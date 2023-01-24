Read full article on original website
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
Gov. Justice announced Dr. Ayne Amjad as Director …. During his Tuesday morning press briefing on January 24, 2023, Governor Jim Justice announced Dr. Ayne Amjad as the Mountain State's new Director of Correctional Health Care for the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Breakfast Buzz: Logan and Claudia...
Winter Weather Advisory: Pocahontas, southeast Fayette, Webster and southeast Nicholas counties from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Greenbrier County from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Wind Advisory: Tazewell and Mercer counties from 1 a.m. Wednesday to noon Wednesday. Tonight features increasing clouds and precipitation returning during the...
