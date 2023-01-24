ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson

BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Former Baltimore Police Commissioner says consent decree feeding gun violence

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2022 marked Baltimore's 8th straight year surpassing 300 homicides. For the majority of those years, the Baltimore Police Department has been under a federal consent decree. Since 2017, BPD has been working to implement required changes to the Department after an investigation by federal law enforcement...
BALTIMORE, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
ODENTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Reviewing the headcounts of Baltimore police officers since 2011

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The police officer shortage is apparent in Baltimore City and has been a major issue for years. Debates on how many officers are short continue, with numbers ranging from 200 to nearly 600 officers. Adam Andrzejewski, founder and CEO of openthebooks.com joins the morning show with...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison

A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Former city leader questions the impact of the consent decree

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At a quarterly hearing on Thursday, the federal judge overseeing Baltimore's consent decree took aim at the continued officer shortage at the city's police department. "Insufficient staffing is the largest single barrier standing between the police department and this court's finding," said Judge James Bredar. In...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Judge says staffing crisis BPD's biggest barrier, and most serious issue

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department had its first quarterly consent decree hearing of 2023. The federal consent decree is a court order that requires changes to the Department after an investigation by the Department of Justice found that BPD engaged in a pattern and practice of unconstitutional policing.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Annapolis man pleads guilty to threatening to murder member of congress

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 39-year-old man from Annapolis pleads guilty to a federal charge for threatening to murder a member of the U.S. Congress. The United States States Attorney's Office District of Maryland says Justin Kuchta pleaded guilty on Thursday after allegedly sending a menacing message through an event management website that was being used to coordinate an event held in the State of Missouri, being attended by Member of Congress.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott to back SA Bates' gun legislation that now has bipartisan support

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More support is showing up for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates’ legislation looking to implement tougher penalties for certain gun crimes as bipartisan cosponsors move the proposal forward. Currently, the maximum penalty for misdemeanor illegal gun possession is three years for offenders 21-years-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mother claims daughter who recorded video of high school stabbing is being punished

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — In Baltimore County, new developments in that brutal stabbing that happened inside Lansdowne High School. A girl was hospitalized with severe injuries and another girl was charged with attempted murder. The mother of the girl who recorded the video of the stabbing tells FOX45 News, that now her daughter is also being punished.
BALTIMORE, MD

