ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert NFC, AFC Championship 2023 NFL Picks

Three of the four teams that advanced to the NFL's conference championship round last year made it back in 2023. Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers stand one step away from a Super Bowl appearance. But we shouldn't treat the Philadelphia Eagles like strangers to the title scene. They hoisted a Lombardi Trophy just five years ago.
Bleacher Report

Ed Reed Posts Instagram DMs with Shannon Sharpe After Bethune-Cookman Controversy

Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed shared a private exchange he had with fellow NFL legend Shannon Sharpe following his abrupt exit from Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats hired Reed to be their head football coach but didn't ratify his contract after he publicly criticized the conditions at the program. Ed Reed...
Bleacher Report

Chiefs LB Willie Gay Says 'Nothing' Impresses Him About Joe Burrow, Bengals Offense

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. refused to give credit to the Cincinnati Bengals offense ahead of the AFC Championship Game:. The Bengals enter Sunday's game with a 10-game winning streak, scoring at least 20 points in each game during this stretch. Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes to lead the team to a dominant 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the last round, highlighting why he's one of the league's best quarterbacks.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Impact of Conference Championship Win for Each Remaining NFL Playoff Team

The beauty of NFL conference championship weekend is the near-unending amount of storylines to cover. You want strengths and weaknesses? We have both. Under-the-radar players? You bet. Those are just two examples of dives into the matchups between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Bleacher Report

Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Still in Concussion Protocol, Will Skip Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and will miss the league's inaugural Pro Bowl Games, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "According to the source, Tagovailoa's time in the protocol has been deliberate as he meets with multiple doctors and specialists," Louis-Jacques reported. "There have not been any setbacks as the Dolphins prioritize his long-term health."
Bleacher Report

Best and Worst NFL Landing Spots for Potential QBs Changing Teams in 2023

The NFL may be about to experience an offseason unlike anything it has ever seen. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the amount of change that may occur behind center over the next few months could leave everyone's heads spinning. The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, is set to...
Bleacher Report

Examining a 2023 NFL Free-Agent Running Back Market That Could Be the Best in Years

If your favorite NFL team is in the market for a new running back, the 2023 offseason could have the answer. Quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Daniel Jones will dominate the headlines between now and the start of free agency on March 15. However, the running back market could be historically good.
Bleacher Report

6 Underclassman Sleepers Set to Skyrocket Up Board During 2023 NFL Draft Process

Some underclassmen dominate NFL draft coverage throughout the collegiate campaign all the way up to the event itself. This year, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young, Georgia's Jalen Carter, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Texas' Bijan Robinson fall into that category. Other early entrants don't receive the same recognition throughout the process and tend to look like late risers, even though their caliber of talent deserved recognition all along.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Biggest Recruiting Storylines Heading into 2023 National Signing Day

The early signing period has nearly killed the old February National Signing Day. Remember all the hoopla, the whirlwind of decisions and the ranking flips of yesteryear? Those were fun times, but we're left with a shell of that drama now that the December signing session features most each class' talent.
COLORADO STATE
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Key Matchups to Beat Bengals in AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs need to figure out how to end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andy Reid's team fell to the Bengals in each of the last two regular seasons and in last year's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has to come up with a game...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

One Word for Every College Football Top 25 Team's Offseason

If you need to describe the college football offseason as succinctly as possible, a single word will suffice: hectic. Several teams have to reshape a roster, but others are welcoming back a bunch of key players. Some programs need to replace a head coach or top assistants. Problematic trends must be corrected, and breakout seasons need to be sustained.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

CFB Players Who Aren't Eligible but Would Be Top Picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL draft is just three months away. It's always a fun time of year, as we get to see our favorite college football stars continue their careers on a bigger stage. This year, a number of CFB standouts are expected to go in the first round, including Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, and quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

WWE Announces 3rd NIL Class Including Penn State All-American Wrestler Greg Kerkvliet

WWE announced Thursday the newest class of college athletes to sign with its "Next In Line" NIL program. Among the headliners is Penn State wrestler Greg Kerkvliet, a two-time All-American. The junior advanced to the semifinals of the 285-pound division of the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, losing to two-time national champion, Olympic gold medalist and current WWE talent Gable Steveson.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

Seahawks Expect to Sign Geno Smith to New Contract, GM John Schneider Says

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider told radio host Ian Furness of 93.3 KJR that he expects the team to re-sign quarterback Geno Smith. Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic relayed the remarks:. The 32-year-old Smith completed an NFL-high 69.8 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns (11 interceptions) and 4,282...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy