4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert NFC, AFC Championship 2023 NFL Picks
Three of the four teams that advanced to the NFL's conference championship round last year made it back in 2023. Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers stand one step away from a Super Bowl appearance. But we shouldn't treat the Philadelphia Eagles like strangers to the title scene. They hoisted a Lombardi Trophy just five years ago.
Bleacher Report
Ed Reed Posts Instagram DMs with Shannon Sharpe After Bethune-Cookman Controversy
Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed shared a private exchange he had with fellow NFL legend Shannon Sharpe following his abrupt exit from Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats hired Reed to be their head football coach but didn't ratify his contract after he publicly criticized the conditions at the program. Ed Reed...
Bleacher Report
Nathaniel Hackett Hired as Jets OC After Less Than 1 Season as Broncos Head Coach
The New York Jets announced Thursday they hired Nathaniel Hackett to replace Mike LaFleur as their offensive coordinator. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported New York has also hired former Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Keith Carter. Hackett went 4-11 as the Denver Broncos head coach this season, failing to make it...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs LB Willie Gay Says 'Nothing' Impresses Him About Joe Burrow, Bengals Offense
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. refused to give credit to the Cincinnati Bengals offense ahead of the AFC Championship Game:. The Bengals enter Sunday's game with a 10-game winning streak, scoring at least 20 points in each game during this stretch. Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes to lead the team to a dominant 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the last round, highlighting why he's one of the league's best quarterbacks.
Bleacher Report
Colts Fans Start Online Petition to Keep Jeff Saturday from Becoming Permanent HC
Jeff Saturday is an Indianapolis Colts legend for his 13-year playing career, but fans of the team have apparently seen more than enough of him as a head coach. Colts fan Shawn Ward started an online petition at Change.org titled, "Don't Hire Jeff Saturday as head coach." In a direct...
Bleacher Report
Impact of Conference Championship Win for Each Remaining NFL Playoff Team
The beauty of NFL conference championship weekend is the near-unending amount of storylines to cover. You want strengths and weaknesses? We have both. Under-the-radar players? You bet. Those are just two examples of dives into the matchups between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Bleacher Report
Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Still in Concussion Protocol, Will Skip Pro Bowl
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and will miss the league's inaugural Pro Bowl Games, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "According to the source, Tagovailoa's time in the protocol has been deliberate as he meets with multiple doctors and specialists," Louis-Jacques reported. "There have not been any setbacks as the Dolphins prioritize his long-term health."
Bleacher Report
Best and Worst NFL Landing Spots for Potential QBs Changing Teams in 2023
The NFL may be about to experience an offseason unlike anything it has ever seen. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the amount of change that may occur behind center over the next few months could leave everyone's heads spinning. The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, is set to...
Bleacher Report
Examining a 2023 NFL Free-Agent Running Back Market That Could Be the Best in Years
If your favorite NFL team is in the market for a new running back, the 2023 offseason could have the answer. Quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Daniel Jones will dominate the headlines between now and the start of free agency on March 15. However, the running back market could be historically good.
Bleacher Report
6 Underclassman Sleepers Set to Skyrocket Up Board During 2023 NFL Draft Process
Some underclassmen dominate NFL draft coverage throughout the collegiate campaign all the way up to the event itself. This year, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young, Georgia's Jalen Carter, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Texas' Bijan Robinson fall into that category. Other early entrants don't receive the same recognition throughout the process and tend to look like late risers, even though their caliber of talent deserved recognition all along.
Bleacher Report
Biggest Recruiting Storylines Heading into 2023 National Signing Day
The early signing period has nearly killed the old February National Signing Day. Remember all the hoopla, the whirlwind of decisions and the ranking flips of yesteryear? Those were fun times, but we're left with a shell of that drama now that the December signing session features most each class' talent.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Says Kellen Moore Will Be Evaluated, Doesn't Guarantee Return
The Dallas Cowboys let go six assistant coaches Thursday, and they may not be finished. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is in the process of being "evaluated" and is not guaranteed to return for the 2023 season. "I really don't want to play this game today,"...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Key Matchups to Beat Bengals in AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs need to figure out how to end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andy Reid's team fell to the Bengals in each of the last two regular seasons and in last year's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has to come up with a game...
Bleacher Report
Steve Wilks on Panthers' Frank Reich Hire: 'I'm Disappointed but Not Defeated'
Steve Wilks addressed the Carolina Panthers passing him over in their coaching search in favor of hiring Frank Reich. Wilks said in a statement Friday he's "disappointed but not defeated." "It was an honor for me to coach those men in the Carolina Panthers locker room as the interim head...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Has Considered Buccaneers Return to 'Be Part of the Solution'
Coming off arguably the worst season of his career and a blowout loss in the playoffs, Tom Brady may not want to end his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on such a down note. Per ESPN's Jeff Darlington (starts at 2:05 mark), there were times over the course of...
Bleacher Report
One Word for Every College Football Top 25 Team's Offseason
If you need to describe the college football offseason as succinctly as possible, a single word will suffice: hectic. Several teams have to reshape a roster, but others are welcoming back a bunch of key players. Some programs need to replace a head coach or top assistants. Problematic trends must be corrected, and breakout seasons need to be sustained.
Bleacher Report
CFB Players Who Aren't Eligible but Would Be Top Picks in the 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL draft is just three months away. It's always a fun time of year, as we get to see our favorite college football stars continue their careers on a bigger stage. This year, a number of CFB standouts are expected to go in the first round, including Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, and quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.
Bleacher Report
WWE Announces 3rd NIL Class Including Penn State All-American Wrestler Greg Kerkvliet
WWE announced Thursday the newest class of college athletes to sign with its "Next In Line" NIL program. Among the headliners is Penn State wrestler Greg Kerkvliet, a two-time All-American. The junior advanced to the semifinals of the 285-pound division of the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, losing to two-time national champion, Olympic gold medalist and current WWE talent Gable Steveson.
Bleacher Report
Mel Kiper 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bijan Robinson to Cowboys Ahead of Tony Pollard FA
The Dallas Cowboys may not look far to supplement a backfield that could be in flux this offseason. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected the team to select Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 26 overall pick in his most recent 2023 mock draft. Robinson ran for 3,410 yards...
Bleacher Report
Seahawks Expect to Sign Geno Smith to New Contract, GM John Schneider Says
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider told radio host Ian Furness of 93.3 KJR that he expects the team to re-sign quarterback Geno Smith. Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic relayed the remarks:. The 32-year-old Smith completed an NFL-high 69.8 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns (11 interceptions) and 4,282...
