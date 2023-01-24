Read full article on original website
wrif.com
Ten Michigan Towns With Strange Names
As we say Happy Birthday to our great state, I thought we’d look at some of the stranger names of towns and cities in Michigan. Well, did I miss any? I’ve only been to a few of these towns. I need to raod-trip our state much more. -Meltdown-
7 Adorable, Must-Visit Downtown Areas in Michigan
Some people love visiting big cities. There's always something to do, somewhere to go, and the busyness can be electrifying. Personally, I prefer the cute and often hidden downtown areas where you can visit quaint shops and casually stroll down the main street. If you're in the same boat as me, know that there are many spots worthy of a visit in the state of Michigan.
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Jan. 27
Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has a possibility of being repealed now that Democrats are in control of all three branches of state government. Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on...
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Michigan Man Cuts Straps on Another Hunter’s Tree Stand, Causing Dangerous 20-Foot Fall
A conflict over a public-land deer hunting spot in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has culminated in prison time and an indefinite hunting ban for one man. In a press release, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) characterized the dramatic series of events as an extreme example of “hunter harassment.”
Rare piebald deer seen in Mid-Michigan
A Mid-Michigan woman was in for a rare sight after she spotted an unusual looking deer roaming near medical offices in Alma. A photo of the animal was captured
What is an Alberta Clipper, and How Do They Affect Michigan?
I was watching the weather earlier this week so I could be prepared for the upcoming winter weather. Keeping in mind, I grew up in a part of the country where weather terminology is VERY common, so I mostly understood the terminology this meteorologist was using. But this weather person...
Oakland County woman wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket
An Oakland County woman's lucky streak on a Michigan Lottery instant game culminated in a big win. The 59-year-old woman recently won $1 million on the Double Diamond game, which she had been playing frequently, according to the Michigan Lottery. "I’ve been playing Double Diamond since it came out and...
Do You Have One Of The 3 Most Common Last Names in Michigan?
No matter which route our families took to get here, somehow we all wound up in the Great Lakes State. For me personally, I know my mom's side of the family came over from Ireland and landed in the Guelph, Canada area, eventually crossing the border into the United States via Detroit and making their way to West Michigan.
andnowuknow.com
Meijer Opens First Two Meijer Grocery Stores in Southeast Michigan; Hank Meijer and Rick Keyes Discuss
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - When Meijer first pulled back the curtain on its new grocery store concept back in September, we knew two of its first stores would soon be making their way to Southeast Michigan. Now, those two stores, located in Lake Orion and Macomb Township, have opened their doors, meeting shoppers with an innovative one-stop shopping concept.
abc12.com
Michigan cutting off extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million after February
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 700,000 Michigan households will lose their extra SNAP food assistance benefits after February's Bridge Card deposits are completed. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been providing extra food assistance for nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic started. A change in federal law will bring the extra payments to an end soon.
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
9&10 News
The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles
Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
Lake Superior’s 80-Mile “Shipwreck Coast” Ends at Whitefish Point, Michigan
Did I ever tell you about the time my dad took me fishin’ up at Whitefish Point?. It’s true – my dad and I went fishing at Whitefish Point. It’s true, I did see a lot of fish in the water. What isn't true was catching...
Trades That Michigan Public Schools Should Start Teaching Kids
There are so many things in high school I wish I would have learned that ended up being a massive deal as an adult. I've said for years that there is SO much wasted knowledge in high school going towards things we'll never apply to real life. Like... making limestone...
Snowy owls are used to being the predator. But here in Michigan, they can be prey to an odd enemy: Airplanes
Snowy owls are native to the Arctic… but for many, Michigan is their warm weather winter destination. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark learns what’s unique about these birds, and why airplanes are such a problem.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
5 Affirmations For Michiganders Shoveling Snow for the 100th Time
The snow has the potential to be breathtakingly beautiful. From inside. In the heat. When you're not staring at a full driveway that needs shoveling. As you're trying to motivate yourself to leave the comfort of your cozy living room to face the task ahead of you, you might need some help.
