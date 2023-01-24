Read full article on original website
The Kauffman Grand, a state-of-the-art skyscraper located in the heart of downtown, boasts a unique and exclusive feature that sets it apart from other buildings in the area: an ice hockey rink on its roof.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Announcing the 7th Annual Ultimate House
In Spring 2022, Pittsburgh Magazine launched the 7th annual Ultimate House at a luncheon held at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, located in Settler’s Cabin Park in Collier and North Fayette townships. Bobby & Megan Steele shared their vision for Hawk Hill and the Ultimate House with dozens of the top brands and businesses in home construction and design in this region.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
From perfume to light bulbs, Lower Burrell Plaza’s former JCPenney building getting more than a facelift
A couple of mannequins and a drop ceiling were among the last vestiges inside the old JCPenney building in Lower Burrell, now gutted to make way for an open-air, 90,000-square-foot electrical supply warehouse and store. The former department store’s brick shell still stands, but most of the interior is gone....
pghcitypaper.com
After decades without a grocer, Millvale Market has the neighborhood buzzing
Millvale has yearned for an accessible grocery store within its heavily residential community. Jen Saffron realized this once she set up the social media accounts for Millvale Market, a small business she and business partner Derek Dumont will open this month. "It's hard to explain the degree to which people...
wtae.com
Car crashes into building in Carrick neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into the front of a business in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Saturday morning. The crash happened on Brownsville Road. The car took out a garage door at John Varney's Tire and Auto Center, forcing the business to close for the day. Allegheny County 911 says...
Plan for live music venue in Lower Hill moves forward
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Planning Commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a live music venue as part of the ongoing Lower Hill redevelopment project. The vote came following discussion and a presentation by the Buccini/Pollin Group, the project developer, as selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s a major infrastructure...
All Saints Convent in Etna transformed into apartment living
The cross details and All Saints name remain on the front of the building, the beloved home to nuns for many years. But, as is protocol for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh when a religious building is being reposed, anything liturgical, including stained glass with symbols such as a chalice or image of a saint, has been removed.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 27-29
From the grand spectacle of a symphonic “Harry Potter” performance to the weirdness of a World Oddities Expo, there is a wide array of entertainment options in Pittsburgh this weekend. ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ in Concert. This sounds like a can’t-miss event for “Harry...
PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100
PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vendors at Greensburg antiques show share a passion for the past
Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Jan. 27-29
The annual Joe’s Sports Card & Collectible Show returns to Westmoreland Mall this weekend. For more than a decade, the show has offered attendees the opportunity to buy, sell and trade cards, memorabilia, action figures, gaming products and other items. Vendors will be set up in the lower-level Center...
Body found in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood identified as missing McKeesport man
PITTSBURGH — The search for a missing man out of McKeesport is over. The mother of Kenneth Lennex confirmed to Channel 11 News that his body was found this morning in Elliott. Pittsburgh Police said they found a man shot in the head in a wooded area around 9:30...
How Pittsburgh found a secret climate weapon in ‘the thrilling world of municipal budgeting’
This story is part of the Cities + Solutions series, which chronicles surprising and inspiring climate initiatives in communities across the U.S. through stories of cities leading the way. For more solutions stories like these, subscribe to the Looking Forward newsletter. Governments the world over have made a lot of...
2 Millvale Bridges closed to traffic for repairs
PITTSBURGH — Changes are coming to Lincoln Avenue and Fremont Street in Millvale after PennDOT required the borough to shut down sections of both. The borough said PennDOT recently changed its inspection process, meaning they’ll be repaired and replaced sooner than expected. Both bridges are listed in “poor”...
wtae.com
Monongahela water main break leaves businesses flooded
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — Several businesses were flooded due to a broken water main in Monongahela, Washington County, on Thursday night. The entire 400 block of West Main Street, which consists of businesses and apartments, was without power. The property owner said the businesses and eight tenants that live in...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Per Your Recommendation: Indian Cuisine And Community Spirit Make Bombay To Burgh A Welcome Addition
(Per Your Recommendation is a new, regular column about the eateries you hold dear. From swanky spots and roadside diners to neighborhood gems and gotta-try food trucks, I want to taste everything the Pittsburgh region has to offer. Pub grub, ethnic cuisine, fine dining, takeout — it’s all “fare” game. Please email your suggestions to klocklin@pittsburghmagazine.com.)
pittsburghmagazine.com
House of the Week: Spacious Two-Story Colonial in Fox Chapel
This five-bedroom home is updated throughout with the ease of today’s lifestyle floor plan. There is an open family room and kitchen with access to the ever-popular outdoor theatre with fireplace, heaters and adjustable shades. Relax in the wood-paneled study that has a log burning fireplace and wet bar. There is formal space for entertaining and access to the outdoor space from every room. A court is used for anything from basketball, tennis or pickleball. A putting green and pool bring all the entertainment to your own home. The home features a custom lighting system, towel heater and radiant heating among its many luxury items. Wake up in your own private resort.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha Were Up with Love
Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha met in September 2017 at Ginger Hill Tavern while out with friends. It was Maria’s last year of college at Slippery Rock University, and she was hesitant to start a relationship during her senior year; Matt persisted until the following summer, when Maria finally decided to give it a shot. Their first date sprawled across Pittsburgh, from stops in Station Square to the Pittsburgh Zoo. “It was like the best date of my entire life. I kind of knew from that moment, I was like, ‘OK, this guy is like the real deal. You know, he’s worth the time,’” Maria says.
Vandergrift residents organizing inaugural Pride event
A new, inclusive event is coming to Vandergrift. Pride Picnic at the Park is tentatively scheduled for June 24 at Kennedy Park. Pride — an acronym for professionalism, respect, integrity, diversity and excellence — was adopted 16 years ago by the University of California San Francisco Medical Center.
Winter storm rips into mobile home, topples trees, wires in Derry Township
Wednesday’s winter storm ripped through Derry Township during the afternoon hours, toppling trees and utility lines and damaging buildings. Areas of the township were pummeled by high winds roaring down from Derry Ridge to the east, said Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. “We had a lot of trees and...
