Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never KnewTed RiversCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Madonna ‘The Celebration Tour’ in Cleveland: How to get concert tickets for Aug. 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Madonna will set out in the summer for her five-month-long “The Celebration Tour,” including a Cleveland stop on Aug. 2. How to get tickets to see Madonna: VividSeats | StubHub | SeatGeek | TicketCity | MegaSeats | TicketMaster. Madonna is returning to Cleveland for the...
Three Cleveland chefs named 2023 James Beard Award semi-finalists
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three Cleveland chefs were named semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute is a semi-finalist for Outstanding Restauranteur, nationally, for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, chefs Allie La Valle-Umansky and Jeremy Umansky of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery...
WKYC
'The best day of our lives': Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber marries longtime girlfriend Kara Maxine Kavajecz
CLEVELAND — Now we know why Cleveland Guardians star Shane Bieber wasn't at Guards Fest last weekend. He was busy adding another accomplishment to his resume: marriage. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Bieber married...
A Change of Course for Ponyboys in Chagrin Falls
The restaurant has reduced its focus on Mexican foods and broadened its menu
Fox 8 cuts out of ‘Accused’ early, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What happened at the end of the series premiere of “Accused” on Sunday night? That’s what viewers of the new Fox crime anthology series are asking after WJW Channel 8 cut to a commercial early, robbing the audience of the climactic conclusion. Turns out,...
Some notes for my white readers, ready to better understand other ethnic groups: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Circa 2002, riding around in my first car, I proudly displayed a Salvadoran flag hanging from my rearview mirror. It was a reminder of my mother’s struggle. This year, I enter 2023 as a 40-year-old, and I am sad to say the U.S. so feels like it has regressed in how it views race that I do not dare display the flag so boldly again.
Scenes from Tom Hanks’ latest film, ‘A Man Called Otto,’ were shot on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio audiences are loving “A Man Called Otto.” Sony Pictures Entertainment reported that the latest Tom Hanks film, released earlier this month, is over-performing in the Midwest with older moviegoers. It turns out that Cleveland connections abound in the film, which tells the story...
The Browns’ decades of misery; the dwindling few who witnessed the championship years: Craig M. Miller
LELAND, North Carolina -- Over the last 60 years or so, I’ve made it a tradition, after watching the Browns’ last game of the season and taking advantage of my questionable sobriety, of singing my favorite “Hee Haw” song, which goes like this:. “Gloom, despair and...
Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
Can a ‘million word’ challenge inspire a generation that seems to hate reading? Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A writer I know is involved in an initiative I hope will succeed. She wants people to read; she wants them to enjoy reading. Her goal is to encourage folks to read a million words in ‘23. A million sounds like a hefty lift. In thinking about it, I’m uncertain it is — particularly for those who call themselves readers. They’ll knock off a mill in six months.
How 1850s migrants escaped near-disaster on a paddle-wheeler near Cleveland: Barry D. Wood
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- On Friday evening, April 5, 1851, the paddle-wheeler Southerner departed Cleveland on its regular run to Detroit 168 miles to the northwest. Only four years old, the Southerner and its sister ship, Baltimore, were the pride of the new Detroit and Cleveland Steam Ship Company. Like on so many earlier sailings, Southerner’s decks were crammed with settlers and their luggage. The immigrants were starting new lives in Michigan, Wisconsin or Minnesota. Most began their American journey in New York, proceeded up the Hudson River to Albany, then five days on the Erie Canal to Buffalo, and finally to Cleveland.
An education in Thomas Edison’s early life, at his birthplace home in Milan, Ohio
MILAN, Ohio – More than 40 years after he invented the light bulb, Thomas Edison returned to his boyhood home in northern Ohio and, as day turned to night, asked his sister to turn on the lights. There’s no electricity, she told him. “He was aghast,” said tour guide...
Orchids Forever show opens this weekend at Cleveland Botanical Garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 17th annual orchid show – Orchids Forever – opens Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. This year’s show theme is “Immersed in Color” and will include 3,000 orchids -- 100 different types -- from around the world. They will be on display through Sunday, March 12. Tickets are on sale at holdenfg.org.
Regal Great Northern Mall Movie Theater in North Olmsted Will Permanently Close This Week
Northeast Ohio theaters continue to close
Why the Cleveland Cavaliers are not in the same place as last year, despite having the same record: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are exactly where they were last year. Through 50 games, Cleveland’s 30-20 record is identical to its record from the 2021-2022 season. That doesn’t mean, however, that these are the same Cavs as a year ago. Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove discuss...
Cleveland Scene
The 29 Restaurants Dishing Up Goodness During Cleveland Pierogi Week (Jan. 30- Feb. 5) and What They're Serving
From January 30th-Februray 5th, we're bringing you a minimum of 3 pierogi for $8 from some of Cleveland's most popular pierogi joints with Cleveland Pierogi Week!. Take it to the next level and pair the pierogi with a Market Garden beer for $13. Cleveland Pierogi Week is seven days of...
Owner of beloved Memphis Kiddie Park dies in Florida home
Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of the Memphis Kiddie Park, a treasured hidden gem in Brooklyn, died peacefully Monday at his home in Florida, according to his obituary. He was 70.
Ex-MetroHealth chief adminstrative officer will be paid entire 2023 salary; other execs promised $350K for staying on this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth plans to pay four executives a total of $350,000 if they stay on through this year. And the health system agreed to pay the former chief administrative officer her full 2023 salary of more than $500,000, even though she left the system in December. Jane...
Jim Tressel reunited with Berea High School teacher after 52 years at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While speaking with the media at the 23rd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, 84-year-old triathlete Luise Easton looked up and saw a familiar face on a live feed projector screen. Jim Tressel was on stage presenting Ted Ginn Sr. with a lifetime achievement award. Easton began to choke up.
Beachwood schools adding 3 holidays to calendar
Students from Beachwood City Schools are getting three more days off starting in the 2023-24 school year - that is if three specific holidays fall on a weekday.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0