This five-bedroom home is updated throughout with the ease of today’s lifestyle floor plan. There is an open family room and kitchen with access to the ever-popular outdoor theatre with fireplace, heaters and adjustable shades. Relax in the wood-paneled study that has a log burning fireplace and wet bar. There is formal space for entertaining and access to the outdoor space from every room. A court is used for anything from basketball, tennis or pickleball. A putting green and pool bring all the entertainment to your own home. The home features a custom lighting system, towel heater and radiant heating among its many luxury items. Wake up in your own private resort.

FOX CHAPEL, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO