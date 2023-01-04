ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Down Territory: Which two teams will make the Super Bowl

By Will Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUwa3_0kPYKZhn00

Draftwire’s Luke Easterling and Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar break down who they think will make it to the Super Bowl after this week’s conference championship games.

In the AFC, Patrick Mahomes attempted to lead the Chiefs to another Super Bowl against the Joe Burrow led Bengals, who themselves are attempting back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

The NFC will see a battle between potential Super Bowl newcomers in Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy. The 49ers will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in a battle between run-heavy and physical teams.

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Chiefs suffer important loss before kickoff vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerry Jones wants Mike McCarthy to coach the Cowboys as long as Tom Landry and fans were in disbelief

Still reeling from their latest humiliating playoff defeat, the Dallas Cowboys are busy picking up the pieces as they prepare for the 2023 offseason. But before Dallas dives into the thick of free agency and preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft, head coach Mike McCarthy had a few choice words while reflecting on the year that was during a Thursday press conference.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Unlikely Kansas City Chiefs star speaks out

Even though Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is just a rookie who was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he’s been undoubtedly one of the team’s most important players this year, leading the team in rushing this season. And after a dominant regular season, he’s looking forward to this Read more... The post Unlikely Kansas City Chiefs star speaks out appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Say ankle: Betting trends, takes for Sunday's NFC and AFC Championships

Philadelphia -2.5 Over/under: 46.5 points. These are most definitely the two best teams in the NFC, and we're getting the NFC Championship Game we deserve seeing these two complete teams match up. For San Francisco, this is the Niners' third Conference Championship game in four years, and it's Philly's first since winning the Super Bowl in 2018.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills GM Brandon Beane had the most inconceivable answer about finding Stefon Diggs a WR partner

With the Buffalo Bills bowing out in the NFL’s divisional round for the second straight season, the organization should probably be in a place where it takes a meaningful look in the mirror. When you have an exceptional quarterback like Josh Allen, not even qualifying for pro football’s final four in two consecutive winters would sound the alarm bells for most teams.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

209K+
Followers
260K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy