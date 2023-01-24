Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Warm up this weekend at one (or more!) of these events happening around town. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (Sound Board), Friday 8 p.m.: The “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” rappers from Ohio who changed the sound of hip hop in the 90s are back in Detroit for one night only. The legendary Grammy winners includes original members Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone and Flesh-n-Bone. Tickets start at $42. Get tickets here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Last weekend to experience this Detroit winter fun event
The clock is ticking toward the weekend, and you know there’s always something fun happening around the D. This weekend there’s a variety of events on tap, starting with a pre-weekend Jazz event. “In the Tradition,” jazz ensemble has a performance at the Aretha Jazz Cafe, located inside the Detroit Music Hall. The 10 piece band based in Detroit describes its sound as jazz, with an African centered perspective. The concert is tonight at 8pm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor tea experts pen ‘Tea for Dummies’ book
ANN ARBOR – When Lisa MacDonald received an email in early 2022 from Wiley publishing, she thought it must have been a scam and placed it into her junk mail. But when the emails continued to come, she realized they were not only legitimate, but also presented an intriguing opportunity.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wine tastings and tours in the D
When you hear wine tours and wine tastings, you probably think of northern Michigan, Napa Valley or even France and Italy. Well, you can tour a full-production winnery and tasting room right here in Detroit. It can be a run and even educational experience. Chris Southern, Winemaker and General Manager...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vigil honored life of Tracie Golden on her birthday at Detroit hospital where she worked, died
DETROIT – Family, friends and coworkers gathered to honor the life of Tracie Golden at a vigil on Friday. The vigil was held on Jan. 27, what would’ve been Tracie Golden’s 54th birthday. Golden, 53, stopped at a liquor store at 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Accumulating messy wintry mix in Metro Detroit this week: What to know
4Warn Weather – We are still watching the more consistent snow falling north of M59 Sunday morning with a rain and snow mix south of that corridor. Be on the lookout for freezing rain or ice. Huron and Tuscola counties are in a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County offers tips on how to shovel safely as more snow arrives
ANN ARBOR – It’s that time of year when we’re seeing back-to-back snow events, and those shoveling driveways and sidewalks should be aware of the health risks, officials with the Washtenaw County Health Department said. Your can put extra strain on your heart when shoveling snow in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking weekend snow, wintry mix in Metro Detroit -- here’s what you need to know
Detroit, MI – The clouds have stuck around for most of the day, with some of us seeing a little light snow, but we’ve got more winter weather moving into the region as we work throughout the overnight hours on Saturday and into the first half of our Sunday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State University women’s basketball coach hospitalized after car crash
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University (MSU) women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant is in the hospital due to a car crash in the Lansing area. According to a tweet made by the basketball team, Merchant was involved in a minor crash due to a medical incident on Jan. 28. The coach is currently at a local hospital and is in stable condition.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Officials discuss ‘a house of terror’ in Wayne County after 5-year-old was killed -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park. A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Christy McDonald: Why it’s time to pay attention to what’s happening in Lansing
A big night in Lansing on Wednesday when Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave her State of the State address. It’s the beginning of her second term, the state finally emerging from the COVID pandemic crisis mode. We have a large batch of new legislators, thanks to redistricting. There is the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football promotes analyst Kirk Campbell to quarterbacks coach
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has promoted offensive analyst Kirk Campbell to quarterbacks coach one week after Matt Weiss was fired due to a criminal investigation. Campbell joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff last offseason and worked in an off-the-field role as an offensive analyst throughout 2022. “Kirk is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I was in shock’: Detroit man wins $2 million lottery jackpot after trip to gas station
DETROIT – A Detroit man won a $2 million lottery jackpot after taking a quick trip to buy tickets at a Warren gas station. The 53-year-old man bought his winning ticket at Fast Track Gas Station on Mound Road in Warren. “I love playing the lottery, and I play...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Students left without proof of training after driving school unexpectedly shuts down in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A driving school unexpectedly shut down, leaving students without any record of their training and parents out hundreds of dollars in Monroe County. Parents told Local 4 the last time they saw an instructor was in December, and now they can’t get a hold of anybody.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chelsea man gets jail for sabotaging fellow hunter’s tree stand, causing him to fall 15-20 feet
CHELSEA, Mich. – A Chelsea man has been sentenced to jail after he got into a territorial dispute with a fellow hunter and twice sabotaged the other man’s tree stand, causing him to fall 15-20 feet to the ground. Hunter finds note on trail camera. A hunter from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Woman found dead at Detroit bus stop 2 years ago
DETROIT – An unidentified woman was found dead at a bus stop in Detroit two years ago. The woman was found on Jan. 28, 2021. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 60 to 80. According to officials, she had a recognizable face and gray...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit mayor launches effort to help residents this tax season
DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has a message for you as you may be owed big money. The City of Detroit offers no-cost expert tax preparation, but thousands don’t take advantage of this opportunity. It’s money out there that could be waiting for you, says Lawrence Hargrave....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police need help solving murder of 25-year-old woman on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit police need help solving a murder that left extremely few clues behind on the city’s west side. Aja Booth, 25, had just stopped by her brother’s house on Appoline Street when a random shot came through the kitchen window and killed her. “We heard...
Comments / 0