Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Police seek suspects after car stolen from Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking two suspects in connection to a car being stolen from a gas station in Detroit. The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 23, at about 1:50 p.m. at a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming. Police say two victims got out of their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and left it unlocked, running and with their baby inside, while they went inside the gas station. Two suspects pulled up to the gas station in a silver Pontiac G6.According to police, one suspect got out of the car he arrived in, entered the Jeep and drove off in it. A second suspect drove away from the gas station in the Pontiac G6.The victim's vehicle was recovered after a short time, with the baby inside and unharmed.Police describe the first suspect as a man wearing a brown-hooded sweatshirt, and the second suspect is described as wearing a brown coat with a red shirt. If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. 
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Suspect charged in Detroit dollar store armed robberies

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with armed robberies this month at two dollar stores in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday. Fernando Darryl Ford, a Southfield resident, was arraigned Tuesday through 36th District Court on armed robbery charges, records show. Bond was set at $300,000....
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unidentified: Woman found dead at Detroit bus stop 2 years ago

DETROIT – An unidentified woman was found dead at a bus stop in Detroit two years ago. The woman was found on Jan. 28, 2021. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 60 to 80. According to officials, she had a recognizable face and gray...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Illinois man charged in stabbing of 14-year-old girl in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - An Illinois man, 18, is charged for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old girl who refused to have sex with him.Julian Antonio Pinedo is charged with assault with intent to murder and was arraigned on Friday in the 52-2nd District Court."The victim is stable and seems to be holding her own," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "We have taken an important step to hold the perpetrator accountable by arraigning him on serious charges today. I look forward to that proceeding."Authorities say deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of N. Bay Street on a report of a teen...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Driver with suspended license had cocaine in vehicle

WYANDOTTE — The driver of an uninsured vehicle was found to have an open bottle of alcohol and multiple bags of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console during a late-night Jan. 17 traffic stop at Fort and Antoine streets. The driver, a 39-year-old Detroit man, was also found...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Canton police seek tips in non-fatal shooting

Canton police are asking the public for help to find four people who may have been involved in a shooting over the weekend. Officials said the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of 51074 Mott Road between Ridge and Denton roads. According to a preliminary investigation,...
CANTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police seek suspects after man carjacked while pumping gas

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying three suspects wanted for carjacking a man at a gas station.The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at a gas station in the 1500 block of E. Outer Drive. Police say a 24-year-old man was pumping gas when three suspects walked up to him. One of the suspects pointed a weapon at him and demanded his car keys and money. After that, the three suspects got into the victim's silver Hyundai Accent and drove off.No one was injured. According to police, the first suspect...
DETROIT, MI
nbc24.com

Armed man shot dead by Toledo police officers after refusing to drop shotgun

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police have disclosed details about an early Wednesday morning incident that resulted in an armed suspect being shot by a police officer. According to a press release from the Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched at 12:33 a.m. to the 5700 block of Hill Avenue on a call from a woman who said her husband was firing a gun and that she may have been shot.
TOLEDO, OH
