ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

New York takes home over $70M off Mega Million sales

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aot1N_0kPYJBno00

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — According to the New York Gaming Commission, ticket sales leading up to the January 13 drawing, leading to a record-setting $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot won in Maine, generated over $70.6M combined for New York public schools and lottery retailers. Between October 2022 and January 13, 12 New Yorkers were second-prize winners totaling $12M in winnings, one second-prize Megaplier winner took home $3M, and other lower-tier prize winners took home more than $10.5M total.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“As the numbers show, the New York Lottery provides entertainment for millions of responsible New Yorkers and delivers real money for public schools and small businesses across the state,” said New York State Gaming Commission Chairman Brian O’Dwyer. “The Gaming Commission remains committed to supporting the Lottery’s goal of generating revenue for schools and retailers.”

The New York Gaming Commission reports that Mega Millions ticket sales totaled $172.4M between October 2022 and January 13. All sales profits are constitutionally dedicated to New York K-12 public schools.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State

The top prize, a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was just sold in New York State. On Friday, Jan. 13, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot was hit. The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. It was the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn. The prize is $1.348 billion with $723.5 million in cash, which is the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game!
MAINE STATE
Hudson Valley Post

The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York

E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid

One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
DUNKIRK, NY
Lite 98.7

Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits

Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
NEW YORK STATE
manhattantimesnews.com

Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for NY $234 millones de dólares adicionales en beneficios SNAP para NY

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for January. All SNAP households will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the state’s economy, announced Governor Kathy Hochul.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS New York

Home buyers in New York frustrated by current housing market

NEW YORK -- Sky-high mortgage rates, dwindling inventory and sellers expecting to get more than their homes are worth have some families worrying it could all represent the death of the American dream.Navy wife Doslyn Rodrigues has lived all over the world, but all she wants now is a home in Brooklyn for her and her two boys while her husband is stationed in Maryland and she attends law school."In my free time when I should be studying for my exams that's quickly approaching, I'm going out to look at houses, and it's always a dead end," Rodrigues said.Rodrigues is...
MARYLAND STATE
101.5 WPDH

2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood

Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
BROOKLYN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

10 Items Goodwill Stores In New York State Won’t Accept

If you're getting ahead of your 'spring cleaning' and have been making a pile of stuff to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, you should know there are items they won't accept. You might think that Goodwills will accept anything, but that's not the case. As someone...
Lite 98.7

Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk

Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York Farm Bureau priorities for 2023

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In early January, New Yorkers got a glimpse at what Governor Hochul’s priorities will be for this year in her state of state address. One of those issues is pegging inflation to minimum wage. While 76% of New York voters are in favor of increasing the wage on the rate of inflation, according […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

CAURD applicants hope to open dispensary amid lawsuit

Plans to open up cannabis dispensaries are now up in the air after a lawsuit put the process on pause. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige spoke with entrepreneurs based in Rochester who applied for the Conditional Adult Use Recreational Dispensary license, but are facing some obstacles.
ROCHESTER, NY
Lite 98.7

16-Year-Old’s Must Do This Before Working in New York State

Are you 16 and thinking about getting a part-time job? Or maybe you are the parent of a 16-year-old and are wondering what they need to do before they start applying for jobs in our area?. There are important things to know, like do they need a work permit? Are...
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy