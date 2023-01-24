Read full article on original website
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in BostonTed RiversBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
LEGO Announces Boston As New HQ LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
nbcboston.com
Taking a Look at Mayor Wu's Diverse Cabinet
Reflecting on her first year in office, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu thanked the leaders who signed up to take on Boston’s biggest challenges during her State of the City address. “I knew my first and most important job as mayor was to build the team that Boston deserves.”. She...
nbcboston.com
This Massachusetts Taqueria Is Proudly on a List of the Best Restaurants in the US
A Massachusetts restaurant is serving up some of the best in the country, according to a new ranking. Taquería El Amigo in Waltham placed at #84 on Yelp's 100 best restaurants in America, and that's only less than two years after it opened. "We are very proud of it,...
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
nbcboston.com
Aerosmith Singer Visits Plymouth Co. First Responders Amid Outpouring of Support
Local first responders got to meet with a local legend this week. Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler stopped in at the Plymouth County Control, the agency said Thursday, sharing a picture of the singer with dispatchers. Plymouth County Control helps local fire departments and ambulance companies coordinate when they need...
nbcboston.com
Inside Boston's Changing Commute: How Traffic's Changed at Rush Hour and More
Traffic is back in Boston, alright. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says 95% of all drivers are now on the roads, which means that on any given day there are roughly 750,000 people commuting into the city. But since the pandemic, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, we're seeing shifts in...
nbcboston.com
Comfort Kitchen Opens in Dorchester's Uphams Corner Neighborhood
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A few years ago, it was reported that a new restaurant featuring global comfort food was on its way to an historic space in Dorchester, and now we have learned that it is up and running. According to multiple sources, Comfort Kitchen...
nbcboston.com
Duxbury Tragedy: Read Patrick Clancy's Full Statement on His Wife, Deaths of 3 Kids
A tragedy at a Duxbury, Massachusetts, home last Tuesday left three young children dead, allegedly at the hands of their mom. Lindsay Clancy, a 32-year-old Massachusetts General Hospital employee, is facing several charges in the deaths of her children, identified as 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy.
nbcboston.com
Woburn Teachers Vote to Strike, Starting Monday, Amid Contract Negotiations
Teachers in Woburn, Massachusetts, voted to strike on Friday as contract negotiations stalled out, making them the latest district in the state to take the drastic step, despite the fact that it is illegal for public employees to strike under Massachusetts law. Barbara Locke, president of the Woburn Teachers' Association,...
nbcboston.com
MBTA Riders Frustrated by Upcoming Weekend Closures on Orange, Green Lines
Riders who rely on the T will be stuck dealing with yet another partial shutdown for the next two weekends, this time on the Orange and Green lines. The goal is to get closer to eliminating slow zones for the trains. Orange Line service will be suspended between North Station...
nbcboston.com
Protesters in Boston Demand Justice for Tyre Nichols: ‘I'm Angry, I'm Pissed Off'
More than a hundred protesters gathered in Boston on Saturday afternoon following the release of video footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who died three days after a confrontation with police in Memphis, Tennessee. A rally was scheduled around 2 p.m. in the Boston Common....
Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
Student stabbed outside Hope High School
The incident happened outside the building during lunch, according to a spokesperson for the district.
nbcboston.com
Supporters Rally for Tyre Nichols in Boston After Release of Deadly Police Beating Video
Protesters rallied in Boston Friday night following the release of footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who died three days after a confrontation with police in Memphis, Tennessee. Warning: the videos of the incident show graphic violence and may be upsetting to some viewers. Before...
Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators have revealed new information about the case of a woman found murdered in Vermont last summer, including the identity of the killer and how the crime unfolded. It has been more than six months since the body of Mary Anderson was found in her truck...
nbcboston.com
‘Not Cool': Passengers Forced to Walk Through Tunnel After Green Line Problem
The MBTA says a signal problem led to a shutdown of part of the Green Line in Boston Thursday night. More than 100 passengers had to be escorted on foot through a subway tunnel when three trains became stuck, officials said. Shuttle buses replaced trains between Kenmore and Government Center...
Patrick Clancy GoFundMe Raises $300k After Father's 'Unimaginable Tragedy'
As of late Friday morning, the GoFundMe had raised over $385,000, more than half of its $700,000 goal. Some 5,200 donors contributed.
nbcboston.com
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
nbcboston.com
Dam Breaks, Flooding Neighborhood in East Bridgewater
An earthen dam broke Friday in Halifax, Massachusetts, causing major flooding in a neighborhood downriver in East Bridgewater, according to police. Bridgewater police said Pond Street is closed at the boat ramp, as water is overflowing the road and bridge near Robin's Pond. They said the road will be blocked and impassable until the water recedes and the bridge can be inspected to make sure it wasn't compromised.
