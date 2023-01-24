Read full article on original website
Update on sei whale stranded in Kitty Hawk
Animal not euthanized on Jan. 26, now believed deceased in ocean. A new release by the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island says that the juvenile sei whale reported to have been euthanized in Kitty Hawk on Jan. 26 was actually still alive at that point. The new information, provided on Jan. 27, concludes that the whale was apparently washed out to sea overnight, and “it is likely that the animal is now deceased and may wash up in the next few days along the Outer Banks.”
Juvenile sei whale euthanized in Kitty Hawk
1/26/23: The NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island reports that a juvenile sei whale that was discovered on the shore in Kitty Hawk on Thursday, Jan. 26 had to be euthanized. On Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m., a report was received of a live sei whale in Kitty Hawk, NC. The whale was 678 cm in length (about 22 ft). It’s a small juvenile whale, possibly born during the most recent breeding cycle. Partners in the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network responded to assess and ultimately euthanize the whale.
Battle brews over cluster home project in Wanchese
Dare Planning Board to evaluate proposal at Feb. 7 meeting. With a key Feb. 7 Dare County Planning Board meeting looming, some Wanchese residents are voicing firm opposition to a proposed 60-unit cluster home development on a 10.5-acre parcel of land off Old Wharf Road. “I understand we need housing,...
Miss Katie arrives in Hatteras village for her first Hatteras Inlet dredging event
Dare County’s own dredge, the Miss Katie, arrived in Hatteras village on Thursday, January 26, in order to conduct a maintenance dredging event in Hatteras Inlet’s Connector Channel over the next few days. “The dredge is there, and it’s supposed to start working this morning,” said Dare County...
Dare County woman wins $150K on scratch ticket
A woman from Dare County won $150,000 off of a scratch ticket she got in her stocking this Christmas.
Irma Scarborough Forbes of Wanchese, January 23
Irma Scarborough Forbes, 69, of Wanchese, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on the evening of January 23, 2023, surrounded by her family. Irma was born on March 21, 1953, to Marvin Edward Scarborough of Wanchese, and Nora Meekins Scarborough, previously of Hatteras, NC. She was the youngest of five siblings, all of whom she is survived by— Marvin Stanley Scarborough of Skyco, NC, Robert Edward Scarborough of Frisco, NC, Elaina Scarborough Davis of Wanchese, NC, and George Thomas Scarborough of Wanchese, NC.
James P. McGinty of Elizabeth City, January 25
James Patrick McGinty, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living. Born in the Bronx, NY on October 2, 1929 to the late James McGinty and Theresa Curtis McGinty, he was the widower of Arlene Selteneck McGinty. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. After active duty service, he worked as an accounting manager for New York Telephone. Mr. McGinty was a life member of the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department. He retired to NC in 1985.
Barbara “Barb” Shimpach of Rodanthe, January 24
Barbara “Barb” Shimpach, 79, of Rodanthe, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City on January 24, 2023. Barbara was born in November 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. In her early twenties, she married James “Jim” Shimpach. They moved to Huntington, West Virginia, where she was a homemaker for fifteen years. In 1980, Barbara and Jim moved to Rodanthe, North Carolina, where she worked at the Cape Hatteras KOA for many years. Later, she became an administrative assistant for Albemarle Mental Health. After retirement, Barbara and Jim camped throughout the United States. When traveling became too difficult for health reasons, they stayed home, spending their remaining years with family and friends. Barbara loved cooking, sewing, reading, and watching TV mysteries.
Daniel J. Beideman of Elizabeth City, January 24
Daniel J. Beideman, 69, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born in Pasquotank County on November 27, 1953, he was the son of the late Thelma Gilden Beideman and Daniel Linwood Beideman. Danny was a graduate of Northeastern High School. He...
With public input, OBX Visitors Bureau moves to create long-term tourism plan
With between 75-100 Outer Banks residents gathered at the Ramada Inn in Kill Devil Hills on the evening of Jan. 24, the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau (OBVB) continued the process of collecting community input for a 20-year plan for Dare County Tourism. A similar meeting was held earlier in the day at Fessenden Center on Hatteras Island.
History for Lunch: Sea Level Rise Along the Coast of North Carolina and Inland Communities
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Museum of the Albemarle will host our History for Lunch on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 12 p.m. in the Gaither Auditorium. Paul Liu, PhD, North Carolina State University, will provide a virtual lecture on seal level rise and the effects on rural northeastern North Carolina.
Douglas Maxwell Drummond of Nags Head, January 23
Douglas Maxwell Drummond, 79, of Nags Head, NC died at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023. Born in Forsyth County on February 22, 1943, he was the son of the late Frances Mullins Drummond and Representative Daniel Lee Drummond. Doug was an electrical estimator for EH Ives Corporation in...
Tornado warnings expired for Dare County
A tornado warning has been issued in Dare County until 8:30 p.m.
Our number one priority is workforce housing
In wide-ranging State of the County, Woodard criticizes “naysayers” battling local housing projects. In a roughly one-hour State of the County presentation, Dare County Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard alternated between exhortations and congratulations. But he seemed at his most passionate when talking about the county’s frustrating quest to generate several hundred units of essential and workforce housing.
Student Art Contest Winners Crossroads: Country Stores in the Albemarle Region
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Museum of the Albemarle announces the art contest winners of Crossroads: Country Stores in the Albemarle Region. The Museum of the Albemarle hopes that you will take the time to stop in to the Museum and enjoy the original artwork submitted by students in the Albemarle Region depicting active or former country stores that are/were vital to the cultural and economic aspects of our communities. Each submission has a brief statement about the store’s role/history in the community or how the student interpreted the store.
Severe weather cancellations
Wednesday's potential for severe weather has some area schools canceling afterschool activities or releasing students early. Washington County Schools afterschool activities have been canceled. Craven County Schools afterschool activities have been canceled.
Dare County Land Transfers
Long Scott Douglas from Mulder Benjamin/014374000—2 Prc: Metes & Bounds/$800/Vacant Residential. Long Scott Douglas from Mulder Sydney Jr/014374000—2 Parc: Metes & Bounds/$800/Vacant Residential. Long Scott Douglas from Mulder Savannah/014374000—2 Parc: Metes & Bounds/$800/Vacant Residential. Duck. Speight Martha T Trustee from Garrison Jason T/009677000—Lt 2 Small Small Oldham...
Man dies after shooting on Jackson St in Edenton
Police are now investigating after a man died following a shooting in Edenton Wednesday evening.
Manteo wrestlers victorious at Jan. 24 meet, first playoff match Saturday
Manteo High School hosted quad wrestling matches on Jan. 24 with Northeastern, Hertford County, and Northside. Manteo won all three of their matches. Congrats to senior Riley Perciful for breaking the school record for pins in a season. The old record was set by Shane Brinn in 2010 with 34 pins with a 46-1 record. At the end of the regular season Riley has a record of 42-6 with 35 pins. And Riley Perciful got his 100th career victory at the quad meet.
