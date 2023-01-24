Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinosaurs Will Take Over New Jersey In This Family Friendly Show
Are you ready to get up close and personal with dinosaurs?. Yes, dinosaurs, those pre-historic behemoths that ruled the Earth millions of years ago are back, and they're headed to New Jersey. If you're a fan of the Jurrasic Park franchise or the more recent Jurrasic World franchise or you're...
NEW Alice In Wonderland Cocktail Experience Comes To Philadelphia
For all of the Disney fans out there, this may be for you! Philadelphia is the land of pop-up bars and restaurants and the latest pop-up that’s making its way into the city is insanely awesome. This isn’t just your average pop-up bar, though. This Alice in Wonderland-themed...
The 2023 Band Schedule For Summerfest In Brick, NJ Has Been Released
We may be thick in the middle of a Jersey Shore winter, but one of the most fun summertime events near the Shore has announced its live entertainment schedule. Last year, I got to experience my first Brick Summerfest and was blown away by the free concert series. The bands...
New Jersey Sub Chain Voted One Of The Best In Entire The Country
Whether you call it a hoagie, a sub, a hero, or a grinder, they all have one thing in common; they are delicious!. When lunchtime rolls around in the Garden State, the best thing you can get, in my opinion, is a sandwich or a hoagie. Meat, veggies, cheese, on...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey County To Call Home
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, it's hard to pick just one area as the best, but the experts have chosen the best county to live in in the Garden State. It's not even that easy to guess, since there are so many great spots in New Jersey, and each of them has something unique to bring to the table.
Three New Jersey Restaurants Named Best in the Country by Yelp
Congratulations to these New Jersey eateries for being named the best!. How do you decide on a place to eat? Do you have a tried and true spot you always head to? Or do you search for new places in town to eat?. Many people (myself included) rely on Yelp...
61 NJ Lottery prizes of $1M or more — where they were sold
Not one New Jersey retailer sold a jackpot-winning ticket for any Powerball or Mega Millions drawing in 2022, but players throughout the state still managed to claim 61 prizes worth $1,000,000 or more across several New Jersey Lottery games. The agency on Wednesday released an interactive map (below) so you...
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt again along southern N.J. coast
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
New Shyamalan Horror Flick Filmed in the Pine Barrens
Well, it's not exactly The Sixth Sense, but director M. Night Shyamalan's new horror thriller Knock at the Cabin was filmed mostly in the pinelands and South Jersey's unique and beautiful forests certainly add a special something to Shyamalon's latest movie. From what I have seen in the movie's two...
Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey
Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
The Top Candy Store In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
Food is one of New Jersey's favorite topics. We love cooking, grilling, eating, and dining out. And we have a legendary sweet tooth the size of our state. So, it stands to reason that in the Garden State, we have some amazing, award-winning sweet shops and candy shops all over the state, and we really do love them all.
Wow! Dine High in the Sky Right Here in New Jersey
First, let me say I am not a huge fan of heights, but this is not the kinda thing where you have to worry about being too high to enjoy lol It's a beautiful dining area atop a beautiful hotel overlooking the Hudson River and the New York skyline. According...
4 Amazing New Jersey Musicians Among Most Successful Of All Time
There is no question that New Jersey has made its fair share of contributions to the music world, and some of New Jersey's top artists are also some of the top artists the world has ever known. So, when Stacker came out with their list of the 50 most successful...
A New Jersey Shore Town Plans to Detain Unruly Minors. Is this Fair?
One New Jersey shore town is coming up with a new way to handle unruly minors. It may not feel like it, but summer is right around the corner. Before you know it, the beaches will be filled with people enjoying themselves. Of course, not all visitors are well-behaved. Unfortunately,...
The Increase In Low Flying Helicopters In Toms River, NJ Is Interesting
If you've seen a low-flying helicopter in and around Toms River this week, there's no reason to feel like Ray Liotta in Good Fellas, they aren't up there watching you. Over the past few days, I've seen a singular helicopter hovering in the same spot for a while not too high in the sky.
Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey
We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
Infested with rats and mice, residents of Newark housing complex beg officials, ‘Do something!’
Lolitha Brannon eagerly welcomed a visitor into her 11th-floor apartment at Georgia King Village, a sprawling affordable housing complex where she’s lived for the past seven years in Newark’s West Ward. But she wasn’t proud of what she had to show him. Brannon, 60, had pulled her...
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
