police postpone hearing on public nuisance businesses
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison will hold a hearing Wednesday morning to address claims that a northeast Baltimore gas station has become a public nuisance.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott to back SA Bates' gun legislation that now has bipartisan support
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More support is showing up for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates’ legislation looking to implement tougher penalties for certain gun crimes as bipartisan cosponsors move the proposal forward. Currently, the maximum penalty for misdemeanor illegal gun possession is three years for offenders 21-years-old...
foxbaltimore.com
Mother claims daughter who recorded video of high school stabbing is being punished
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — In Baltimore County, new developments in that brutal stabbing that happened inside Lansdowne High School. A girl was hospitalized with severe injuries and another girl was charged with attempted murder. The mother of the girl who recorded the video of the stabbing tells FOX45 News, that now her daughter is also being punished.
foxbaltimore.com
Knife-wielding suspect goes on shopping spree, police say | Maryland's Most Wanted
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It's just days before Christmas in east Baltimore. Police say a man, who they identified as Darryl Crawford, 27, walks into a Walgreens Pharmacy near Johns Hopkins Hospital. “People inside the store recognized him as a known shoplifter,” said Mat Silverman, Deputy Chief with the...
Comments / 0