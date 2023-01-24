ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WVDOT 2023 bridge design and build contest accepting entries

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) Students in West Virginia middle schools and high schools can now enter to enter the 2023 WV Bridge Design and Build Contest, hosted by West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT).

Mercer County city demolishes more dilapidated structures

For more than 20 years, the WVDOT has hosted the WV Bridge Design and Build Contest. Students have until March 1 to enter, and registration is entirely free and available on the website wvbridgedesignandbuildcontest.com .

“We have schools that have come back to the competition for 20 years and counting. With WVDOT, we have scholarships, Co-Op programs, tuition reimbursement, and training opportunities; backing up our dedication to being the best educated WVDOT in the country.  The competition helps us reach students with the message that there are great careers available in their home state.”

Jennifer Dooley, of WVDOT’s Public Relations Division

The competition focuses on engineering, using real world design principles in the software with which students design their bridges, however Dooley stresses that the competition is not just for students who already feel they would be good at engineering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CoXFY_0kPYKXwL00
It’s tax season. What’s new this year

“All students are encouraged to give it a try. This contest can reach any school, any student, and it’s a level playing field.   It’s exciting to see a seventh grader give it a try and find out they can do it.  Students need to know that it’s okay to be a beginner and start where they are.  This contest teaches them about engineering without expecting them to already know.”

Jennifer Dooley, of WVDOT’s Public Relations Division

Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, P.E. served as a classroom volunteer in the early years of the competition and developed a process for coaching West Virginia’s students that blends hard work with creativity. In 2016, Wriston created a tutorial for students outlining a step by step process for using the software. That tutorial, which starts at the beginning and moves logically through steps, is available here .

“We’re really looking forward to getting back to an in-person final competition this year. At the final event, we honor the students, teachers, parents, younger sisters and brothers — all these people who work together to help students be successful. We’re looking forward to working with the colleges again this year and helping young West Virginians bridge that gap from school into rewarding careers with West Virginia Department of Transportation.”

West Virginia State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E.
West Virginia native filmmaker’s movie debuting at Sundance

The contest is designed to encourage STEM education and inspire future engineers. Every student who makes it to the finals receives $100.

  • First place winners take home $500,
  • Second place winners receive $400
  • Third place winners get $300.

Every student who participates also gets a free BridgeWalk tour for themselves and their families.

The Qualifying Round of the contest will end on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 11:59 pm EST. Competing in the contest to qualify for the final competition is open to middle school and high school students, but siblings, families and teachers are encouraged to submit designs as well in Open Competition just for fun. Participation in the contest is entirely free, with software available for download on the website wvbridgedesignandbuildcontest.com .

Students in grades 6-12 attending a West Virginia public, private, or home school may enter individually or in teams of two. For teams of two, the team captain should be the only one to register. You must include the contact information for you, your parents, and your teacher.

NASA releases new Lake Mead satellite images, shows dramatic water loss since 2000

“Teachers can email us at any time until February 17 to request volunteer assistance. It helps students build the foundation for what they want to do in the future.”

Dustin Feazell, Transportation Engineering Technologist, WVDOT Information Technology Division

Finalists will be notified by Friday, March 3, 2023, with an invitation and details of the Finals event. The Top 25 individuals/teams with the lowest cost designs will be invited to participate in the Finals, hosted this year at the WVU Institute of Technology Campus in Beckley. Finalist Notification Deadline is Friday, March 10, 2023. The Finals event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, 2023. All finalists will be awarded cash prizes between $100 and $400 plus. There is also a prize for the Most Aesthetic Bridge.

Tips for saving money and staying warm during inflation

Last year, more than 80 schools and over 200 individual teams participated.

Partners this year include the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT), West Virginia Department of Education, West Virginia University Institute of Technology, and Bridgewalk.

Students who are interested in participating have until Wednesday, March 1, 2023, to register, download their bridge design software and submit their bridge design.

To register, download bridge design software, or find out more about the contest, visit https://wvbridgedesignandbuildcontest.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Daycare is essential to economic growth in southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley treasurer Billie Trump said his city is growing. Budget reports show a $10 million increase in construction, mostly renovations, between 2021 and 2022, and Trump reported new businesses are popping up. The city drew 18 percent more tourists in 2022 than the previous year, hotel and motel tax collections show. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Governor Justice unveils 2023 West Virginia vacation guide

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) –– During his Tuesday morning press briefing, Governor Jim Justice applauded the new West Virginia Vacation Guide, a free travel inspiration magazine dedicated to promoting Almost Heaven, West Virginia. The Department has received close to 8,000 pre-orders since November 11, 2022.  West Virginia is the first state to have a cover with a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

AG Morrisey’s mobile office February stops for Southern WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives. Residents can easily get questions answered, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

A high school program help students step into the teaching field

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A lack of teachers isn’t stopping one program from reaching out to students to get into education. When you open the doors of many classrooms across West Virginia – you may notice something important is missing. No, it’s not text books, and not even students. It’s the teacher. A growing teacher shortage […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Gov. Jim Justice discusses tax cut proposal at Tamarack

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Gov. Jim Justice discussed his tax cut proposal for his second town hall event at Tamarack. The governor’s plan is to cut the state’s personal income tax by 50 percent. The bill, titled House Bill 2526, will reduce the state’s personal income tax by 30 percent in the first year, and then […]
WVNS

Worker shortage leads to lack of daycare

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley daycare operator said a challenge to providing daycare in West Virginia is the state’s dismal workforce participation rate. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the rate was around 54 percent in December 2022, among the lowest in the nation. Becky Sparks, owner of Bullfrogs and Butterflies Day Care […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Manufacturer sues West Virginia over medication abortion ban

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– A manufacturer of generic Mifepristone sued West Virginia over the state’s medication abortion ban and restrictions. The manufacturer, GenBioPro, filed a lawsuit alleging West Virginia’s restrictions on medication abortion violate the Supremacy and Commerce Clauses of the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved generic Mifepristone in 2019 as a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

What you might need to prepare for icy weather

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Icy conditions are expected to hit the West Virginia Mountains on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Though impacts from this system are not expected to be major, it is always better to be prepared. With bad weather potentially headed for multiple counties in our area, you might decide now is a good […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Gov. Justice appoints Ayne Amjad as Director of Correctional Healthcare

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice has appointed Dr. Ayne Amjad as the state’s Director of Correctional Healthcare for the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Gov. Justice made the announcement during his press briefing on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was also named an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Marshall University […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

2022 West Virginia red meat production down from 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The National Agricultural Statistics Service along with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture announced the 2022 commercial red meat statistics for the state on Monday, January 23, 2023. Commercial red meat production is the carcass weight after slaughter including beef, veal, pork, lamb and mutton. The production during December 2022 totaled […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Ways to quit smoking in 2023

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Quitting any kind of habit can be a tough challenge. If you’re trying to quit smoking in 2023, here are some key tips to help. West Virginia remains one of the states with the highest percentage of the population smoking cigarettes. According to Americashealthrankings.org, the amount of people still smoking cigarettes […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

MLB makes its way to Southern WV

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginians are up to bat as Major League Baseball makes its mark on the area. The city of Beckley and Linda K. Epling Stadium partnered with RCX Sports to join the group of venues across the country to host the 2023 Pitch, Hit and Run and MLB Jr. Home Run […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

DHHR: SNAP emergency allotments end in February

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding everyone who is receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments will be in February 2023 due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of […]
WVNS

AG Morrisey concerned about DirecTV cancellation of Newsmax

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent a letter to the CEO of DirecTV, raising concerns over the company’s recent cancellation of Newsmax. “It’s been two years coming that this company was pressured by left-wing lawmakers to silence conservative news channels, while some may object to the views and opinions expressed […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

WVNS

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy