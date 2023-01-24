Read full article on original website
Upper Peninsula paper mill gets $200M under $1.1B spending bill OK’d by Michigan legislature
An Escanaba-area paper mill will see $200 million in grant funding under a nearly $1.1 billion spending bill initially meant only to close out the 2021-22 fiscal year. Other priority areas to receive millions in funding include an affordable housing program, a community revitalization program and more funding for the state’s Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund.
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree. Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.
When the officers are Black: Tyre Nichols' death raises tough questions about race in policing
The five police officers are Black. Does it matter? Experts say the race of the victim in police-involved shootings is far more important.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
566,000 Michiganders approved for student debt relief before plan was blocked
About 864,000 Michiganders applied or were deemed automatically eligible for student loan forgiveness before courts halted the plan last year, new data from the White House shows. And 566,000 of those borrowers were approved for federal debt forgiveness. But legal challenges mean it could be months before borrowers see relief...
For these Ukrainian student refugees, school let them find a piece of home in Michigan
Vlad Kozar’s high school experience has been drastically different than most kids. A native of Ukraine, he and his mother fled the country nearly a year ago in an effort to get away from the ongoing war with Russia. In the process, the 16-year-old Kozar had to leave behind not only his home, but one of the most important people in his life: his father, who decided to stay and fight as a Ukrainian soldier.
Court orders Detroit museum to hold onto disputed van Gogh
DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh amid a Brazilian collector’s dispute with the museum over the painting. Wednesday’s order from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati comes days after...
cryptonewsbtc.org
California puts DMV on the blockchain
Most of the tendencies and concepts that form America come to California first, so it’s value noting that the state has launched a giant tech improve at its Division of Motor Automobiles. As Fortune was first to report, the company is within the remaining levels of replicating its title database on the Tezos blockchain and expects to launch consumer-facing purposes tied to the blockchain inside three months.
Senate Democrats move to enact early presidential primary date for Michigan
Michigan Democrats are working fast on legislation to move next year’s presidential primary date up to Feb. 27. The bill was passed by Senate Democrats Thursday, Jan. 26 in order to ensure they can quickly comply with Democratic National Convention deadline of Feb. 1 to become an early primary state.
