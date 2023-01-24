ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

Death metal legends Obituary have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour in support of their new album Dying of Everything. The stacked tour package features support from Blood Incantation, Immolation, and Ingrown. Dates kick off April 28th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and run through May 28th in Louisville, Kentucky.
My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult Announce Spring 2023 US Tour

Industrial pioneers My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult have announced a Spring 2023 US tour, featuring support from electronic duo ADULT. and underground pop artist KANGA. The outing, dubbed the “Evil Eye Tour,” will focus on the Western half of the States, kicking off May 14th in Mesa, Arizona, and running through a June 3rd show in San Diego, California. Pre-sale tickets for select shows are available beginning today (January 25th) via Ticketmaster using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub or individual venue links listed at the band’s website.
John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Tour

John Mayer will hit the road this spring for his first-ever solo tour. “I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there,” Mayer wrote in a social media post announcing the 19-date North American tour.
Avatar Announce 2023 US Tour with Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture

Swedish metallers Avatar have mapped out a Spring 2023 US tour, featuring support from Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture. The tour will follow the release of Avatar’s upcoming ninth album, Dance Devil Dance, which arrives on February 17th. The outing begins April 28th in Omaha, Nebraska, and runs through a May 28th show in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.
Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia

Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
New Order Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates

New Order are hitting the road with a new run of tour dates slated for March 2023. The new wave legends’ newly announced US jaunt is really a tour of the south, with dates scheduled in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, and Austin, Texas, as well as New Orleans, Louisiana. The Austin shows are, of course, for South by Southwest, while the rest will be headlining gigs. Tickets open to the public Friday, February 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time, while fans can use code TRUEFAITH to access a pre-sale that begins Saturday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster or Stubhub.
Madonna Biopic No Longer In Development

Looks like that movie about the Material Girl won’t materialize after all. The planned Madonna biopic from Universal Pictures has been scrapped and is no longer in development, Variety reported today. The news arrives ahead of the singer’s recently-announced “Celebration Tour.”. In September 2020, Madonna first revealed...
Fever Ray Shares Sticky New Single “Kandy”: Stream

Karin Dreijer has shared “Kandy,” the latest preview of their upcoming Fever Ray album Radical Romantics. Featuring a sticky electronic wind instrument loop, “Kandy” was written and co-produced with Dreijer’s brother and fellow member of The Knife, Olof Dreijer, who contributed to four tracks on the album. Not only does the song hearken back to their work in The Knife by using the same synth as “The Captain,” the accompanying video pays homage to the music video for “Pass This On.”
CoSign: Samia Gets Real

We’ve (re)rebranded our Artist of the Month series to CoSign, but it remains an accolade given to an up-and-coming artist or group who is poised for the big time. For January 2023, we’re highlighting Nashville singer-songwriter Samia and her vulnerable new album, Honey. “I’m debilitatingly existential. Everything has...
