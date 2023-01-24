ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Taking a Look at Mayor Wu's Diverse Cabinet

Reflecting on her first year in office, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu thanked the leaders who signed up to take on Boston’s biggest challenges during her State of the City address. “I knew my first and most important job as mayor was to build the team that Boston deserves.”. She...
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Inside Boston's Changing Commute: How Traffic's Changed at Rush Hour and More

Traffic is back in Boston, alright. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says 95% of all drivers are now on the roads, which means that on any given day there are roughly 750,000 people commuting into the city. But since the pandemic, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, we're seeing shifts in...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Comfort Kitchen Opens in Dorchester's Uphams Corner Neighborhood

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A few years ago, it was reported that a new restaurant featuring global comfort food was on its way to an historic space in Dorchester, and now we have learned that it is up and running. According to multiple sources, Comfort Kitchen...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Duxbury Tragedy: Read Patrick Clancy's Full Statement on His Wife, Deaths of 3 Kids

A tragedy at a Duxbury, Massachusetts, home last Tuesday left three young children dead, allegedly at the hands of their mom. Lindsay Clancy, a 32-year-old Massachusetts General Hospital employee, is facing several charges in the deaths of her children, identified as 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy.
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Woburn Teachers Vote to Strike, Starting Monday, Amid Contract Negotiations

Teachers in Woburn, Massachusetts, voted to strike on Friday as contract negotiations stalled out, making them the latest district in the state to take the drastic step, despite the fact that it is illegal for public employees to strike under Massachusetts law. Barbara Locke, president of the Woburn Teachers' Association,...
WOBURN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Seacoast Current

Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?

It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say

A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
nbcboston.com

Dam Breaks, Flooding Neighborhood in East Bridgewater

An earthen dam broke Friday in Halifax, Massachusetts, causing major flooding in a neighborhood downriver in East Bridgewater, according to police. Bridgewater police said Pond Street is closed at the boat ramp, as water is overflowing the road and bridge near Robin's Pond. They said the road will be blocked and impassable until the water recedes and the bridge can be inspected to make sure it wasn't compromised.
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA

