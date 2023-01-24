ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Upper Peninsula paper mill gets $200M under $1.1B spending bill OK’d by Michigan legislature

An Escanaba-area paper mill will see $200 million in grant funding under a nearly $1.1 billion spending bill initially meant only to close out the 2021-22 fiscal year. Other priority areas to receive millions in funding include an affordable housing program, a community revitalization program and more funding for the state’s Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund.
For these Ukrainian student refugees, school let them find a piece of home in Michigan

Vlad Kozar’s high school experience has been drastically different than most kids. A native of Ukraine, he and his mother fled the country nearly a year ago in an effort to get away from the ongoing war with Russia. In the process, the 16-year-old Kozar had to leave behind not only his home, but one of the most important people in his life: his father, who decided to stay and fight as a Ukrainian soldier.
Court orders Detroit museum to hold onto disputed van Gogh

DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh amid a Brazilian collector’s dispute with the museum over the painting. Wednesday’s order from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati comes days after...
California puts DMV on the blockchain

Most of the tendencies and concepts that form America come to California first, so it’s value noting that the state has launched a giant tech improve at its Division of Motor Automobiles. As Fortune was first to report, the company is within the remaining levels of replicating its title database on the Tezos blockchain and expects to launch consumer-facing purposes tied to the blockchain inside three months.
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

