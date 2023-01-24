ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Three Cleveland chefs named 2023 James Beard Award semi-finalists

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three Cleveland chefs were named semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute is a semi-finalist for Outstanding Restauranteur, nationally, for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, chefs Allie La Valle-Umansky and Jeremy Umansky of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery...
Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
Can a ‘million word’ challenge inspire a generation that seems to hate reading? Justice B. Hill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A writer I know is involved in an initiative I hope will succeed. She wants people to read; she wants them to enjoy reading. Her goal is to encourage folks to read a million words in ‘23. A million sounds like a hefty lift. In thinking about it, I’m uncertain it is — particularly for those who call themselves readers. They’ll knock off a mill in six months.
How 1850s migrants escaped near-disaster on a paddle-wheeler near Cleveland: Barry D. Wood

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- On Friday evening, April 5, 1851, the paddle-wheeler Southerner departed Cleveland on its regular run to Detroit 168 miles to the northwest. Only four years old, the Southerner and its sister ship, Baltimore, were the pride of the new Detroit and Cleveland Steam Ship Company. Like on so many earlier sailings, Southerner’s decks were crammed with settlers and their luggage. The immigrants were starting new lives in Michigan, Wisconsin or Minnesota. Most began their American journey in New York, proceeded up the Hudson River to Albany, then five days on the Erie Canal to Buffalo, and finally to Cleveland.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

