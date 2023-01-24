Read full article on original website
Police seek suspects after car stolen from Detroit gas station
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking two suspects in connection to a car being stolen from a gas station in Detroit. The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 23, at about 1:50 p.m. at a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming. Police say two victims got out of their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and left it unlocked, running and with their baby inside, while they went inside the gas station. Two suspects pulled up to the gas station in a silver Pontiac G6.According to police, one suspect got out of the car he arrived in, entered the Jeep and drove off in it. A second suspect drove away from the gas station in the Pontiac G6.The victim's vehicle was recovered after a short time, with the baby inside and unharmed.Police describe the first suspect as a man wearing a brown-hooded sweatshirt, and the second suspect is described as wearing a brown coat with a red shirt. If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
Detroit News
Suspect charged in Detroit dollar store armed robberies
A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with armed robberies this month at two dollar stores in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday. Fernando Darryl Ford, a Southfield resident, was arraigned Tuesday through 36th District Court on armed robbery charges, records show. Bond was set at $300,000....
Detroit News
Family of man found dead on Southfield Freeway starts fundraiser for funeral
The family of a 22-year-old man whose body was found this week on the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Interstate 96 has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help with funeral and burial expenses. The victim was identified as John Williams in the GoFundMe. Michigan State Police were...
Under oath, ex-DPD detective says cops rewarded unreliable jailhouse informants
A former Detroit police detective says the department relied on untrustworthy jailhouse informants to score murder convictions in the 1990s, rewarding those inmates with “privileges."
WIFR
Troopers in helicopter say they killed armed man in Detroit who shot at them
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Michigan troopers shot and killed an armed suspect Tuesday. He had been shining a laser into a police helicopter cockpit before shooting at it. It was the dark of the night, on Detroit’s Terry Street, just north of Fullerton. Trooper Two helicopter was patrolling when it...
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of threatening Detroit dollar store employee with gun charged with armed robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities allege that he robbed a Detroit dollar store at gunpoint and threatened to shoot an employee. Antoine Clements, 41, is charged with armed robbery, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the Jan. 1 crime.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Woman found dead at Detroit bus stop 2 years ago
DETROIT – An unidentified woman was found dead at a bus stop in Detroit two years ago. The woman was found on Jan. 28, 2021. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 60 to 80. According to officials, she had a recognizable face and gray...
Illinois man charged in stabbing of 14-year-old girl in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - An Illinois man, 18, is charged for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old girl who refused to have sex with him.Julian Antonio Pinedo is charged with assault with intent to murder and was arraigned on Friday in the 52-2nd District Court."The victim is stable and seems to be holding her own," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "We have taken an important step to hold the perpetrator accountable by arraigning him on serious charges today. I look forward to that proceeding."Authorities say deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of N. Bay Street on a report of a teen...
Detroit News
Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit
Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
downriversundaytimes.com
Driver with suspended license had cocaine in vehicle
WYANDOTTE — The driver of an uninsured vehicle was found to have an open bottle of alcohol and multiple bags of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console during a late-night Jan. 17 traffic stop at Fort and Antoine streets. The driver, a 39-year-old Detroit man, was also found...
Detroit News
Canton police seek tips in non-fatal shooting
Canton police are asking the public for help to find four people who may have been involved in a shooting over the weekend. Officials said the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of 51074 Mott Road between Ridge and Denton roads. According to a preliminary investigation,...
Police footage shows gunman firing at helicopter in Detroit
After shots were fired at a Michigan State Police helicopter Tuesday evening, troopers on foot fatally shot a man in a northwest Detroit neighborhood when he opened fire a second time, according to police. The aviation unit known as Trooper 2 notified police dispatchers at about 7:30 p.m. that the helicopter was...
Boy, 5, beaten to death by mom, stepdad, officials say
DETROIT – A Detroit couple is charged with murder and other crimes related to allegedly beating to death their 5-year-old son, officials said. Ethan Belcher and his 3-year-old brother were beaten while living in a house of squalor, The Associated Press reports. “The alleged facts in this case are...
fox2detroit.com
Missing: DPD looking for Marie Washington, gone from home since Jan. 24
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 24. Marie Washington was last seen by her father when he dropped her off at school. When he came to pick her up after school, she had already left.
Detroit police seek suspects after man carjacked while pumping gas
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying three suspects wanted for carjacking a man at a gas station.The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at a gas station in the 1500 block of E. Outer Drive. Police say a 24-year-old man was pumping gas when three suspects walked up to him. One of the suspects pointed a weapon at him and demanded his car keys and money. After that, the three suspects got into the victim's silver Hyundai Accent and drove off.No one was injured. According to police, the first suspect...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home. The last thing you’d expect to see in your home in the middle of a Detroit winter is an entire family of alligators! Law enforcement got the surprise of a lifetime when they arrived at the home for a reason entirely separate from alligator removal!
nbc24.com
Armed man shot dead by Toledo police officers after refusing to drop shotgun
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police have disclosed details about an early Wednesday morning incident that resulted in an armed suspect being shot by a police officer. According to a press release from the Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched at 12:33 a.m. to the 5700 block of Hill Avenue on a call from a woman who said her husband was firing a gun and that she may have been shot.
fox2detroit.com
Shooting suspect who had bond reduced, accused of domestic violence 1 day earlier
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Patrice Young and her family want Torrion Hudson back behind bars. "Then for us to see and hear that he was released, it just opened up the hurt all over again," she said. Hudson is the man accused of choking, shooting and robbing Kyla Moore before...
MSP troopers fatally shoot man, spotted green laser on police shortly before suspect opened fire
DETROIT -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police fatally shot a man Tuesday night after he opened fire on them outside of a home in Detroit. According to the MSP, a trooper who was on patrol around 7:30 p.m. spotted a green laser being pointed at them from a second story window of a home in the 12800 block of Terry Street in Detroit.
