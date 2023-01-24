ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

wrif.com

Ten Michigan Towns With Strange Names

As we say Happy Birthday to our great state, I thought we’d look at some of the stranger names of towns and cities in Michigan. Well, did I miss any? I’ve only been to a few of these towns. I need to raod-trip our state much more. -Meltdown-
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

7 Adorable, Must-Visit Downtown Areas in Michigan

Some people love visiting big cities. There's always something to do, somewhere to go, and the busyness can be electrifying. Personally, I prefer the cute and often hidden downtown areas where you can visit quaint shops and casually stroll down the main street. If you're in the same boat as me, know that there are many spots worthy of a visit in the state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Jan. 27

Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has a possibility of being repealed now that Democrats are in control of all three branches of state government. Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Do You Have One Of The 3 Most Common Last Names in Michigan?

No matter which route our families took to get here, somehow we all wound up in the Great Lakes State. For me personally, I know my mom's side of the family came over from Ireland and landed in the Guelph, Canada area, eventually crossing the border into the United States via Detroit and making their way to West Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
andnowuknow.com

Meijer Opens First Two Meijer Grocery Stores in Southeast Michigan; Hank Meijer and Rick Keyes Discuss

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - When Meijer first pulled back the curtain on its new grocery store concept back in September, we knew two of its first stores would soon be making their way to Southeast Michigan. Now, those two stores, located in Lake Orion and Macomb Township, have opened their doors, meeting shoppers with an innovative one-stop shopping concept.
LAKE ORION, MI
abc12.com

Michigan cutting off extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million after February

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 700,000 Michigan households will lose their extra SNAP food assistance benefits after February's Bridge Card deposits are completed. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been providing extra food assistance for nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic started. A change in federal law will bring the extra payments to an end soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles

Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

