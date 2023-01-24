ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 9

Paul
3d ago

Instead of using Medicare for housing which isn’t proper use of the program use the excess funding from Covid and use reparations money’s

Reply
8
Related
Axios Des Moines

Iowa lawmakers back off SNAP food restrictions

Iowa Republicans say they plan on amending a bill that would have severely restricted what food SNAP recipients could buy at the store.After a debate yesterday morning, the bill will just restrict candy and non-zero calorie pop purchases, pending USDA approval.Driving the news: The first draft of House File 3 prompted national outrage due to a section limiting the foods SNAP recipients could purchase to a state-approved WIC list.WIC, which is meant to be a supplemental aid for women, infants and children, doesn't allow for the purchase of a wide range of basic groceries, such as fresh meat and...
IOWA STATE
ABC6.com

McKee announces multi-million dollar proposal for pre-K education

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee stopped by Children’s Workshop in Central Falls with other state leaders to discuss a $7 million proposal for pre-school education. He said investing in the states youngest learners paves the future of Rhode Island. The $7 million would go towards...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
GoLocalProv

A Proposed RI Bill Would Restrict Number of Self-Checkouts at Grocery Stores

Rhode Island State Representative Megan Cotter has introduced legislation that would establish limits on self-checkout lanes at grocery stores in Rhode Island. The bill is meant to "start a conversation about corporations’ ever-increasing use of self-checkout lanes to reduce the employment of cashiers," according to Cotter (D-Dist. 39, Exeter, Hopkinton, Richmond).
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Healey administration secures $1 million for police peer support

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Healey Administration announced a new grant program that provides police officers with mental health and peer-support programs. Sen. Mark Montigney introduced the “Commonwealth Critical Incident Stress Management” program in 2018 following the slaying of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon. Montigney originally secured...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut

Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages […] The post Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
ABC6.com

New program provides financial assistance for first-time homebuyers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new program has launched to provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Gov. Dan McKee announced Wednesday the RI Statewide Down payment assistance program, which “addresses significant financial barriers to homeownership amplified by rising housing costs throughout the state.”. Through this program, first-time...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Massachusetts recreational marijuana sales surpass $4 billion

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Cannabis Control Commission of Massachusetts announced Friday that recreational sales in the state surpassed $4 billion. Dispensaries report mandatory “seed-to-sale” data to the CCC to be shared in their public data catalog. Cannabis regulation company Metrc said 256 adult-use dispensaries and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Lawmakers introduce bill that includes casinos in smoking ban

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — State Rep. Teresa Tanzi brought a bill to legislation that would include casinos in the statewide workplace smoking ban. According to Tanzi, casinos are the only exempted workplace from the 2004 Public Health and Workplace Safety Act. When casinos reopened following the pandemic, they banned...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
R.A. Heim

Payments from the state of up to $800 coming by February

Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy