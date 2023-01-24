Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
Disney Takes Action After Guest Tries to Steal Iconic Splash Mountain Item
Although there are plenty of things happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, few things have been more talked about than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Popculture
Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride
Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 7 things I never buy at the parks.
After working at the theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few tricks for how to save money on things like food and merchandise.
See Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain Completely Drained Ahead Of Its Big Princess And The Frog Refurb
The end of Splash Mountain is almost here.
Britney Spears Leaves LA Restaurant After Patrons Allegedly Refuse to Stop Recording Her: REPORT
Britney Spears left a restaurant this weekend after fellow patrons continued to record videos and take photos of the pop star while she attempted to enjoy a meal, according to reports. On Friday (Jan. 13), the music icon was spotted out to eat at JOEY restaurant in the Woodland Hills...
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Kendall Jenner Slammed as ‘Entitled’ After Bodyguard Is Spotted Holding Umbrella for Her
Kendall Jenner sparked controversy over the weekend after she was photographed in the rain while an unidentified man held her umbrella for her. In photos obtained by The Sun, the 27-year-old reality TV star can be seen walking to and from her vehicle in the rain while a man, presumably her bodyguard, keeps her dry by holding her umbrella for her.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Ride-Themed Souvenirs and Cotton Candy Ears
We recently got this year’s spring and summer seasonal dining dates at Hollywood & Vine, and there’s tons of merchandise we’ve spotted lately too. But a week in Disney World means a LOT can change, so let’s see what’s new in at Hollywood Studios!. Hollywood...
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain References Removed from Magic Kingdom, People Selling Splash Mountain Water on eBay, Disney Skyliner Refurbishment Begins, & More: Daily Recap (1/23/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 23, 2023.
12tomatoes.com
Woman Left “Speechless” After Spotting Something Shiny During Hurricane Cleanup
When it comes to cherished possessions, there are few things that surpass the sentimental value of a wedding ring. If you have ever lost or misplaced one, you know just how hopeless it can feel. No one ever wants to lose something that is this valuable to them, especially from a financial standpoint. That’s what makes this story such a special one.
disneyfanatic.com
Guests Notice Bizarre Discrepancies In Disney100 Decor
Even though Disney Parks and the team behind the Disney rides or shows (such as Imagineers from Walt Disney Imagineering) are known for their attention to detail, errors or mishaps can still occur — especially when Disney is rolling out a sweeping brand-new campaign for the 100th anniversary of Disneyland Resort in California!
Disney fans are bidding thousands of dollars to buy ‘authentic’ water from the controversial Splash Mountain ride after it closed
Disney fans should beware of bogus listings for water from Disney's Splash Mountain ride.
In-Laws Demand New Mom Bring Baby to Destination Wedding With ‘Extreme Hiking and Camping’
From distance to travel expenses, destination weddings can sometimes be difficult for guests to attend. One mom is frustrated after finding out her in-laws expect her to bring her "high needs" newborn to a destination wedding that includes "extreme hiking and camping." Sharing her situation on parenting forum Mumsnet, the...
Splash Mountain runs dry, here's what's next for the Disney icon
Splash Mountain has been a iconic ride at Florida’s Walt Disney World since the 90s. But now, it’s run dry. The Magic Kingdom staple was closed for good on Sunday after delivering one last ride.
disneyfanatic.com
Will Splash Mountain’s Closure Affect Wait Times Across Magic Kingdom?
Walt Disney World Resort just closed one of its most iconic and arguably popular E-Ticket rides. After all, it was one of the Magic Kingdom’s Mountain Trio: Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Splash Mountain. But now that the third mountain had been taken down, we started to wonder what that meant for the rest of the Park in terms of wait times and crowd levels.
‘Entitled’ Woman Blasted After Expecting Boyfriend to Buy Her Plane Ticket for European Vacation
Reddit has sided with a man who refused to pay for his new girlfriend's last-minute flight to Europe — a trip the man began planning months before he and the woman even started dating. "I booked a 2-week vacation to Europe about seven months ago, including flights and lodging....
Reddit Agrees With Man Who Refused to Split Work Bonus With Stay-at-Home-Mom Wife
Ever since he refused to share his work bonus with his wife, one man says he's noticed a lot of "tension" in his marriage. Sharing his situation on Reddit, the man, 40, explained that every year for Christmas his in-laws usually give his wife, 39, money. However, due to some financial hardships, her parents were unable to give as much money as they usually do this past holiday.
