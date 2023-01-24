(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking two suspects in connection to a car being stolen from a gas station in Detroit. The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 23, at about 1:50 p.m. at a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming. Police say two victims got out of their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and left it unlocked, running and with their baby inside, while they went inside the gas station. Two suspects pulled up to the gas station in a silver Pontiac G6.According to police, one suspect got out of the car he arrived in, entered the Jeep and drove off in it. A second suspect drove away from the gas station in the Pontiac G6.The victim's vehicle was recovered after a short time, with the baby inside and unharmed.Police describe the first suspect as a man wearing a brown-hooded sweatshirt, and the second suspect is described as wearing a brown coat with a red shirt. If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

