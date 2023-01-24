Barbara “Barb” Shimpach, 79, of Rodanthe, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City on January 24, 2023. Barbara was born in November 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. In her early twenties, she married James “Jim” Shimpach. They moved to Huntington, West Virginia, where she was a homemaker for fifteen years. In 1980, Barbara and Jim moved to Rodanthe, North Carolina, where she worked at the Cape Hatteras KOA for many years. Later, she became an administrative assistant for Albemarle Mental Health. After retirement, Barbara and Jim camped throughout the United States. When traveling became too difficult for health reasons, they stayed home, spending their remaining years with family and friends. Barbara loved cooking, sewing, reading, and watching TV mysteries.

RODANTHE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO