Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Warm up this weekend at one (or more!) of these events happening around town. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (Sound Board), Friday 8 p.m.: The “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” rappers from Ohio who changed the sound of hip hop in the 90s are back in Detroit for one night only. The legendary Grammy winners includes original members Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone and Flesh-n-Bone. Tickets start at $42. Get tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Last weekend to experience this Detroit winter fun event

The clock is ticking toward the weekend, and you know there’s always something fun happening around the D. This weekend there’s a variety of events on tap, starting with a pre-weekend Jazz event. “In the Tradition,” jazz ensemble has a performance at the Aretha Jazz Cafe, located inside the Detroit Music Hall. The 10 piece band based in Detroit describes its sound as jazz, with an African centered perspective. The concert is tonight at 8pm.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor tea experts pen ‘Tea for Dummies’ book

ANN ARBOR – When Lisa MacDonald received an email in early 2022 from Wiley publishing, she thought it must have been a scam and placed it into her junk mail. But when the emails continued to come, she realized they were not only legitimate, but also presented an intriguing opportunity.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wine tastings and tours in the D

When you hear wine tours and wine tastings, you probably think of northern Michigan, Napa Valley or even France and Italy. Well, you can tour a full-production winnery and tasting room right here in Detroit. It can be a run and even educational experience. Chris Southern, Winemaker and General Manager...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State University women’s basketball coach hospitalized after car crash

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University (MSU) women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant is in the hospital due to a car crash in the Lansing area. According to a tweet made by the basketball team, Merchant was involved in a minor crash due to a medical incident on Jan. 28. The coach is currently at a local hospital and is in stable condition.
EAST LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan football promotes analyst Kirk Campbell to quarterbacks coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has promoted offensive analyst Kirk Campbell to quarterbacks coach one week after Matt Weiss was fired due to a criminal investigation. Campbell joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff last offseason and worked in an off-the-field role as an offensive analyst throughout 2022. “Kirk is...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unidentified: Woman found dead at Detroit bus stop 2 years ago

DETROIT – An unidentified woman was found dead at a bus stop in Detroit two years ago. The woman was found on Jan. 28, 2021. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 60 to 80. According to officials, she had a recognizable face and gray...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit mayor launches effort to help residents this tax season

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has a message for you as you may be owed big money. The City of Detroit offers no-cost expert tax preparation, but thousands don’t take advantage of this opportunity. It’s money out there that could be waiting for you, says Lawrence Hargrave....
DETROIT, MI

