The clock is ticking toward the weekend, and you know there’s always something fun happening around the D. This weekend there’s a variety of events on tap, starting with a pre-weekend Jazz event. “In the Tradition,” jazz ensemble has a performance at the Aretha Jazz Cafe, located inside the Detroit Music Hall. The 10 piece band based in Detroit describes its sound as jazz, with an African centered perspective. The concert is tonight at 8pm.

