Read full article on original website
Related
3 People Killed in a Convenience Store Shooting in Yakima
Yakima Police say a 21-year-old man is now a suspect in the homicide of 3 people at the Circle K on 18th Street, after locking himself out of his vehicle at another store nearby. Yakima Police Chief Mathew Murray says Jarid Haddock allegedly first parked his car at the Arco...
nbcrightnow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi collision closes I-82 headed west
INTERSTATE 82 - I-82 headed west is completely blocked due to a semi collision near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes are blocked between milepost 48 and 47. Drivers are being detoured through Yakima Valley Highway, according to a reporter on scene. The collision involved...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
610KONA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
Comments / 0