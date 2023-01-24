ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Everest climber 'powered through' sickness before death

The wife of an "extremely fit" father-of-two believes he "powered through" altitude sickness symptoms before dying on Mount Everest, an inquest has heard. Kellinu Portelli, 54, died a few hours away from Everest base camp in Nepal on 29 October 2019. The marathon runner from Cardiff was trekking to the...
BBC

Adani Group: Fortune of Asia's richest man hit by fraud claims

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw more than $20bn (£16bn) wiped off his fortune on Friday, after investors fled his companies for a second day prompted by fraud claims made by a US investment firm. The Adani Group has dismissed the report as malicious, but the response has failed to...
BBC

Jin Tian: Eight dead after cargo ship sinks off coast of Japan

Eight people including several Chinese nationals have died after a cargo ship sank in Japan's waters, say Chinese authorities. Rescue workers have been searching for survivors since the Jin Tian went down on Tuesday evening. Multiple vessels and aircraft from Japan's coast guard and military, South Korea's coast guard, and...

